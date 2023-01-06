Nordstrom Just Added Nearly 10,000 New Deals to Its Half-yearly Sale Up to 60% Off — Shop Our 12 Favorites

If your New Year’s resolution was to upgrade your travel gear and wardrobe, we have great news for you: The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale has been extended, and shoppers are being treated to thousands of new markdowns to enjoy in the meantime. Now, you have until January 9 to score these amazing deals, which the retailer says are up to 60 percent off on select luggage and travel bags, clothing and activewear, comfortable footwear, and more.

And, in true Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale fashion, everything’s selling out quickly. Among the new markdowns, we were excited to see discounts up to 50 percent off. Cozy winter essentials like these Knit Joggers from Mavi Jeans are 40 percent off and just $39. The same goes for stylish everyday pieces like this French Connection Ribbed Crewneck Sweater that’s 40 percent off. As for footwear, there are deals on popular sneakers — like the Nike Air Max Bliss Sneakers, which are under $100 thanks to a rare 35 percent off discount.

Now’s also a great time to stock up on activewear and outerwear pieces, starting with the Bernardo Quilted Walker Coat that’s up to 33 percent off. We also spotted the After Class Crop Sweatshirt from Sweaty Betty, which is a great versatile pick to suit any travel style, on sale for up to 41 percent off. Plus, it’s also worth mentioning that there are deals on travel-ready Longchamp totes and multitasking Adidas backpacks, and more starting at 50 percent off.

Well, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to explore our favorite deals from the newly extended Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale before it ends.

Ugg Aarti Faux Shearling Hooded Robe

Nordstrom

If you’ve been itching to buy yourself a new robe, the Nordstrom gods have delivered. Now’s your chance to get the ultra-cozy Ugg Aarti Faux Shearling Hooded Robe for up to 30 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag under $70.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $69 (originally $98)

Bernardo Quilted Walker Coat

Nordstrom

Winter travel season can be miserable if you don’t have the right outerwear, and as we previously mentioned, the Bernardo Quilted Walker Coat is currently on sale. It’s a must-have for travelers that love being snug while also looking stylish thanks to its sleek quilted exterior, high neckline, and longline silhouette, which also prevents chilly winds from ruining your exploring time.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $144 (originally $179)

Nike Air Max Bliss Sneakers

Nordstrom

Any time Nike sneakers go on sale, they’re bound to sell out fast. And, the Air Max Bliss Sneakers are no exception — what with their springy rubber sole, supportive foam insoles, and sleek look. If they’re out of stock during your next Nordstrom visit, don’t fret: There are plenty of other comfy sneakers on sale. Check out the Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers if you’re looking for a new everyday shoe, the Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneakers if you need something casual and cozy, or the sporty, travel day-ready Zella Renewed Lifestyle Sneakers; discounts are up to 50 percent off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $85 (originally $130)

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

Nordstrom

Travel smarter with the Le Pliage Expandable Tote from Longchamp, a brand that’s earned a stamp of approval from Kate Middleton. Its expanding body ensures that there’s enough room for everything you need, whether you’re catching a flight, embarking on a weekend trip, or heading out for a day at the office. The popular tote bag is also made with a durable water-resistant nylon material and is currently available in three eye-catching colors.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98 (originally $195)

Mavi Jeans Side Seam Knit Joggers

Nordstrom

Effortlessly cozy and stylish, the Mavi Jeans Side Seam Knit Joggers are bound to become your new go-to travel uniform with their comfy cotton-blend construction. A high-rise, drawstring waistband guarantees support and a customized fit, while its raised seams give them an elevated look that helps you feel put-together without the need for restrictive denim or trousers.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $39 (originally $64)

Petite Plume Silk Sleep Mask

Nordstrom

If you’re someone that has trouble sleeping on planes, trains, and road trips, then the Petite Plume Silk Sleep Mask needs to be on your radar. You’ll be snoozing in no time once its velvety-smooth silk hits your eyes, and it’s compact enough to keep on hand in your purse, backpack, or carry-on.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $47)

French Connection Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom

Currently marked down 40 percent off, the Ribbed Crewneck Sweater is bound to look good in any travel wardrobe with its sleek and versatile construction, which is made with soft and breathable cotton. After all, it would be a missed opportunity not to give your closet a refresh with all of these amazing fashion deals.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $77 (originally $128)

Adidas Utility Pro 2.0 Backpack

Nordstrom

Perfect for minimalist travelers, avid hikers, commuters, and more, the Adidas Utility Pro 2.0 Backpack is a multipurpose bag that is down for whatever adventure you’ve got planned. It’s made with durable materials and features multiple pockets and compartments to help you stay organized on the go, and just looks so darn cool with its textured exterior.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45 (originally $60)

See by Chloé Eleonora Pouch

Nordstrom

If you prefer to travel with just the essentials (smartphone, credit cards, keys, etc.), then the Eleonora Pouch is just the bag for you. The petite wallet crossbody has a designated compartment for your cash, keys, tickets, and other tiny must-haves, plus five card slots. Not to mention it’s incredibly elegant with its powder blue leather exterior, metallic hardware details, and geometric top handle.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $189 (originally $270)

Sweaty Betty After Class Crop Sweatshirt

Nordstrom

No travel day uniform is complete without the quintessential sweatshirt. If you’re in need of a new one, might we suggest the Sweaty Betty After Class Crop Sweatshirt, which is currently up to 41 percent off. It’s lightweight, cozy, and versatile enough to pair with leggings for catching a flight, joggers for lounging around, or jeans for sightseeing — and can even be dressed up with a skirt for fancier occasions. Plus, it comes in so many colors.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $40 (originally $68)

Good Man Brand Pro Slim Fit Joggers

Nordstrom

Treat yourself to quality loungewear like the Good Man Brand Pro Slim Fit Joggers, which are up to 27 percent off during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. Their luxe cotton material makes them incredibly soft and comfortable, and since they go with everything, you’ll probably find yourself never wanting to take them off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $100 (originally $138)

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boots

Nordstrom

Winter-friendly boots are always a good investment, especially when they’re from Sam Edelman. These waterproof Chelsea boots will keep your feet comfortable and protected from the elements while elevating your go-to outfits with their stylish and trendy lug sole silhouette. Wait until you see how many colors they come in!

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $100 (originally $170)

