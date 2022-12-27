Best Products Nordstrom Kicked Off Its Half-yearly Sale With More Than 40,000 Deals — and These Are the 70 You Can't Miss Take up to 60 percent off Tumi, Nike, Sweaty Betty, Ugg and more. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 27, 2022 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland If there’s one thing Nordstrom does well, it’s curating the best wardrobe staples, travel essentials, and beauty products all in one place. Have some holiday money burning a hole in your pocket? Right now, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is underway, with unbeatable deals on everything from hard-shell luggage to your favorite running sneakers. In fact, the retailer dropped more than 40,000 deals live on its site, and you can save up to 60 percent off shopper-loved brands such as Longchamp, Adidas, Skims, and Madewell, so you can get some major savings on the items you’ve been eyeing all year. Plus, all clearance items are marked down an additional 25 percent until December 29 — which only gives you two more days to get double the discounts. Take your travel attire to the next level with comfy shoes from Nike and Converse, or grab your perfect travel backpack from The North Face for an astounding 40 percent off. For all those makeup lovers out there, fan-favorite brands like MAC Cosmetics and Clinique are up to 50 percent off, so you can revamp your look for the new year. And while it may feel overwhelming to parse through the most worthwhile sales on the site, the good news is this travel writer has already done it for you. Below, I’ve rounded up the best deals to shop during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, so you can focus your energy on getting the lowest prices on your travel and lifestyle must-haves. The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Deals Best Luggage Deals Nordstrom Any travel aficionado knows that your luggage can make or break your trip, and these end-of-year sales are the best time to invest in a high-quality case, duffel, or backpack that will keep your items secure and organized while you fly. Right now, fan-favorite brands such as Tumi and Longchamp have some major discounts on their top pieces of luggage from carry-ons to checked bags, and your perfect fit is on sale for a fraction of the price. Mima Ovi Trolley Hard Side 18-Inch Kid Size Suitcase, $120 (originally $150) Voyageur Carson Nylon Backpack, $315 (originally $395) Longchamp Le Pliage Travel Bag, $212 (originally $265) Tumi Essential Backpack, $259 (originally $325) Tumi Double Expansion Satchel, $315 (originally $525) OMG Accessories Kids’ Vacay Carry-on Spinner Suitcase, $112 (originally $139) Coach Rogue Slim Leather Briefcase, $277 (originally $395) Adidas Utility 4.0 Backpack, $43 (originally $65) Duchamp Rubberized Duffle Bag, $99 (originally $179) The North Face Commuter Roll Top Backpack, $78 (originally $129) Best Travel Accessory Deals Nordstrom Outside of a good suitcase, the accessories you bring along on your trip can add to the security and ease of your travel. From luggage tags to toiletry bags, you won’t want to miss out on these smaller deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale. In fact, the Mulberry Double Zip Regenerated Nylon Dopp Kit is on sale for 50 percent off, and the Poke-A-Dot Organizer has been marked down to just $15. Other shopper favorite brands like Hugo Boss, Tumi, and Ted Baker also have some significant sales, with the Trevoir Document Bag coming in at $140. Poke-A-Dot Organizer, $15 (originally $25) Kurt Geiger London Perfume Keyring, $28 (originally $35) Tumi Madina Nylon Cosmetics Bag, $179 (originally $225) Tumi Belden Leather Cosmetics Pouch, $75 (originally $95) Longchamp Le Pliage Toiletry Case, $75 (originally $90) Mulberry Double Zip Regenerated Nylon Dopp Kit, $140 (originally $280) Hugo Boss x Russell Athletic Bowling Bag, $116 (originally $330) Salvatore Ferragamo Travel Embossed Leather Tote, $1,074 (originally $1,790) Tumi Voyageur - Just in Case Nylon Travel Backpack, $79 (originally $100) Ted Baker London Trevoir Document Bag, $140 (originally $175) Best Women’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom From trendy brands like Skims to the classics such as The North Face and Madewell, these women’s clothing deals are too good to pass up. Don’t miss out on the cozy winter coat or cashmere cardigan you’ve been waiting all year to go on sale. In need of a good pair of jeans? The AG Alexxis High waist Straight Leg Jeans are only $151, and Sweaty Betty’s All Day Embossed High Waist ⅞ Leggings are 40 percent off so you can elevate your athleisure collection without breaking the bank. The North Face Metropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka, $210 (originally $300) Sweaty Betty All Day Embossed High Waist ⅞ Leggings, $47 (originally $78) Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, $44 (originally $58) Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan, $53 (originally $79) Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater, $80 (originally $129) AG Alexxis High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $151 (originally $215) Zella Live In High Waist Pocket ⅞ Leggings, $24 (originally $59) Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic, $84 (originally $168) Billabong Time Off Faux Fur Half Zip Pullover, $57 (originally $76) Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean, $90 (originally $128) Best Men’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom Men’s clothing deals are also not to be missed, and shoppers can snag sales from brands such as Nike, AllSaints, and Zella for as little as $18. In fact, the ever-popular AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt is up to 35 percent off and makes for the perfect basic tee to throw into your carry-on for a quick weekend trip away. If you’re in the market for a new bathrobe, this luxe fleece robe from Daniel Buchler has prices slashed to just $77. AG Everett SUD Slim Straight Fit Pants, $60 (originally $198) Nordstrom Washable Merino Crewneck Sweater, $70 (originally $90) Zella Live In Pocket Joggers, $49 (originally $65) Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie, $48 (originally $55) Daniel Buchler Men’s Herringbone Plush Fleece Robe, $77 (originally $110) Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts, $18 (originally $49) AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt, $36 (originally $55) Nike Dri-Fit Element Half Zip Running Pullover, $53 (originally $65) Andrew Marc Palmer Melton Hooded Jacket, $140 (originally $295) The North Face Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket, $63 (originally $89) Best Women’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Shoe lovers, rejoice! Right now, brands like Dr. Martens, Nike, Converse, and Adidas are all majorly discounted, so whether you’re looking for an athletic shoe or a dressier boot to bring with you on your next vacation, there’s sure to be a pair on sale that speaks to you. Some of our favorites are the Sam Edelman Ivette Booties on sale for $125, and the Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot, which have been slashed to just $140. Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot, $105 (originally $150) Nike Spark Sneaker, $102 (originally $135) Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Bootie, $100 (originally $150) Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot, $140 (originally $200) BP Cali Stretch Over-the-Knee Boot, $47 (originally $70) Nike Daybreak Sneaker, $72 (originally $110) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Sneaker, $60 (originally $80) Sam Edelman Ivette Bootie, $125 (originally $180) Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal, $139 (originally $198) Kenneth Cole Levon Knee High Boot, $108 (originally $220) Best Men’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Deals in the men’s section are just as impressive, and from sneakers to winter boots, prices fall as low as $30 for brands such as Puma, Deer Stags, Cole Haan, and more. Take this as your sign to swap out your ratty pair of Converse for a fresh set of high tops, or snag a cozy slipper to elevate your loungewear lineup at a discounted price. Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker, $98 (originally $130) New Balance 327 Sneaker, $75 (originally $100) Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $68 (originally $85) Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker, $75 (originally $150) Salvatore Ferragamo Groove 2 Slide Sandal, $177 (originally $295) Puma Mirage Sport Heritage Sneaker, $75 (originally $100) Deer Stags Nordic Slipper, $30 (originally $40) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker, $43 (originally $65) Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot, $130 (originally $320) Timberland Premium Waterproof Boot, $147 (originally $210) Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom There’s never been a better time to revamp your beauty product lineup, and right now there are some incredible deals on makeup, skincare, and hair supplies that you’re not going to want to miss out on. The Clinique Super Skincare Jumbo Set is discounted to just $63 so you can achieve soft and supple skin while on the go, and if you’re looking to give your makeup routine a boost, grab the Too Faced Secret Santa Mini Eyeshadow Palette for a jaw-dropping 50 percent off. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Brow Wax, $12 (originally $23) Too Faced Secret Santa Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $15 (originally $29) Mowellens Living Cleanse Nourish & Renew CBD-Boosted Daily Cleanser, $54 (originally $89) Living proof Brilliantly the Best Set, $32 (originally $39) MAC Cosmetics Eye Love Surprise Eye Shadow Palette, $24 (originally $32) Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick, $20 (originally $33) Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, $80 (originally $99) Kiehl’s Grapefruit Hand & Body Lotion with Aloe Vera & Oatmeal, $39 (originally $54) Nars Climax Mascara Set, $25 (originally $30) Clinique Super Skincare Jumbo Set, $63 (originally $89) Shop More T+L Deals: The Best Winter Running Gear of 2022 I Shop for a Living, and These Are the Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom for Travelers I'm a Travel and Gear Editor, and These Are the 8 Items I'm Buying From REI's Under-$100 Gift Section Love a great deal? 