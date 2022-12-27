Nordstrom Kicked Off Its Half-yearly Sale With More Than 40,000 Deals — and These Are the 70 You Can't Miss

Take up to 60 percent off Tumi, Nike, Sweaty Betty, Ugg and more.

By
Published on December 27, 2022 06:00AM EST

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

If there’s one thing Nordstrom does well, it’s curating the best wardrobe staples, travel essentials, and beauty products all in one place. Have some holiday money burning a hole in your pocket? Right now, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is underway, with unbeatable deals on everything from hard-shell luggage to your favorite running sneakers.

In fact, the retailer dropped more than 40,000 deals live on its site, and you can save up to 60 percent off shopper-loved brands such as Longchamp, Adidas, Skims, and Madewell, so you can get some major savings on the items you’ve been eyeing all year. Plus, all clearance items are marked down an additional 25 percent until December 29 — which only gives you two more days to get double the discounts.

Take your travel attire to the next level with comfy shoes from Nike and Converse, or grab your perfect travel backpack from The North Face for an astounding 40 percent off. For all those makeup lovers out there, fan-favorite brands like MAC Cosmetics and Clinique are up to 50 percent off, so you can revamp your look for the new year.

And while it may feel overwhelming to parse through the most worthwhile sales on the site, the good news is this travel writer has already done it for you. Below, I’ve rounded up the best deals to shop during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, so you can focus your energy on getting the lowest prices on your travel and lifestyle must-haves.

The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Deals

Best Luggage Deals

Ovi Trolley Hard Side 18-Inch Kid Size Suitcase

Nordstrom

Any travel aficionado knows that your luggage can make or break your trip, and these end-of-year sales are the best time to invest in a high-quality case, duffel, or backpack that will keep your items secure and organized while you fly. Right now, fan-favorite brands such as Tumi and Longchamp have some major discounts on their top pieces of luggage from carry-ons to checked bags, and your perfect fit is on sale for a fraction of the price.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Madina Nylon Cosmetics Bag

Nordstrom

Outside of a good suitcase, the accessories you bring along on your trip can add to the security and ease of your travel. From luggage tags to toiletry bags, you won’t want to miss out on these smaller deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale. In fact, the Mulberry Double Zip Regenerated Nylon Dopp Kit is on sale for 50 percent off, and the Poke-A-Dot Organizer has been marked down to just $15. Other shopper favorite brands like Hugo Boss, Tumi, and Ted Baker also have some significant sales, with the Trevoir Document Bag coming in at $140.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Everyday Open Front Cardigan

Nordstrom

From trendy brands like Skims to the classics such as The North Face and Madewell, these women’s clothing deals are too good to pass up. Don’t miss out on the cozy winter coat or cashmere cardigan you’ve been waiting all year to go on sale. In need of a good pair of jeans? The AG Alexxis High waist Straight Leg Jeans are only $151, and Sweaty Betty’s All Day Embossed High Waist ⅞ Leggings are 40 percent off so you can elevate your athleisure collection without breaking the bank. 

Best Men’s Clothing Deals 

Men's Live In Pocket Joggers

Nordstrom

Men’s clothing deals are also not to be missed, and shoppers can snag sales from brands such as Nike, AllSaints, and Zella for as little as $18. In fact, the ever-popular AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt is up to 35 percent off and makes for the perfect basic tee to throw into your carry-on for a quick weekend trip away. If you’re in the market for a new bathrobe, this luxe fleece robe from Daniel Buchler has prices slashed to just $77. 

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

Daybreak Sneaker

Nordstrom

Shoe lovers, rejoice! Right now, brands like Dr. Martens, Nike, Converse, and Adidas are all majorly discounted, so whether you’re looking for an athletic shoe or a dressier boot to bring with you on your next vacation, there’s sure to be a pair on sale that speaks to you. Some of our favorites are the Sam Edelman Ivette Booties on sale for $125, and the Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot, which have been slashed to just $140. 

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Premium Waterproof Boot

Nordstrom

Deals in the men’s section are just as impressive, and from sneakers to winter boots, prices fall as low as $30 for brands such as Puma, Deer Stags, Cole Haan, and more. Take this as your sign to swap out your ratty pair of Converse for a fresh set of high tops, or snag a cozy slipper to elevate your loungewear lineup at a discounted price.

Best Beauty Deals

Eye Love Surprise Eye Shadow Palette

Nordstrom

There’s never been a better time to revamp your beauty product lineup, and right now there are some incredible deals on makeup, skincare, and hair supplies that you’re not going to want to miss out on. The Clinique Super Skincare Jumbo Set is discounted to just $63 so you can achieve soft and supple skin while on the go, and if you’re looking to give your makeup routine a boost, grab the Too Faced Secret Santa Mini Eyeshadow Palette for a jaw-dropping 50 percent off.

