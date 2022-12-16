I Shop for a Living, and These Are the Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom for Travelers

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. And, if you’re like me, odds are you’re regrettably behind on your holiday shopping, too. But don’t fret, there are still plenty of thoughtful gifts out there that will still get to your doorstep before the holiday festivities begin — and they’re all at Nordstrom.

After perusing the retailer’s popular gifts, I’m excited to say that there are hundreds of options that are still in stock and would make excellent presents for travelers. There’s something to suit every travel need, ranging from high-performing luggage and versatile travel bags to handy organizers and in-flight accessories so your next trip will be smooth and hassle-free. You can also expect to find plenty of comfy travel clothes like cozy Free People sweaters and sleek Nike joggers, as well as supportive footwear picks including celebrity-approved New Balance sneakers, warm Ugg slippers, and durable winter boots from The North Face.

The best part is that some of these items are on sale. In fact, you can expect up to 50 percent off in savings. I was even able to pull options that are starting at $25, like this stylish leather passport holder that would be a great stocking stuffer. Trust me, I shop for a living.

Keep scrolling to shop the best gifts you can score at Nordstrom this holiday season. Each pick comes recommended by this travel writer and will help you put the finishing touches on your holiday shopping once and for all. Hurry, time is running out — you can buy them online and opt for same-day pickup at your local Nordstrom store.

Cozy Sweater

No travel wardrobe is complete without a versatile and incredibly comfy sweater, and this Free People Care Eastwood Tunic fits the bill with its relaxed, oversized profile and winter-approved color options like oatmeal beige and burgundy. It can be worn on its own for a laid-back-yet-put-together plane outfit, or layered on top of a thermal top for sightseeing in chilly temperatures or over a collared button-up shirt for a casual outing. Trust me, the possibilities are endless. I’m actually going to get one for myself while it’s up to 50 percent off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $69 (originally $138)

Comfy Sneakers

Fashionable travelers that always have their fingers on the pulse of trending streetwear will be excited to unwrap a pair of New Balance 327 Sneakers this holiday season. Earlier this year, the popular sneakers, which Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing and are renowned for their comfy construction and vintage-inspired look, were basically sold out everywhere, and now you can get a pair for up to 25 percent off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $75 (originally $100)

Phone Crossbody Bag

Phone crossbody bags are all the rage for minimalist travelers, concertgoers, theme park fans, and more for their lightweight, compact design, which allows you to tow along just your essentials without any bulk. This vegan leather phone purse is elegant, spacious, and versatile, and comes in three stylish-yet-neutral colors that will match all of your favorite travel outfits.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $48

Tech Organizer

The Subterra Powershuttle Travel Case makes a great gift for the tech-savvy travel enthusiast on your list. This handy tech organizer is stocked with multiple compartments, slip pockets, and zippered pouches to fit all of the chargers, cords, adapters, and accessories you need for your go-to travel electronics, and it has a sleek profile so you can keep it in your personal bag for easy access. Plus, a special pass-through zipper allows you to charge your smartphone, tablet, headphones, etc. while you’re on the go.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $30

Ugg Slippers

Another quality gift idea, the Ugg Scuffette II Slippers are the equivalent of slipping your feet under a fluffy, warm blanket with their plush-like shearling lining. The water-resistant slippers also feature a comfy, cushioned footbed and a sturdy rubber sole so you’re as supported as possible when you’re wearing them. And, they’re compact enough to fit into a suitcase or duffel bag hassle-free, which is important because I’d imagine the recipient of these cozy slippers will not want to travel without them.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $95

Leather Passport Holder

Give the gift of organization this holiday season with this vibrant passport holder from the MoMa Design Store, which adds a fun pop to any travel purse, backpack, or weekender bag with its multicolor design. There’s a secure pocket for your passport as well as an extra spot to store other important documents like your vaccine card, boarding pass, train tickets, etc. Plus, there are card slots for IDs, credit cards, hotel keys, and more.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $25

Sleek Joggers

These lightweight Zella joggers tie together any travel look with their sleek material, tapered construction, and elastic cuffs. They’re perfectly stretchy and structured so you can recline in your seat with ease but still look and feel put together, which is good news if you have to jump into activities as soon as you land. Outside of travel, I’m sure these will be your new BFFs for lounging on the couch, running errands, and getting a quick workout in.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $65

Béis Checked Luggage

Spoil your favorite traveler with the ultimate checked luggage. This travel writer-approved 29-inch expandable suitcase is the greatest of travel companions with its space-saving and thoughtful features, which include a super convenient front pocket that allows you to access the inside of the luggage and comes in handy in small hotel rooms. Compression straps, slip pockets, zippered pouches, and more help you fit everything you need for your trip.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $298

Indoor/Outdoor Slippers

If you’re like me and are stuck on what to get that outdoorsy, handy-man dad, uncle, or grandfather that has everything and insists on not receiving a gift, these insulated indoor/outdoor slippers from The North Face might just do the trick. They’re practical and comfortable — which I think anyone can appreciate — and they’re made with high-performing and durable materials that will help them last for many seasons to come.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $59

Sleep Mask

Being an avid traveler, odds are that you’ve seen and tried all of the gadgets and accessories — but there’s a chance that the NodPod Sleep Mask isn’t on your radar yet. The popular weighted eye mask is strategically designed to apply gentle and relaxing pressure to help you drift off to sleep, and it’s made with a soft, plush-like fleece fabric to ensure that you’re comfortable throughout your flight, train ride, road trip, or first night in your hotel.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $34

Nori Travel Steamer

Wrinkled clothes are a problem of the past with the Nori Travel Steamer, which recently earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List. The Oprah-approved device acts as an iron and a steamer all in one with its aluminum plates and built-in steamer. But, the best part is that it doesn’t require an ironing board. Choose between six fabric settings and five trendy colors to best match your luggage and other travel accessories.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $120

Men’s Quilted Sweatshirt

Perfect for the outdoorsy adventurer, the homebody, and even the commuter, this quilted L.L. Bean sweatshirt is equal parts sleek and cozy for any occasion. The versatile crewneck’s breathable cotton-polyester blend also keeps you warm without getting too toasty, and it’s lightweight enough to layer under your favorite jacket when you’re going hiking or headed out for a day of exploring.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $89

Magnetic Portable Charger

No traveler wants to be out and about with low battery, and this convenient magnetic charging accessory will keep your jetsetter family member or friend’s smartphones, tablets, and headphones well over the 50 percent mark. Just place the magnetic circle in the center of your device and connect the two with your USB cable, and the fast-charging accessory will start doing its thing. It makes a great stocking stuffer for anyone on your list.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $30

Winter Boots

For many outdoor enthusiasts, the cold weather isn’t a deterrent from hitting their favorite hiking trails or walking paths. These waterproof snow boots from The North Face are built with the brand’s Winter Grip rubber outsoles to keep you from sliding on ice or sleek snow. Their design is further enhanced with IcePick temperature-sensitive lugs, which help keep your feet warm. This combined with the boots’ PrimaLoft ThermoBall insulation and mid-ankle height will keep the cold out and the warmth in so you can enjoy the outdoors. They’ll also make a thoughtful gift for that person in your life that’s in need of more reliable cold-weather gear.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $135

Duffel Backpack

Traveling light just became so much easier with this convertible duffel bag, which can be worn as a backpack thanks to its adjustable straps. The two-in-one travel bag measures 10.6 inches by 16.9 inches by 10.6 inches and is stocked with useful pockets and compartments for easy packing, whether it’s a quick weekend trip or a lengthy stay (it’ll make a great carry-on option if you’re not a fan of traveling with suitcases). The exterior is waterproof and made with a durable polyester material that is strong enough to withstand the bumps, scrapes, and spills that can occur on any given travel day.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $155

Pajama Set

Shopping for someone that already has everything? Well, maybe they need a luxe Eberjey pajama set. The two-piece set is made with a buttery soft jersey knit fabric that you’ll never want to take off. With so many customer reviews highlighting how comfy they are, I think you’ll probably want to pick up some pajamas for yourself, too…

To buy: nordstrom.com, $138

Fleece Sweatpants

These Nike joggers make a nice gift for jetsetters and homebodies alike with their warm, cozy fleece construction. Whether you’re headed on a trip or to the couch, you’ll find instant comfort in their relaxed-fitting design, which slightly slims at the ankles to keep you looking sleek and put-together. Plus, they’re available in 13 different colors and are equipped with two deep side pockets.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $42 (originally $55)

Leather Toiletry Bag

The traveler in your life deserves the best gear, especially when it comes down to their toiletry bag game. This luxe Royce leather toiletry bag has a dual compartment design that makes it incredibly spacious and easy to organize. The interior is lined with a waterproof and stain-resistant material, and each compartment zips shut to ensure that everything is secure while they’re on the go.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $275

Photo Printer

Looking for a unique gift for a young travel enthusiast? Or, maybe you’ve got an avid scrapbooker on your list? Either way, they’ll be excited to open the Polaroid Hi-Print Everything Box Set, an innovative photo printer that turns your favorite travel pictures into stickers. It connects to your smartphone camera roll via Bluetooth, and you can use the Polaroid Hi-Print App to edit and customize your images.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $130

