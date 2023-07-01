Nordstrom’s Surprise Fourth of July Sale Will Have You Seeing Fireworks — Shop Deals From Just $16

I use the Fourth of July weekend as my mid-summer assessment time. While it's not exactly the halfway marker of summer, it can serve as a good time marker to evaluate how the summer is going. Are you enjoying it enough? Have you been to your local beach? Do you need to plan some additional travel? Do you need more dresses or tanks to round out your summer wardrobe? Rain or shine, I plan on shopping at Nordstrom all weekend to take advantage of the new deals and markdowns so I can get my wardrobe set to enjoy the rest of the season — we're talking up to 60 percent off travel bags, comfortable shoes, flowy maxi dresses, and more.

As a fashion and style expert, my friends constantly ask me what they should be buying. My advice, and how I like to shop sales, is to consider the items I need. Do you still need a dress for that summer wedding (me: yes)? Do you need comfy walking sandals for your August trip to Croatia (me: yes)? Do you still need a pair of shorts for your weekend beach trips (once again, me: yes)? And, of course, mix in a few things you might not need but most certainly want, like a purple fringe clutch at 50 percent off.

Consider this a crash course in how to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale like a pro. But unlike the highly anticipated sale, you don't have to wait to shop the retailer's Fourth of July savings event. Keep scrolling to find the 15 best deals that you can score this week, each hand-picked by this fashion expert and travel enthusiast.

Ted Baker London Raill Modular Duffle Bag

As someone who travels a lot, my carry-on bags experience a considerable amount of wear and tear. I could probably use an update for my August vacation to Croatia and Greece, which is why I've added this Ted Baker duffel bag to my cart. It's 60 percent off and it will perfectly sit under the airplane seat. The soft sides will also allow me to stuff it with anything that won’t fit into my suitcase, with enough room for all my airplane essentials. The outside pockets are perfect for storing those handy necessities like my passport and phone while in mid-flight.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $106 (originally $265)

Michael Stars Hannah Twist Halter Neck Cotton & Modal Midi Dress

Halter necklines are what I gravitate towards during the summer since they highlight my arms and the hours I spend lifting weights all year long. The ease and simplicity of this Michael Stars dress, with a small cutout in front, make it just the perfect summer dress. This cotton and modal fabrication will pack nicely for weekend getaways, and it's machine washable — another perk for vacation wear. It's a style that I can wear to a BBQ with flat sandals or out to a nice dinner with my boyfriend with heels. I'm buying the pretty salsa red color to break from my usual black color choice, but I'm tempted to buy both while they're 35 percent off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $108)

André Assous Nice Featherweights Slide Sandals

Years ago, I vowed to only buy and wear comfortable and supportive sandals, which meant no more flip-flops or anything super flat for my feet. So I am constantly on the hunt for brands and styles that are fashionable and have comfort features. The slight wedges and the brand's cushioned Featherweight technology soles mean that this pair is right up my alley. The neutral shade and sleek design also ensure that this will seamlessly work with dresses or pants.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $77 (originally $110)

Felina Slub High-Low Tank

A practical item I like to treat myself to when traveling with friends and family is some new pajamas. Something appropriate and comfortable for sleeping and lounging instead of a beat-up concert tee and sweats. This tank is super soft and roomy, with a full coverage high-low hem, which will keep me cozy and cool. A simple and relaxed tank for under $20 is hard to find, so I might buy a few shades since I'll want to have this top handy to run errands — or even wear to workout.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $16 (originally $24)

Tory Burch Robinson Small Leather Tote

It wouldn't be a Nordstrom sale haul without a designer bag find, and this leather tote from Tory Burch makes the perfect travel purse. Currently 30 percent off, the spacious-yet-compact purse offers a structured silhouette and a roomy interior to fit all of your belongings, which will stay safe and secure thanks to the bag's top zipper closure. And, it comes in three versatile colors (tan brown, black, and blue) so you can wear it with anything and go.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $279 (originally $398)

Columbia Flash Challenger Water-Resistant Crop Windbreaker Jacket

A packable rain jacket will keep you ready for any amount of rain, whether you're running errands, on a big vacation to South America or Europe, or on a short trip to the beach or lake. What drew me to this windbreaker was the cute blue shade, which is 30 percent off, but I also love the drop shoulder and roomy, boxy crop cut, which is adjustable for a customized fit. It's also worth mentioning that the fabric contains UPF 40+ for sun protection.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $56 (originally $80)

Halogen Double Slit Pleated Midi Skirt

Pairing your favorite tops with a flowy midi skirt is an easy and foolproof way to elevate your travel wardrobe, and now's your chance to get this stunning floral printed style from Halogen for up to 20 percent off. The breezy skirt features two discreet slits on the side and an elegant pleated texture for structure and shape. And, the elastic waistband makes it easy to slip into and out of if you didn't allot yourself enough getting ready time.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $72 (originally $89)

1.State Stretch Crepe Suiting Shorts

If you've been on the hunt for shorts that feel as comfy as your sweat shorts but make you look more put-together than your denim cutoffs, this high-waisted pair, which is 30 percent off, is for you. Made with a lightweight and stretchy material, these crepe shorts boast a flattering fit and come equipped with two side pockets. Match them with your go-to short-sleeve blouse or tank top for casual outings, or dress them up with heels and a blazer for fancy dinners.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $54 (originally $79)

Cole Haan Anica Lux Sandals

First, let me start by saying that these incredibly stylish sandals are 60 percent off. And, allow me to point out that they're made with triple-layered cushioned footbeds to provide ample arch support and prevent fatigue while you're walking around. For added comfort, their slingback straps provide ankle stabilization and ensure that the sandals won't fling off your feet. And, they're just so dang cute with their embossed design and gold hardware.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $56 (originally $140)

Caslon Knot Detail Cotton Blend Tank

I'm positive that the knot detailing on the straps of this Caslon top make it immediately stand out from the other tanks in your summer wardrobe. The subtle detail instantly elevates the classic top silhouette, and its longline hem ensures that you can easily tuck it into your favorite jeans, shorts, skirts, and flowy pants. It comes in nine fun colors, with the biggest discounts happening on the white and yellow versions.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $22 (originally $29)

Scotch & Soda Strappy Back Dress

I can never have too many black dresses hanging in my wardrobe. Dress it up, dress it down; it's the most versatile item, which makes it one of my favorite pieces to pack for beach vacations. The rope straps make this Scotch & Soda LBD catch my eye, which lends the dress a bit more character along with the flouncy fun hem. What also attracts me to this dress on sale are the forgiving smocked waist and the lightweight cotton fabric. The deep V-neck might end up being a bit plunging for me, but if that is the case, I might use this as a beach cover-up.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $171 (originally $228)

Ilse Jacobsen Tulip Slip-On Sneakers

Taking in the sights of a new city can do a number on your feet if you're not wearing the right shoes, which is why I always travel with a comfy pair like these Ilse Jacobsen slip-ons. Their cushioned footbeds ensure full-foot support and they're specially designed to flex with your feet to promote a more natural and confident stride. The slip-on shoes' mesh uppers will provide relief in the hot temperatures, and I bet that they're versatile enough to wear with almost everything in your suitcase.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $66 (originally $94)

Le Specs Hankering 50mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Sunglasses can instantly refresh your style, and I am digging these purple shades, currently on sale for $56. Not only will these add a pop of color to any outfit, but they will have me blending in with the cool kids since rectangular-shaped frames are in. Other perks are the winged, cat-eye sides that add some flare and they offer 100 percent UV protection, according to the brand.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $56 (originally $69)

Cinq à Sept Maurice Strapless Cotton Seersucker Dress

As stated above, I am in desperate need of a dress for an outdoor wedding in August. This strapless dress is a strong contender, especially because it’s now 30 percent off. Besides the bright, pretty color that will look nice against my glowy tan skin, the dress is crafted in 100 percent cotton, which means it will be breathable and lightweight, perfect for a hot outdoor wedding. Also, I love that it has side pockets to store my phone between photo taking.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $298 (originally $425)

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket

Anyone who thinks that a fleece jacket isn’t appropriate for a summer travel wardrobe hasn’t spent time at my parents' house in July. Besides those who love to blast the AC, this cute half-zip fleece from sustainable brand Cotopaxi would be ideal for anyone planning camping trips or traveling to a beach or desert where the temperature drops after the sunset. Made with recycled fabric, the pullover style has side pockets and a zipper pocket at the chest for safekeeping. The cozy material makes this an awesome airplane layer, too. Plus, it's never a bad idea to think ahead and refresh your cold-weather clothes, especially when this jacket is 35 percent off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $72 (originally $110)

