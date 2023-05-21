10 of the Best Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping at Nordstrom, Starting at $8

I’m not sure which is more fun, booking summer travel plans or finding the perfect vacation wear to accompany me on my journeys. There is something magical about dreaming up an outfit to wear while looking up at the Eiffel Tower or imagining a trek through dense, faraway forest.

What’s even better than envisioning these looks, is finding similar styles that won’t leave you borrowing from your vacation fund. As Memorial Day Weekend and summer vacations approach, I wanted to catch early sales from Nordstrom to round out my packing lists with designer finds for less. In fact, Nordstrom has a whole “vacation” sale section with deeply discounted swimwear, cover-ups that can be worn for all occasions, comfy sneakers, and breezy linen pants.

As I sifted through more than 20,000 markdowns, I found 10 deals starting at just $8 that I can see myself wearing on repeat. Take a look below to shop my favorite finds on sale for up to 40 percent off now.

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants

Linen is such a summer staple, with its lightweight and comfortable fabrication feeling cool even on the warmest of days. With its universal appeal, linen has become a simple and effortless style staple, creating a casual elegance that I love. This wide leg pair has a 29” inseam accompanied by an elastic waist, and front slant pockets, making it easy to pull on and wear comfortably while carrying your phone in your pocket, keeping you hands-free. These travel-ready pants come in black, green, and navy in sizes XXS-XXL, with a petite option, too.

One shopper, who bought the pants for vacation, said they can be worn right out of the dryer “without ironing.” Another reviewer called the pants “very, very flattering,” while being “soft and well made.” And a third shopper said they are “super comfy and can be dressed up or down.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)

Toms Alpargata Resident Slip-On Sneaker

I’ve always been a fan of Toms shoes, and these ones caught my attention because they have a more substantial sole and tread, but maintain the alpargata style that I love. Another draw to the brand is its sustainability, and this particular pair of shoes is no exception and is made with recycled plastic bottles. Plus, Toms also gives one third of its profits to grass roots organizations.

The cushioning of the shoe can be removed and washed, which is a bonus after wearing them all vacation. This particular pair comes in eight color options, with certain colors up to 36 percent off.

One shopper raved that they are “super comfortable” and it feels like “walking on a cloud.” Another reviewer said the shoes are “the best for travel,” and wore them all over Europe and never had “a day of tired feet.” A third shopper agreed, and wrote they took the shoes on vacation twice and “can walk in them for miles.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $42 (originally $70)

Kut from the Kloth Gidget Raw Hem Shorts

The season of white is upon us, and since most white clothes don’t have a long lifespan, I am thrilled to find this white pair of shorts with so many great reviews. When it comes to length, I don’t want anything too short, and this 4-inch inseam is just right. The cotton and spandex blend allows for comfort and stretch, and the high-rise design adds to the pair’s universal wearability. The shorts come in a wide range of sizes (00 to18) and are 33 percent off right now.

One shopper in their 50s called the length “very flattering,” and another reviewer who said they ordered eight pairs of white shorts said these ones “were the winners.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)

Havaianas 'Slim Tropical' Flip Flop

Typically, I don’t wear flip-flops because they make my feet hurt, but I will make an exception for Havaianas, which are known for comfort. While there are several styles on sale, the bright flowers with the gold trim is what makes this pair stand out. If you’re between sizes, shoppers and the brand recommend sizing up for the best fit.

One reviewer said they’ve been wearing Havaianas since they were a kid, but with these ones, “people can’t stop complimenting” them. Another shopper called them “comfortable and super durable.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $27 (originally $34)

Keep scrolling for more Nordstrom vacation finds, on sale leading up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Becca Breezy Tie Shoulder Cover-Up Dress

To buy: nordstrom.com, $44 (originally $58)

Herschel Heritage Sling Pack

To buy: nordstrom.com, $39 (originally $55)



Aveda Hand Cream

To buy: nordstrom.com, $8 (originally $11)

Roxy Real Yesterday Floral Belted Romper

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45 (originally $60)

La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit

To buy: nordstrom.com, $94 (originally $125)

Roxy Good Keepsake Tank Midi Dress

To buy: nordstrom.com, $41 (originally $54)

