10 of the Best Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping at Nordstrom, Starting at $8

Comfy shoes, linen pants, swimwear, dresses, and more for up to 40 percent off.

By
Published on May 21, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Insider Finds Ahead of MDW
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Marcus Millan

I’m not sure which is more fun, booking summer travel plans or finding the perfect vacation wear to accompany me on my journeys. There is something magical about dreaming up an outfit to wear while looking up at the Eiffel Tower or imagining a trek through dense, faraway forest.

What’s even better than envisioning these looks, is finding similar styles that won’t leave you borrowing from your vacation fund. As Memorial Day Weekend and summer vacations approach, I wanted to catch early sales from Nordstrom to round out my packing lists with designer finds for less. In fact, Nordstrom has a whole “vacation” sale section with deeply discounted swimwear, cover-ups that can be worn for all occasions, comfy sneakers, and breezy linen pants

As I sifted through more than 20,000 markdowns, I found 10 deals starting at just $8 that I can see myself wearing on repeat.  Take a look below to shop my favorite finds on sale for up to 40 percent off now.

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants

Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants CASLONÂ®

Nordstrom

Linen is such a summer staple, with its lightweight and comfortable fabrication feeling cool even on the warmest of days. With its universal appeal, linen has become a simple and effortless style staple, creating a casual elegance that I love. This wide leg pair has a 29” inseam accompanied by an elastic waist, and front slant pockets, making it easy to pull on and wear comfortably while carrying your phone in your pocket, keeping you hands-free. These travel-ready pants come in black, green, and navy in sizes XXS-XXL, with a petite option, too. 

One shopper, who bought the pants for vacation, said they can be worn right out of the dryer “without ironing.” Another reviewer called the pants “very, very flattering,” while being “soft and well made.” And a third shopper said they are “super comfy and can be dressed up or down.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)

Toms Alpargata Resident Slip-On Sneaker

Alpargata Resident Slip-On Sneaker (Women) TOMS

Nordstrom

I’ve always been a fan of Toms shoes, and these ones caught my attention because they have a more substantial sole and tread, but maintain the alpargata style that I love. Another draw to the brand is its sustainability, and  this particular pair of shoes is no exception and is made with recycled plastic bottles. Plus, Toms also gives one third of its profits to grass roots organizations. 

The cushioning of the shoe can be removed and washed, which is a bonus after wearing them all vacation. This particular pair comes in eight color options, with certain colors up to 36 percent off. 

One shopper raved that they are “super comfortable” and it feels like “walking on a cloud.” Another reviewer said the shoes are “the best for travel,” and wore them all over Europe and never had “a day of tired feet.” A third shopper agreed, and wrote they took the shoes on vacation twice and “can walk in them for miles.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $42 (originally $70)

Kut from the Kloth Gidget Raw Hem Shorts

Gidget Raw Hem Shorts KUT FROM THE KLOTH

Nordstrom

The season of white is upon us, and since most white clothes don’t have a long lifespan, I am thrilled to find this white pair of shorts with so many great reviews. When it comes to length, I don’t want anything too short, and this 4-inch inseam is just right. The cotton and spandex blend allows for comfort and stretch, and the high-rise design adds to the pair’s universal wearability. The shorts come in a wide range of sizes (00 to18) and are 33 percent off right now. 

One shopper in their 50s called the length “very flattering,” and another reviewer who said they ordered eight pairs of white shorts said these ones “were the winners.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)

Havaianas 'Slim Tropical' Flip Flop

'Slim Tropical' Flip Flop (Women) HAVAIANAS

Nordstrom

Typically, I don’t wear flip-flops because they make my feet hurt, but I will make an exception for Havaianas, which are known for comfort. While there are several styles on sale, the bright flowers with the gold trim is what makes this pair stand out. If you’re between sizes, shoppers and the brand recommend sizing up for the best fit.

One reviewer said they’ve been wearing Havaianas since they were a kid, but with these ones, “people can’t stop complimenting” them. Another shopper called them “comfortable and super durable.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $27 (originally $34)

Keep scrolling for more Nordstrom vacation finds, on sale leading up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Becca Breezy Tie Shoulder Cover-Up Dress

Breezy Tie Shoulder Cover-Up Dress BECCA

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $44 (originally $58)

Herschel Heritage Sling Pack

Heritage Sling Pack HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $39 (originally $55)

Aveda Hand Cream

hand reliefâ¢ Hand Cream AVEDA

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $8 (originally $11)

Roxy Real Yesterday Floral Belted Romper

Real Yesterday Floral Belted Romper ROXY

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45 (originally $60)

La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit

LA BLANCA Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $94 (originally $125)

Roxy Good Keepsake Tank Midi Dress

Good Keepsake Tank Midi Dress ROXY

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $41 (originally $54)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

I Recently Went to Mexico City, and This Is Everything I Packed Tout
I Love Mexico City So Much, I've Been 4 Times — and These 16 Items Will Make or Break Your Trip
CAMTOP Women Weekender Overnight Travel Duffle Bag
Travelers Are Flying International With Just This $40 Weekender Bag Thanks to the Included Packing Cube Set
I Collect Bathing Suits Like I Collect Passport Stamps, and This Is My All-time Favorite Tout
I Collect Bathing Suits Like Passport Stamps, and This Flattering Amazon One-piece Is My All-time Favorite
Related Articles
Zappos Surprise Joy Fest Comfy Shoe Sale Tout
Zappos Just Slashed the Prices of Thousands of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
REI early MDW deals Tout
REI Kicked Off Its Memorial Day Sale a Week Early — Shop Our 12 Favorite Clothing and Shoe Deals Up to 70% Off
Tula sale tout
Travelers Say This Cooling Eye Balm Is Their ‘Go-to’ for De-puffing After a Flight — and It’s on Sale Today Only
CARIUMA LAUNCH TOUT
The Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand That Travel Editors Can’t Get Enough of Launched a Comfy New Shoe for Summer
J. Crew Sale Tout
Hundreds of Summer-ready Styles Are Up to 83% Off at J.Crew — Here’s What’s Worth Shopping
Martha Stewart Wore a White One-piece Swimsuit on the Cover of Sports Illustrated â Shop the Look From $34 TOut
Martha Stewart Wore a White One-piece Swimsuit on the Cover of Sports Illustrated — Shop the Look From $34
Birkenstock Secret Sale Rue La La TOUT
Birkenstocks Are Up to 50% Off at This Secret Sale Just in Time for Summer — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Crocs on Sale Tout
Crocs Is Having a Secret Sale on Rarely Discounted Styles, Including the Viral Crush Clog
Flight Attendant TikTok Safety Hacks Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Share the 10 Safety Products They Swear by for Travel
Traffic
Memorial Day Weekend 2023 Is Expected to Break Travel Records — Here's When to Leave to Avoid Traffic
This Pilot-approved TravelPro Suitcase Has Been With Me to 53 Countries TOUT
This Flight Attendant-approved Carry-on Has Been With Me to 53 Countries — and It’s on Sale
Target Has Everything You Need to Pack for Your Next Active Vacation, Starting at $10 tout
Shoppers Are ‘Literally Obsessed’ With These 14 Active Vacation Must-haves From Target, Starting at $10
Supergoop Friends & Family Sale Editors' Picks TOUT
Our Editors Reveal Their 12 Favorite SPF Products From Supergoop’s Annual Friends & Family Sale
Best Nordstrom Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7
Airpods Mother's Day Weekend Sale Tout
Apple Products Are on Rare Sale at Amazon Ahead of Mother’s Day — and Yes, That Includes AirPods Pro