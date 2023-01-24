I’m Packing This 100% Cashmere Sweater for All My Winter Trips — and It’s on Sale Right Now

My travel game changed the day I started investing in cashmere travel essentials. Because cashmere is so soft and luxurious — like being embraced by a cloud— it makes me feel like I’m in first class even when I find myself in the middle seat… of the back row… by the bathroom.

Now, I am by no means a cashmere connoisseur (yet), but the latest addition to my budding collection is Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater. Originally $129, it’s currently 38 percent off, so you can score one for just $80. Finding 100 percent cashmere sweaters for under $100 isn’t easy. If you’re looking for a bargain on high quality cashmere, it’s a no-brainer.

Compared to my other cashmere tops, like the best-selling $75 Naadam crew I’ve worn on six continents, Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, which is 100 percent “luxe cashmere,” is much thinner. While it’s nowhere near transparent, it is incredibly lightweight. I love this feature because it makes the sweater something unique: a four-season piece. It’s one of my go-to pieces this winter — I’m currently wearing it while on a cruise in Antarctica. However, I can just as easily see myself sporting it on summer nights after a sunset cruise in the south of Spain.

For something so simple, or perhaps because it’s so simple, Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is incredibly versatile. On a Monday, I can layer it over a camisole or a tank top. Then on a Tuesday, I can layer it under pieces like my favorite fleece vest from Lululemon. On Wednesday, I can layer it over and under. I love having all of these looks from just one item. Since I’m a travel writer who lives out of a suitcase, I need pieces that play well with others. This sweater definitely checks that box.

I also love that Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is casual enough that I feel comfortable wearing it while lounging at home on my well-lived-in couch. Yet it’s also dressy enough I can wear it out to dinner at a white tablecloth Michelin-starred restaurant. I’d even feel comfortable wearing it to a job interview and definitely out on a date (here’s how I use Tinder when I travel).

While the sweater is dry-clean only, I see that as a positive because it means I don’t have to wash it as often. If I do spill anything on it between my monthly trips to the dry cleaner, I just hand-wash it with a little Woolite or baby shampoo in the sink. Then I hang it up, and within two hours, it’s dry. Since I’m always on the go when I travel, this is a huge plus.

Currently, Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is available in eight colors including a neutral gray look that I almost went for. In the end, however, I opted for Resort Blue because it reminds me of the turquoise waters in the Maldives where I had one of my most memorable vacations. Even though I can’t afford to go back right now , this sweater makes me feel a lot closer.

Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater comes in sizes XXS-XXL. It’s also available in plus sizes. Style-wise, the sweater is pretty simple — it’s the kind of timeless piece that doesn’t need bells and whistles. Still, it does feature a delicate ribbing along the cuffs, neck, and hem that adds a nice touch. And it’s worth noting that this sweater also comes in V-neck, which is 38 percent off, and Men’s, which is an even better deal at 58 percent off. Fancy a sophisticated turtleneck? That’s available too, for 35 percent off.

“At the sale price, this is an absolute steal,” wrote one reviewer who gave Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater a perfect five-star rating. “It’s great quality compared to other more expensive cashmere sweaters from other retailers.” Like me, another satisfied shopper loves how easily it can be layered, while several other shoppers mention owning this sweater in more than one color.

“Cannot say enough good things about this cashmere sweater,” wrote one reviewer who owns it in four different colors which they describe as “saturated and beautiful.” I couldn’t agree more. I receive at least two comments on the hue of blue every time I wear mine out. (In fact, if you have blue eyes, don’t get this sweater in Resort Blue if you’re not comfortable receiving compliments from strangers.)

Another review titled, “Bought a second one!” says this sweater helps take the sting out of Minnesota winters. Just below it, another review highlights how it’s not too heavy to wear in South Florida. Still, the reviews I pay the most attention to come from the shoppers who have had the product the longest. For example, one person said, “It’s soft yet keeps its shape.” That’s exactly what I want from an investment piece.

Take it from me — Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is one travel wardrobe essential you will thank yourself for again and again. Whether you’re headed to Antarctica, like me, or simply relaxing by the fire at home, you can never go wrong with such a luxurious staple. Snap one (or two) up for while they’re still just $80 at Nordstrom.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $80.

