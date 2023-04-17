Travelers Took Thousands of Steps in These Comfy Sneakers on Trips Around the World, and They’re Up to 50% Off

It can easily be argued that the single most important item to consider when you’re packing for a trip is a comfy pair of sneakers. After all, a painful pair can quickly ruin your trip — and your feet. If you’re planning a vacation or need an upgrade for everyday life, Nordstrom’s sale section is filled with plenty of supportive and cushioned sneakers from running styles to slip-ons — and they’re up to 50 percent off and start at just $35.

Finding a pair that you can walk in all day may seem as simple as just trying them on, but how are you supposed to know if the comfort will last? We turned to shoppers for their honest reviews of the shoes, particularly those who spent a lot of time on their feet, and we’re happy to report these 13 styles passed the test.

These traveler-favorites include slip-ons that offer convenience during air travel and running sneakers for active vacations. We even spotted embellished styles that combine comfort with elegance, so you can wear them all day or to dress up a look, saving you space in your luggage. Read on for more from Nordstrom’s comfy shoe sale, and grab your favorite (or two) before sizes quickly sell out.

Toms Alpargata Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom

For an easy no-laces style that will make you feel light on your feet, this Toms sneaker weighs just 4 ounces and is ultra flexible. The canvas shoe has a rubber sole and an elastic inset at the top so it can slightly stretch to fit your foot. Its removable insole is lightly padded for support, and shoppers with wide feet say they “fit nicely” and are ordering multiple pairs thanks to their “quality” design.

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $45 (originally $60)

Naturalizer Selah Sneaker

Nordstrom

This flexible slip-on sneaker offers a bit of height with its .5-inch platform, while still maintaining a good comfort level thanks to a contoured, cushioned footbed. The suede-leather material is breathable and comfortable enough to wear all day without socks, but make sure to double check the weather at your destination since they won’t hold up well in the rain. One shopper took these to a “three-day conference in Vegas” and shared that they’re a “great travel shoe.” A second shopper who “wore them for a trip to Europe which included a lot of walking” said that they’re “very comfortable and look sharp.” The sneakers are also available in a neutral purple-beige color.

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $80)

Zella Lifestyle Sneaker

Nordstrom

Inside and out, this sneaker from the Nordstrom-exclusive brand screams comfort. It’s super lightweight and has a stretch-knit upper that forms to your foot and a cushioned footbed. Plus, the crisscross straps aren’t just for style — they also offer additional support for your feet. Shoppers are bringing these “comfortable sneakers” on trips, with one person who “is visiting NYC” and “seeking practical comfort” sharing that the shoes have allowed them “to enjoy [their] trip to NYC.” A second shopper wore these on a “three-week trip to Sicily and Rome,” and said there was “no break- in period, just comfort from the start.” They added that they were “very supportive, even when walking over all the cobblestones.”

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $53 (originally $75)

Lucky Brand Dansbey Sneaker

Nordstrom

We love the cut-out style of this low-top sneaker that makes them an ideal choice for warmer months. One shopper said they were so “comfy straight out of the box” that they bought a second pair, while another appreciates that they were “easy to clean” after they had a few stains that they wiped “right off really easily.” They also added that the “leather is really soft.”

To Buy: nordstrom.com, from $40 (originally $79)

Betsey Johnson Sidny Crystal Pavé Platform Sneaker

Nordstrom

If you want to elevate your vacation style but still keep your feet happy, grab these embellished Betsey Johnson sneakers. Covered in crystals with on-sale colors including navy, spring-ready floral, and gold, the sneakers feature a 1-inch platform that one shopper said is “very soft and easy to walk in.” The shopper wore them to dance in at their “son’s black-tie wedding,” so you can pack these if you want a dressy yet comfortable pair of shoes on-hand.

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $63 (originally from $89)

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Knit Slip-on Sneaker

Nordstrom

No one knows comfort for your feet better than Dr. Scholl’s. This machine washable pair, available in green and beige, is made of breathable knit and features the brand’s comfort-inducing “Be Free energy insole” with three zones of cushioning. Even shoppers who are on their “feet a lot for work” said these are the “perfect find.” They highlighted the shoes’ “arch support, wide toe box,” and convenient, washable design.

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $35 (originally $60)

Ryka Viv Classic Low Top Sneaker

Nordstrom

This sneaker brand, specifically designed for a woman’s foot, is currently 30 percent off in this low-top style. On sale in white and blue, the sneakers have a textured rubber sole for good traction, and a cushioned footbed that requires “no breaking in time,” according to one reviewer. This casual style also has a roomy toe box for added comfort.

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $56 (originally $80)

Easy Spirit Eco Tech 2 Slip-on Sneaker

Nordstrom

Another knit sneaker, these Easy Spirit shoes have a cushioned insole with arch support for full comfort inside and out. The breathable fabric will keep your foot cool throughout spring and summer, plus they come in five colors to match any look. A shopper describes them as “beyond comfortable,” and like you’re walking in a “pillow” all day.

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $56 (originally $79)

There are plenty more comfortable sneaker styles on sale at Nordstrom, many for a limited time, so grab your preferred styles for every day and for your next trip before the sale ends.

Nordstrom

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $63 (originally $90)

Nordstrom

To Buy: nordstrom.com, from $137 (originally $210)

Nordstrom

To Buy: nordstrom.com, from $70 (originally $100)

Nordstrom

To Buy: nordstrom.com, from $63 (originally $120)

Nordstrom

To Buy: nordstrom.com, $63 (originally $90)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.