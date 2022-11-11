Get Ahead of Black Friday Sales and Upgrade Your Travel Footwear With These 12 Comfy Boots That Go With Any Look

Arrive at your holiday destination in style.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

These Comfy and Cozy Boots Will Keep Your Feet Happy While Traveling This Winter â and Theyâre All on Sale Tout

As you're gearing up for the holiday travel season,there’s one aspect that plays a big role in the comfort of your journey — the shoes you wear en route to your destination. The good news is you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort during your travels. To ease the stress of figuring out which footwear will keep your feet happy, Nordstrom is having a major shoe sale ahead of Black Friday. 

The company has marked down hundreds of boots, which I’ve thoroughly reviewed to find styles that check the boxes for comfort and fashion. As a commerce writer, I’m constantly looking for sales on quality products, and right now Nordstrom has plenty of deals on winter boots. I’ve rounded up 12 different styles of boots that are easy on the feet, and complement your travel look. Shop these pre-Black Friday sales to stock up on boots for your upcoming vacation

Greenwich Waterproof Chelsea Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $210)

Kicking off this article with a major savings on these Cole Haan Greenwich Waterproof Chelsea Boots that originally go for $210 and are currently on sale for $90. This style features a waterproof leather exterior and a cushioned sole. One shopper shared that this style “is lightweight” and doesn’t look bulky, and that these boots have an added benefit of helping to “relieve plantar fasciitis.” 

Wanda Combat Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $266 (originally $378)

All Saints created these Wanda Combat Boots, which shoppers describe as having “edge” and “funk.” This style has a lug-sole bottom for traction, a soft leather exterior, and a combat lace-up look to add an edge to any outfit. 

Dakota Chelsea Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $139)

I love an olive-toned suede moment, especially for boots. These Nine West Yeeps Chelsea Boots feature a stretchy material on the opening to easily slip on and off and make airport security a breeze.

Caylee Bootie

To buy: nordstrom.com, $347 (originally $495)

I’m calling these Aquatalia Caylee Boots the “goes with every outfit” boots. These boots have a low stacked heel and fitted zip-up closure for an elevated look. According to the brand, Aquatalia shoes are stain resistant so you can walk around outside in these quality suede-finished boots in any weather.

Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $170)

When I see Sam Edelman shoes on sale, I know that I’m making a purchase. Nordstrom marked these Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boots down from $170 to $90. These durable pull-on, lug soled boots can take on fall and winter weather and add a leather style to your travel look.

Yale Chelsea Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $108 (originally $179)

Add a pop of color to your outfit with these Yale Chelsea Boots by Marc Fisher LTD. These sophisticated dark blue booties have a subtle silver hardware finish on a pointed toe. They have a low heel so you can comfortably walk around during the holiday season.

Adapt Bootie

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $100)

My favorite part about these Lisa Vicky Adapt Booties is that the angled collar is padded for extra comfort. The thick lug soles make these boots ideal for travel or hiking, so you can enjoy them en route to the airport or on an outdoor trail. Plus, they’re on sale for under $100.

Deandre Bootie

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $159)

These Deandre Booties from Calvin Klein have several stylish finishes that are worth the mention. I can’t decide which feature I love more: the ribbed back ankle panel or the metallic hardware finish on the back of the stacked heel. These booties bring a clean and minimal aesthetic to your travel look.   

Dakota Chelsea Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $112 (originally $140)

Booties with faux-fur for the colder months? Yes, please! Toms took a unique approach to the classic Chelsea boot with this Dakota style. It has a rubber sole and  faux-fur trim around the top so you can feel cozy without your feet overheating while you’re on the go.  

Emma Bootie

To buy: nordstrom.com, $192 (originally $239)

Change up your boot game with these light gray low-cut Emma Booties. These Kenneth Cole shoes have a bonus feature: a removable cushioned sole with arch support. You can choose your comfort in these low 1-inch heeled boots whether you’re power walking to your gate or relaxing on a train. 

Dixie Waterproof Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $180)

I love that Blondo refreshed the typical boot style with these Dixie Waterproof Boots. Rather than placing the zipper closure on the back or side of the shoe, the brand put the zipper along the front for a sleek finish. These weather-friendly boots have a 2-inch heel with a 1-inch platform for support and comfort. 

Moonie Water Resistant Leather Combat Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $53 (originally $100)

It felt right to finish this Nordstrom sale  roundup with a proper set of Nordstrom boots. These Moonie Water Resistant Leather Combat Boots are currently on sale for $53, and will keep your feet snug during travel. I love the polished hardware along the lacing that adds a little shine on the leather exterior.  

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travel Boots With Benefits Tout
This Huge Fall Boot Sale Offers Travel-friendly Footwear for As Little As $35
Best Women's Boots for Fall
The 12 Best Women's Boots for Fall
T+L Editorsâ Favorite Winter Shoes
These Are T+L Editors’ 13 Favorite Winter Shoes of 2022
Best Comfortable Shoes APEA
The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
The 14 Best Sustainable Shoes of 2022
The 14 Best Sustainable Shoes of 2022
Best Waterproof Boots
The Best Waterproof Boots for Women to Stay Stylish and Dry on Every Trip
Blondo Dixie Waterproof Boot Tout
These Stylish, Waterproof Boots Are a Must-have for Fall Travel — and They’re 33% Off Right Now
Amazon early boots deals
50 Comfy Boot Deals We Are Already Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — Pairs Start at $30
Rockport Men's Waterproof Storm Surge Toe Boot
Travelers Say These Sturdy, Waterproof Boots Keep Their Feet Comfy on Long Walking Days — and They’re 50% Off
Roundup Early Comfy Shoe Deals
40 of Amazon’s Most Comfortable Shoes Just Got Quietly Marked Down Days Before the Prime Early Access Sale
Nordstrom Rack Ugg Sale Tout
Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — Here Are Our Favorites
waterproof booties
Waterproof Booties Are a Must-have for Winter Travel — and These 5 Pairs Are on Sale at Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot
Shoppers Say These Waterproof Boots Are So Comfortable — With No Break-in Time Needed
Most Comfortable Women’s Boots
The Best Walking Boots for Women
Amazon Essentials Women's Combat Chelsea Boot
Shoppers Say They Can Walk All Day in These Cute, Pain-free Chelsea Boots — and They're Under $40
Best Winter Hiking Boots for Women and Men
The Best Winter Hiking Boots for Women and Men in 2022