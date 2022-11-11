Get Ahead of Black Friday Sales and Upgrade Your Travel Footwear With These 12 Comfy Boots That Go With Any Look

As you're gearing up for the holiday travel season,there’s one aspect that plays a big role in the comfort of your journey — the shoes you wear en route to your destination. The good news is you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort during your travels. To ease the stress of figuring out which footwear will keep your feet happy, Nordstrom is having a major shoe sale ahead of Black Friday.

The company has marked down hundreds of boots, which I’ve thoroughly reviewed to find styles that check the boxes for comfort and fashion. As a commerce writer, I’m constantly looking for sales on quality products, and right now Nordstrom has plenty of deals on winter boots. I’ve rounded up 12 different styles of boots that are easy on the feet, and complement your travel look. Shop these pre-Black Friday sales to stock up on boots for your upcoming vacation.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $210)

Kicking off this article with a major savings on these Cole Haan Greenwich Waterproof Chelsea Boots that originally go for $210 and are currently on sale for $90. This style features a waterproof leather exterior and a cushioned sole. One shopper shared that this style “is lightweight” and doesn’t look bulky, and that these boots have an added benefit of helping to “relieve plantar fasciitis.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $266 (originally $378)

All Saints created these Wanda Combat Boots, which shoppers describe as having “edge” and “funk.” This style has a lug-sole bottom for traction, a soft leather exterior, and a combat lace-up look to add an edge to any outfit.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $139)

I love an olive-toned suede moment, especially for boots. These Nine West Yeeps Chelsea Boots feature a stretchy material on the opening to easily slip on and off and make airport security a breeze.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $347 (originally $495)



I’m calling these Aquatalia Caylee Boots the “goes with every outfit” boots. These boots have a low stacked heel and fitted zip-up closure for an elevated look. According to the brand, Aquatalia shoes are stain resistant so you can walk around outside in these quality suede-finished boots in any weather.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $170)

When I see Sam Edelman shoes on sale, I know that I’m making a purchase. Nordstrom marked these Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boots down from $170 to $90. These durable pull-on, lug soled boots can take on fall and winter weather and add a leather style to your travel look.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $108 (originally $179)

Add a pop of color to your outfit with these Yale Chelsea Boots by Marc Fisher LTD. These sophisticated dark blue booties have a subtle silver hardware finish on a pointed toe. They have a low heel so you can comfortably walk around during the holiday season.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $100)

My favorite part about these Lisa Vicky Adapt Booties is that the angled collar is padded for extra comfort. The thick lug soles make these boots ideal for travel or hiking, so you can enjoy them en route to the airport or on an outdoor trail. Plus, they’re on sale for under $100.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $159)

These Deandre Booties from Calvin Klein have several stylish finishes that are worth the mention. I can’t decide which feature I love more: the ribbed back ankle panel or the metallic hardware finish on the back of the stacked heel. These booties bring a clean and minimal aesthetic to your travel look.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $112 (originally $140)

Booties with faux-fur for the colder months? Yes, please! Toms took a unique approach to the classic Chelsea boot with this Dakota style. It has a rubber sole and faux-fur trim around the top so you can feel cozy without your feet overheating while you’re on the go.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $192 (originally $239)

Change up your boot game with these light gray low-cut Emma Booties. These Kenneth Cole shoes have a bonus feature: a removable cushioned sole with arch support. You can choose your comfort in these low 1-inch heeled boots whether you’re power walking to your gate or relaxing on a train.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $180)

I love that Blondo refreshed the typical boot style with these Dixie Waterproof Boots. Rather than placing the zipper closure on the back or side of the shoe, the brand put the zipper along the front for a sleek finish. These weather-friendly boots have a 2-inch heel with a 1-inch platform for support and comfort.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $53 (originally $100)

It felt right to finish this Nordstrom sale roundup with a proper set of Nordstrom boots. These Moonie Water Resistant Leather Combat Boots are currently on sale for $53, and will keep your feet snug during travel. I love the polished hardware along the lacing that adds a little shine on the leather exterior.