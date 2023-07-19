Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is on — Shop These 12 Travel Writer-approved Deals

Deal-savvy shoppers know that Nordstrom’s Annual Anniversary Sale is one of the best opportunities to transform their travel wardrobes with the effortless clothing, supportive sneakers, and even high-quality luggage pieces they’ve been eyeing this year, and the sale of the season is finally here. Of course, the major retailer has not disappointed, serving up sales on Adidas sneakers, sleek exercise dresses, Birkenstock sandals, and hundreds of other pieces that will elevate your personal style.

The Anniversary Sale, which runs through August 6, has slashed prices on some of your favorite brands in comfy gear, so, as is my job as shopping writer, I’ve combed the site for the best deals to take advantage of throughout the month. Personally, I won’t skip a beat in picking up the Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set as the shopper-loved three-piece set is currently on sale for $52 and perfect for my pasty skin. The Longchamp Small Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Shoulder Tote is also a must-have at just $100 in honor of the sale, and to elevate my next hotel stay, the Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas are now $41.

Whether you’re shopping to turn your day to day life into a five-star experience, or are aiming to be the trendsetter of your next vacation, keep reading to find the 12 unbeatable deals this travel writer is shopping from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Editor-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

I’m a Birkenstock girl through and through, and this classic sandal is one of the best deals available during Nordstrom’s anniversary sale. The supportive cork footbed provides endless comfort with molded EVA cushioning that forms to the shape of your foot while absorbing shock, and the leather upper ensures these high-quality sandals are built to last. Whether you’re embarking on a walking-heavy vacation or are simply looking for a great pair of day-to-day sandals, these dual-strap shoes are the best fit for the job.



Caslon Linen Blend Button Up Shirt

Nordstrom

A good linen shirt is one of the most timeless summer staples, and this vibrant button-up from Caslon will add a stunning pop of color to your wardrobe ahead of your next vacation. The casual yet refined top is made of a breathable, lightweight linen material that results in a carefree, relaxed fit for easy wear over a bathing suit or as an outfit with jean shorts or a simple skirt. The shirt comes in three eye-catching colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to XL.



Béis Sport Pack

Nordstrom

Traveling with a fanny pack is a great way to experience the joys of hands-free adventure while keeping your valuable items close to the chest, and this Béis Sport Pack is a stylish way to accomplish just that. This durable, nylon pack is designed with both an adjustable waist strap as well as a simple shoulder strap so the bag can be worn a multitude of ways, and it’s even lined with nylon too to reinforce the longevity of this sleek and spacious belt bag.



Spanx High Waist Straight Leg Ponte Pants

Nordstrom

If you’ve been looking for a comfortable pair of pants to travel in, this is your sign to snag these high-waisted Spanx pants while they’re discounted by 34 percent at Nordstrom. The stretchy slacks are designed with a straight-leg silhouette that’s endlessly flattering, and the pull-on style is ideal for travelers on the go. A breathable blend of rayon, nylon, and elastane will never dig into your skin or make you uncomfortable while sitting for hours on your flight, and with sizes ranging from XS to 3X with petite sizes as well, you’ll never have to commute in jeans again.



Vacay Future Uptown 22-inch Spinner Carry-on

Nordstrom

This sale is also an excellent opportunity to give a vital revamp to your luggage collection, and this hardside carry-on from Vacay is a bag you’ll be happy to have accompany you throughout any adventures you have planned in the coming months. The lightweight yet durable suitcase is designed with four multi-directional spinner wheels for easy navigation through the airport and along uneven city streets, and the 6.8-pound bag even has the capacity to expand by up to two inches so you can fit your essentials with ease. Not to mention it features a removable wet pocket, designated shoe pockets, and a large compression pad to keep everything in place.

Adidas Nizza Platform Sneaker

Nordstrom

A simple, supportive pair of white sneakers matches with nearly any outfit you might pack in your suitcase, and these shopper-loved Adidas shoes fit the bill — plus, they’re on sale starting at just $57. These sneakers are made with a removable, cushioned insole that provides comfort with every step, as well as an easy-to-clean textile upper and rubber sole. Sizing ranges from 7.5 to 11 in these women’s shoes, and a unique platform ensures they’re the most stylish pair of white sneakers you own.



Zella Strength Performance Court Dress

Nordstrom

Exercise dresses are having a moment this summer, and you can pick up your very own on sale at Nordstrom for just $50 right now. The Zella Strength Performance Court Dress is made with a sweat-wicking polyester and Lycra Spandex blend that’s excellent for keeping you cool and dry on travel days and during any activity you have planned along the way, and the sleek blade collar adds fun flair to this breathable mini. And yes, it even has pockets.



Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set

Nordstrom

By now, Supergoop is perhaps one of the most popular sunscreen brands on the market, and for just $52 during this sale you can snag a set containing both Unseen Sunscreen and Play Sunscreen. This set of three comes with two travel-sized bottles and one full-sized container, so you’ll always be well-protected against the sun while achieving that glow from within, without the dreaded white-cast.



Longchamp Small Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Shoulder Tote

Nordstrom

Longchamp is a trusted brand for good reason, and this small shoulder tote has been discounted to $100 during the Nordstrom anniversary sale. The recycled nylon canvas bag complete with a luxe leather trim is the perfect, spacious bag to take along as a carry-on during your next vacation, and if you’re looking for a simple way to bring an extra bag with you on your travels, this tote even folds up into a compact, flat clutch size, making it easy to pack. The water-resistant material will keep your valuables protected despite the weather, and it can be dressed up or down depending on your plans.



Treasure & Bond Vented Back Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Lightweight, effortless dresses are some of the easiest, most versatile items to throw into your suitcase during the summer, and this vented back maxi dress from Treasure & Bond is guaranteed to turn heads no matter your destination. This breathable dress is made of a cotton jersey material that will keep you cool despite the rising temperatures, and the added back vent provides another cooling factor to the piece. Thankfully, you can get the dress for up to 30 percent off right now, with sizes ranging from XXS to XL.



Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas

Nordstrom

There’s nothing more luxurious than a matching pajama set, and you can transform any hotel experience into one of a five-star stay with this high-quality pajama duo from Nordstrom. The shorts and button-up shirt are made with a Tencel modal and spandex material that allows you to comfortably move freely throughout the night, and the set even comes in five neutral shades and prints to add unique flair to your bedtime routine — even while traveling.



Faherty Overland Stretch Organic Cotton Jumpsuit

Nordstrom

This effortlessly stylish cotton jumpsuit is discounted by nearly $70 at Nordstrom right now, and the stretchy and surprisingly breathable piece is a great travel outfit, as well as an easy way to limit the number of pieces you’re stuffing into your suitcase for vacation. A flared leg and notched collars add to the attention to detail and flattering fit of this piece, and sizes range from XS to XL in this unique jumpsuit that will be perfect to transition from summer to fall.

