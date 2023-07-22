Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off Score steep discounts on Allbirds, Vacay, and SuperGoop. By Megan Schaltegger Megan Schaltegger Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 22, 2023 12:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Luggage Deals Best Women’s Clothing Deals Best Men’s Clothing Deals Best Women’s Shoe Deals Best Men’s Shoe Deals Best Beauty Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Madison Woiten If you’re looking for a sign to book your next vacation, this is it. Nordstrom’s massive Anniversary Sale is currently in full swing — with incredible deals on carry-on luggage, traveler-approved sneakers, and comfy sweats perfect for long-haul flights. And with discounts up to 50 percent off popular brands like Longchamp, Vacay, and Allbirds, it would be a shame not to put these travel essentials to good use. The sales event runs until August 6, but it’s a smart move to peruse the deals while items are still in stock. Keep scrolling to shop the best markdowns on luggage, fashion, and beauty, with prices starting at just $13. Best Luggage Deals Nordstrom A quality carry-on is integral to surviving any flight headache-free. Lucky for you, Nordstrom slashed prices on shopper-loved luggage, including this Vacay 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase that reviewers said “fits so much” and is the “perfect size for a European vacation” for $65 off. We’re also eyeing this expandable tote bag from Longchamp that several customers dubbed the ideal carry-on for flights. One reviewer wrote they could “fit [their] laptop and other carry-on items without any trouble,” adding that they also love that it’s waterproof to withstand spills and weather conditions. Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag, $190 (originally $265) Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote, $140 (originally $195) Dagne Dover Ace Neoprene Belt Bag, $66 (originally $95) Aimee Kestenberg Pleated Convertible Backpack, $170 (originally 258) Vacay Future 20-Inch Spinner Suitcase, $130 (originally $185) Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase, $160 (originally $225) Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Shoulder Bag, $38 (originally $55) Herschel Supply Co. Packable Duffle, $24 (originally $35) Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Carry-on, $525 (originally $750) Tumi V4 Collection 28-Inch Extended Trip, $665 (originally, $950) BTB Los Angeles Hola Beaches Straw Shopper, $115 (originally $190) Best Women’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom While you’ll need a vacation-ready wardrobe for your arrival — be it breezy sundresses or a hooded rain jacket — a cozy travel day outfit is important, too. The Nordstrom sale has it all, including these Caslon Straight Leg Drawstring Pants that come in two colors and are great for going from the plane to your destination, and this Barefoot Dreams Hooded Cocoon Cardigan that will keep you warm on even the most air-conditioned flights. You know the ones. Caslon V-Neck Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt, $13 (originally $19) Spanx High-Waisted Straight Leg Ponte Pants, $99 (originally $148) Caslon Utility Jacket, $50 (originally $79) Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Jacket, $150 (originally $300) NYDJ Stretch Knit Trousers, $79 (originally $119) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Hooded Cocoon Cardigan, $113 (originally $168) Julia Jordan Floral Midi Dress, $77 (originally $129) Halogen Check Print Long Sleeve Dress, $59 (originally $89) Madewell Ainslee Print Cotton Top, $58 (originally $88) Maggy London Pleated Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress, $100 (originally $168) Caslon Straight Leg Drawstring Pants, $50 (originally $79) Best Men’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom And don’t sleep on men’s clothing selection: The Anniversary Sale has nearly 1,000 markdowns on shorts, joggers, T-shirts, and so much more. This Rodd & Gunn Short Sleeve Linen Button-Down Shirt, which is currently 42 percent off, is made of breathable, lightweight linen that is begging to be worn on a beach trip. And the Peter Millar $65 Performance Polo is also a must-have for golfers with its stretchy, sweat-absorbent fabric and classic style. You can wear it straight from the course to the clubhouse. Rodd and Gunn Ellerslie Short Sleeve Linen Button-Up Shirt, $80 (originally $138) AllSaints Brace Tonic Organic Cotton T-Shirt, $40 (originally $55) Zella Torrey Performance Shorts, $40 (originally $59) Zella Live In Pocket Joggers, $40 (originally $65) Peter Millar Drum Stripe Performance Golf Polo, $65 (originally $100) TravisMatthew Open to Close Performance Pants, $87 (originally $130) Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts, $30 (originally $49) Zella Swing Quarter Zip Golf Pullover, $46 (originally $69) Adidas Crosshatch Stretch Golf Shorts, $56 (originally $75) Brooks Brothers Piqué Polo, $60 (originally $90) Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants, $70 (originally $98) Peter Millar Water-Resistant Zip Jacket, $100 (originally $150) Nordstrom Tech-Smart Padded Shirt Jacket, $93 (originally $139) Best Women’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Style is always important, but when it comes to shoe shopping for travel, so is comfort. The good news is the On Cloudmonster Running Shoe serves just that. According to shoppers, it’s the “most comfortable shoe ever” and they feel “like walking on clouds.” More elevated styles are on sale, too, like the AllSaints Shana Low Top Sneakers that feature a smooth leather construction with suede accents that will upgrade your look without sacrificing comfort. Shoppers recommend ordering one size up in the AllSaints sneakers for the perfect fit. On Cloudmonster Running Shoe, $130 (originally $170) Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers, $56 (originally $90) On Cloud x Shift Running Shoe, $120 (originally $160) Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker, $150 (originally $190) AllSaints Shana Low Top Sneaker, $120 (originally $179) Best Men’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Nordstrom is also running plenty of discounts on men’s shoes, including the traveler-approved Allbirds Tree Runner Sneaker that has been called “the most comfortable shoe” and “worth the money.” We also love this Vince Fynn High Top Sneaker that goes with practically any outfit, whether you’re dressing for an early morning flight or a late-night dinner date. SuperGoop Unseen Play Sunscreen Set, $52 (originally $78) St. Tropez's Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse, $49 (originally $88)Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Duo, $28 (originally $41) Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion, $17 (originally $25) Tula Everyday Glow Essentials Set, $98 (originally $146) La Mer Radiance Regimen Skincare Set, $95 (originally $143) 