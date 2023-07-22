Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off

Score steep discounts on Allbirds, Vacay, and SuperGoop.

Published on July 22, 2023

Noromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
If you’re looking for a sign to book your next vacation, this is it. Nordstrom’s massive Anniversary Sale is currently in full swing — with incredible deals on carry-on luggage, traveler-approved sneakers, and comfy sweats perfect for long-haul flights. And with discounts up to 50 percent off popular brands like Longchamp, Vacay, and Allbirds, it would be a shame not to put these travel essentials to good use.

The sales event runs until August 6, but it’s a smart move to peruse the deals while items are still in stock. Keep scrolling to shop the best markdowns on luggage, fashion, and beauty, with prices starting at just $13. 

Best Luggage Deals 

Nordstrom Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Nordstrom

A quality carry-on is integral to surviving any flight headache-free. Lucky for you, Nordstrom slashed prices on shopper-loved luggage, including this Vacay 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase that reviewers said “fits so much” and is the “perfect size for a European vacation” for $65 off. 

We’re also eyeing this expandable tote bag from Longchamp that several customers dubbed the ideal carry-on for flights. One reviewer wrote they could “fit [their] laptop and other carry-on items without any trouble,” adding that they also love that it’s waterproof to withstand spills and weather conditions. 

Best Women’s Clothing Deals 

Nordstrom Caslon Straight Leg Drawstring Pants

Nordstrom

While you’ll need a vacation-ready wardrobe for your arrival — be it breezy sundresses or a hooded rain jacket — a cozy travel day outfit is important, too. The Nordstrom sale has it all, including these Caslon Straight Leg Drawstring Pants that come in two colors and are great for going from the plane to your destination, and this Barefoot Dreams Hooded Cocoon Cardigan that will keep you warm on even the most air-conditioned flights. You know the ones.

Best Men’s Clothing Deals 

Nordstrom Allsaints Brace Tonic Organic Cotton T-Shirt

Nordstrom

And don’t sleep on men’s clothing selection: The Anniversary Sale has nearly 1,000 markdowns on shorts, joggers, T-shirts, and so much more. This Rodd & Gunn Short Sleeve Linen Button-Down Shirt, which is currently 42 percent off, is made of breathable, lightweight linen that is begging to be worn on a beach trip. And the Peter Millar $65 Performance Polo is also a must-have for golfers with its stretchy, sweat-absorbent fabric and classic style. You can wear it straight from the course to the clubhouse.

Best Women’s Shoe Deals 

Nordstrom Allsaints Shana Low Top Sneaker

Nordstrom

Style is always important, but when it comes to shoe shopping for travel, so is comfort. The good news is the On Cloudmonster Running Shoe serves just that. According to shoppers, it’s the “most comfortable shoe ever” and they feel “like walking on clouds.” More elevated styles are on sale, too, like the AllSaints Shana Low Top Sneakers that feature a smooth leather construction with suede accents that will upgrade your look without sacrificing comfort. Shoppers recommend ordering one size up in the AllSaints sneakers for the perfect fit.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals 

Nordstrom Allbirds Tree Runner Sneaker

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is also running plenty of discounts on men’s shoes, including the traveler-approved Allbirds Tree Runner Sneaker that has been called “the most comfortable shoe” and “worth the money.” We also love this Vince Fynn High Top Sneaker that goes with practically any outfit, whether you’re dressing for an early morning flight or a late-night dinner date. 

Best Beauty Deals 

Nordstrom St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse

Nordstrom

We all want to come back from vacation with a glow; however, avoiding sun exposure is still important. That’s where this SuperGoop Unseen Play Sunscreen Set and St. Tropez’s Self Tan Bronzing Mousse come in. You can protect your complexion with a layer of 50 SPF and still arrive home with an even, sunkissed bronze you can pretend is from your poolside afternoons. 

