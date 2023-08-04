The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Keep Getting Bigger — Shop the 16 Best Last-minute Finds Starting at $33

To me, the most exciting part of planning a big trip, apart from actually going on the trip itself, is shopping for it. And luckily, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale isn’t quite over yet, and it's offering the perfect opportunity to revamp your travel essentials and wardrobe. But, time is of the essence as the sale enters its final days. Don't worry, there are still plenty of steep discounts on premium items available that you won’t want to miss out on.

Since its big kick-off on July 17, Nordstrom has slashed its prices on a vast array of travel-friendly items that are designed to make any trip a breeze. And with the sale set to end on August 6, we've rounded up all of the best last-minute deals, including versatile dresses, eye-catching luggage, comfortable travel pants, supportive sneakers, and so much more up to 40 percent off. Though, be warned: these discounted picks are only available while supplies last — and they’re all selling out quickly.

So, whether you’re preparing for a big trip, in need of a new weekender bag, or simply looking for trendy-yet-comfortable pieces to add to your travel wardrobe, this sale is for you. And with less than four days to shop, you're not going to want to waste any time scoping out the deals; keep scrolling to find your new favorite travel must-haves.

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Value Set

Editor-loved brand Supergoop has earned a well-deserved reputation for creating some of the most adored and sought-after sunscreens on the market. Widely loved for its exceptional sun protection (without the dreaded white-cast), you have a rare opportunity to snag a set that includes both the Unseen Sunscreen and Play Sunscreen for just $52. This incredible duo comes with one full-sized bottle and two travel-sized bottles for protection on the go. It’s the first thing that this travel writer is adding to their cart, and I highly recommend you do the same.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Don’t let the faux leather intimate you, these celebrity-loved Spanx leggings are made with a sleek-yet-comfortable fabric that simultaneously accentuates your curves while providing the perfect amount of stretch. Designed with Spanx’s signature high-waisted power waistband, they offer a flattering-yet-supportive fit that works in any setting. Now priced at only $65, it’s the ideal time to experience these best-selling pants for yourself.

Vacay Future 20-Inch Carry-On Spinner Suitcase

Roll into the airport in style with this vibrant carry-on bag from Vacay. It’s lightweight with a hardshell exterior and expandable construction for extra packing space. It is also compact and designed to keep your things organized with a designated pocket for shoes and a large, protective compression pad. Plus, with its bright, trendy green color, you’ll always know which bag is yours on the baggage carousel. And at over $50 off, it’s an irresistible deal that you can’t miss.

Zella Restore Slim Fit Pocket Joggers

Wearing comfortable pants on a travel day is a non-negotiable for me, and these joggers from Zella are the epitome of comfy travel wear. These specially designed high-waisted joggers offer the perfect combination of sporty coziness and athleisure sleekness, which means you can easily don them out and about as well as on your flight. Available in classic black and a deep blackberry-inspired purple color, you’ll want to grab both while they're on sale for $46.

Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Duffel Bag

I’m always looking for a new duffel bag — something that I can tote to the gym, bring on a weekend trip, or act as my carry-on when I want to travel light. This lightweight (and discounted) Herschel Supply Co. duffel bag fits the bill for all of those scenarios, and it's sporting a much more budget-friendly price tag during the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This bag is made with durable polyester fabric, snap-down sides that expand for more room, and 30-inch straps that make it easy to pack, carry, unpack, and repeat. I’m also a sucker for anything bright pink, but if that’s not your style, it also comes in a more neutral colors, too.

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer

It’s one thing to find a travel-friendly blow dryer, but it’s another to find a good travel-friendly blow dryer. I don’t want one that burns my hair, or doesn’t have enough power to smooth my curly-frizzy locks. But this compact-yet-professional-grade blow dryer is perfect for both at-home and on-the-go use. It also features five different heat settings and three attachments to help smooth, diffuse, and volumize your hair. Lightweight and highly praised, it’s a must-have that shoppers say is “perfect to bring traveling or pack in my luggage.”

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Home & Away Set

I’ve always been a fan of Kiehl’s, especially the brand's highly coveted Creamy Eye Treatment. And right now, you can score the best-selling eye cream in a set of two — travel and full size — for just $62 (so you can always keep one in your toiletry bag and one on your vanity at home). Shoppers swear by this skincare staple, and one even shared: “I am convinced that this eye cream has saved me from wrinkles, and I'll always have it in my beauty regimen.” If you’ve been waiting for a sign to try this holy grail skincare product, now is the time.

Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Slip-On Sneakers

I've been known to sing the praises of Dr. Scholl's footwear, and right now you can score the brand's popular Time Off Slip-On Sneakers for only $65. Available in black, oyster gray, and white, after you try them, the sneakers are so incredibly sleek that you'll want to buy one in every color just like I did (I have three pairs!). They're supportive, comfortable, and most importantly, look good with everything. One shopper even said wearing them felt like “walking on clouds.” But act quick — sizes are selling out fast!

AllSaints Captain Square Leather Crossbody Bag

The perfect crossbody bag is both spacious and cute, just like this one from AllSaints. Made with high-quality leather, it’s the ideal pick for both everyday use and traveling since it can be worn as a crossbody or slung across your shoulder. It’ll also always go with everything and match any dress code (casual or fancy), but it won’t always be over 40 percent off — so now is the time to make this your new go-to crossbody bag.

Spanx Pleated Skort

Skorts are a wardrobe essential for me, and always one of the first things that I pack for a trip. I love that they can be dressed up with a cute top and sandals or down with a tank top and sneakers. Their stylish versatility is unmatched, and this one not only features a moisture-wicking breathable fabric and built-in figure-shaping shorts that Spanx is known for, but it also has hidden pockets. And for only $59, it’s a versatile staple you won’t want to travel without.

Free People Intimately She’s So Sleek Thong Bodysuit

This flattering bodysuit from Free People is going to become your new go-to piece (and mine, because I just added two to my cart). It’s stretchy-yet-shaping and features a wide square neckline for a flattering fit. It also has a snap-thong back for easy and seamless wear. Rock it with a pair of jeans, layered under a see-through shirt, or styled with a skirt — however you wear it, you'll look put together and fabulous.

Quay Australia Big Time Remixed 46mm Gradient Square Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays while looking effortlessly cool with these sunglasses from Quay Australia. Their trendy square shape and gradient shading make them a major head-turner that can be virtually worn with anything. Snag this pair while it’s just $50.

Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Shoulder Bag

This lightweight shoulder bag merges the spacious interior of a backpack, the compactness of a fanny pack, and the functionality of a crossbody for unbeatable everyday and everywhere wear. It can be worn across either shoulder comfortably or diagonally for easy wearing on the go. With five colors and prints to choose from, including sulphur spring (neon yellow), pelican marble/dried herb (brown-beige marble print), shocking orange, saddle brown, and forest leopard/rubber (brown-beige leopard print), there’s an eye-catching hue for everyone.

Smocked Bodice Cotton Poplin Dress

This travel-ready dress effortlessly blends comfort and style, making it a great choice for any vacation destination. Made with breathable 100 percent cotton and a flattering square neckline, this is the ideal one-and-done outfit that can be dressed up with some jewelry and heels or kept casual with a pair of trendy tennis shoes. Plus, it has pockets. But you’ll need to act quick, because this easy-breezy dress is selling out quickly.

Steve Madden Carley Sneakers

The sheer versatility of white sneakers makes them a must in any travel wardrobe, and these kicks from Steve Madden are the only pair that you'll need to pack from now on. They seamlessly transition from casual daytime wear to night-out fabulous, and feature a pop of color on the heels (in either cool blue or striking chrome) for an added touch of flair. Shoppers are gushing over this pair, calling them “simple, stylish, and oh-so comfortable.” Currently on sale for only $50, this deal can’t be beat.

Free People Nothin’ to Say Elastic Waist Pants

Once I read that a Nordstrom shopper said that these pants “feel like butter,” I knew I had to add them to my cart immediately. Boasting a relaxed fit and comfy elastic waistband, they are versatile enough to be worn anywhere from the airport to the office. And at over 30 percent off, these flowy pants are sure to become your new wardrobe staple.

