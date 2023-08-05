The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is in Its Final Hours — but These Comfy Shoes Are Still Up to 40% Off

I am an expert shopper, but more specifically, I am a proficient sale shopper. I know when the big online sales occur and where to find the discounted racks in all of my favorite stores. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one major event that I have been shopping since high school when my mom, sisters, and I would head to the mall and start our back-to-school shopping. And while today I might not be looking for a first-day-of-school look, it’s still a must-shop sale for clothes, luggage and travel bags, makeup, and — what I think the retailer does best — shoes.

Ending Sunday, August 6, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale still has hundreds of can't-miss footwear markdowns, most of which are comfortable for everyday wear or travel. For upcoming trips, you'll want to check out these platform Teva sport sandals, now $47. Personally, I have been eyeing this pair of packable OluKai sandals for my end-of-summer European trip. I might also just snag an updated pair of Ugg slippers at 30 percent off for hanging around my apartment. They'll also come in handy during the fall and winter months, as well as styles like the Dr. Scholl's Faxon Too Loafers and versatile Mia Braxton Block Heel Booties (both of which are up to 35 percent off).

Wait until you see what else is on sale. Ready to shop? Keep scrolling to check out the 14 best last-minute shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hurry, time's running out to take advantage of these amazing savings.

Vince Blair Slip-On Sneakers

Courtesy of Amazon

On-sale comfortable sneakers are my kryptonite; I can never have too many pairs (and I make sure to justify the purchases by wearing them daily). From one of my favorite ready-to-wear brands, Vince, these sleek slip-ons can be your go-to “dressy” sneakers. The suede uppers and slip-on constructions give them an effortlessly stylish appearance. I also appreciate the elastic details along the sides, which make the shoes more flexible to slide your feet into. Suits, dresses, joggers, leggings, and whatever else is in your suitcase will work with these shoes. And as someone who hates to look sloppy while traveling, these also make the perfect neat-and-polished shoes for flights.

Olukai Kulapa Kai Flip-Flops

Nordstrom

About 10 years ago, I swore off typical, super-flat flip-flops due to an ankle issue. My feet were thankful that I was choosing more supportive, arch-friendly styles, but I missed the ease of slipping into something quickly, especially when on a sandy beach. With the Olukai Kai Flip-Flops, I can have both. The anatomical design provides a natural fit to support my arches. The straps are water-resistant and quick to get in and out of, perfect for any resort vacation. Other supportive sandals tend to be chunky, making them harder to pack. These, on the other hand, are slender, making them manageable to fit into a carry-on luggage or beach tote.

Kurt Geiger London Soho Drench Mules

Nordstrom

Odds are that you’ll be seeing lots of mules and loafers come September. What draws me to this Kurt Geiger pair is the shoes' slide silhouettes, which make them easy to slip on and off. I also love the unique look of the quilted leather uppers, front chain details, and crystal-eyed eagle pendants — an iconic symbol of the brand. There is no doubt that these will get a lot of wear come fall with jeans or maxi dresses and skirts. They also make a great pair to pack for trips as flats for nice dinners. The elevated details lend a luxe look that will dress up a simple look.

P448 John Sneakers

Nordstrom

I got a pair of P448 sneakers earlier this year, and I am obsessed. Not only are their styles unique with a cool sporty vibe, but they are made for a full day’s wear. Comfortable features included flexible leather uppers, padding in the backs for extra cushion, memory foam insoles, rounded toe boxes, and perforation for breathability. They also contain grippy outsoles to prevent slipping. The soft color will seamlessly match denim and a white tee for brunch, or leggings and your favorite hoodie to run errands. At almost $100 off, these discounted sneakers are a must-try.

Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandals

Nordstrom

For work, outdoor parties, or occasions when you want to be taller, you won't regret having these platform wedges from Toms on-hand. Walk comfortably and confidently with their OrthoLite Eco footbeds and sawtooth outsoles that provide excellent cushioning and traction. Adjustable straps with buckles allow for a customizable fit (they're made with a soft, skin-friendly material to minimize blisters). The silhouette and pattern are timeless, so this is a pair you'll wear season after season.

Ecco Street Lite Sneakers

Nordstrom

These just might be the perfect travel day shoes. Lightweight and comfortable (a.k.a. ideal for being on your feet for long periods of time), the versatile sneakers can work with your airplane look and any other vacation outfit for wandering around a city or sightseeing. They also have a cool look with their suede overlays and metallic details, which set them apart from other low-profile sneakers. Also, the insoles are not only cushioned with arch support, but are also removable in case you need to insert an orthotic. Pair them with dresses, jeans, joggers, or shorts and a simple T-shirt or tank.

Naturalizer Morrison High Top Sneakers

Nordstrom

All-white high-top sneakers are classics that you'll always need in your travel wardrobe for their comfort and versatility. But, what makes this pair, currently on sale for $80, a must-have is that their side zippers allow for easy take-on and take-off. Add in their premium cushioning with the brand's innovative Contour+ Comfort technology and smooth uppers, and these white sneakers will quickly become the most comfortable shoes in your closet.

FitFlop F-Mode Platform Flip-Flops

Nordstrom

Another supportive flip-flop style that also caught my eye — though this one will add a few more inches to your height. FitFlop shoes are known to be innovative with a more fashionable aesthetic, and these flip-flops are no exception. Currently marked down almost 30 percent, these platform thong sandals not only make you taller, but their cushy Microwobbleboard soles absorb and diffuse pressure to prevent fatigue and pain. The textured uppers also add an elevated look that you can wear with wide-leg flowy pants, dresses, and long skirts. These are certainly easy to pack side-by side-in your suitcase, or because of the wedge, consider wearing them while on your flight.

Adidas Retropy E5 Sneakers

Amazon

Get down with the retro vibes in these sporty 70s runner sneakers. Ultraboost footbeds, a feature we love about Adidas's sneakers, deliver long-lasting comfort that will equally distribute weight for a buoyant step. Rave reviews from buyers state this is a very comfortable pair of shoes, so take advantage of the over-30 percent off markdown during the Anniversary Sale. These throwback kicks will easily add flair to any look and keep your feet happy on full-day walking adventures while vacationing.

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneakers

Courtesy of Amazon

Lace-up sneakers in a slim silhouette are another style that I can't get enough of. After completely wearing down my last pair while in Paris last spring, I needed an update, and my eyes caught this neutral option. Cole Haan is a brand that you can trust for providing innovative features — like responsive energy-foam cushioning insoles for all-day comfort. The structured leather uppers and lace-up closures keep this pair refined enough for casual office attire and your put-together overnight airplane look (that you'll definitely want to pair with a matching sweatshirt and jogger set).

Kurt Geiger London Soho Sneakers

Nordstrom

It might be my current Barbie obsession, but these pink sneakers have my full attention. Equally comfortable as they are appealing, the London Soho Sneakers feature mixed pink metallic accents in a color-blocking pattern that lends an ultra-sporty look, along with thick, supportive soles for easy walking. Style these with black leggings or gray joggers for running errands at home or shuffling between must-see views abroad. These will turn heads, so get ready for the compliments and enjoyment of knowing that you got this hot pair on sale.

Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneakers

Dick's

Another flashy pair of sneakers that caught my eye is from one of my go-to winter boot brands, Sorel. The mix of neon pops and light pink soles create such a modern and unique look. Check out the chunky rubber soles — not just because of it's a dreamy hue, but because it will provide a springy response with each step. And don't let their bulkiness fool you; these are super lightweight sneakers. Mesh material and perforation details on the toes and sides make them extremely breathable as well. Another fun and functional feature is the double pull tabs to help get them on your feet. I love to start a trip with a fresh pair of stylish sneakers, and this pair from Sorel checks all of the boxes.

Ugg Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Scuffetta Slippers

Nordstrom

Another way to prepare for the end of summer and the start of fall is to update your cushy slippers. And personally, when vacationing at a rental home from Airbnb or Vrbo, I often bring a pair along to make the experience homier and prevent me from walking barefoot. Sheepskin always feels the coziest on your feet, and these Ugg slides will make it effortless to keep your feet warm on weekends or when you're working from home. Plus, they are made from a moisture-wicking fabric to prevent your feet from overheating.

Naturalizer Diedre Lug Platform Loafers

Nordstrom

Shoes that can go from day to night are always great to have on-hand for travel, whether it's a short business trip or a week-long city stay. They're also a necessity for a busy everyday life. With a classic loafer look, this black leather pair is versatile to wear with your work pants or jeans. Inside, cushioned insoles keep feet relaxed all day, and their platform soles with lug bottoms offer support (while comfortably giving you a few extra inches). The height, front chain buckles, and shiny exterior deliver a dressy spin that's ready for your evening plans.

