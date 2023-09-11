This $15 Security Gadget Gives Travelers Peace of Mind When Sleeping in Hotels and Airbnbs

In an ever-moving and increasingly unpredictable world, prioritizing personal safety has never been more important. And thanks to technological advancements, it’s also never been easier. Imagine a safety gadget so simple, yet so effective that it can provide you with the peace of mind wherever you go? Well lucky for you, the Noopel Door Alarm is the hassle-free security device designed for just that, and it’s on sale for just $15.

Whether you’re exploring a new city, settling into a hotel room, or simply looking for an additional layer of protection for your home, this gadget is an anti-theft must-have. It attaches to your door or window via magnets, and it emits a piercing beeping sound when it's separated from its sensor base (which goes on the door or window frame and will be activated when the door or window is opened). What's more, it has earned the trust of 3,600-plus shoppers, who have hailed it as a “go-to packing for trips” because it “takes up little room, and adds some peace of mind.”

This door alarm is battery powered and not only is this device designed to keep you vigilant, it also boasts an incredibly user-friendly design. It easily attaches to doorways and windows and can be effortlessly turned off when needed, making it a true game-changer for travelers and homeowners, alike. Plus, it comes in a convenient two-pack so you can keep one stowed away in your luggage and use the other for in-home protection. Or, you can give one to a friend or family member to really show them that you care.

At just 3 inches by 1.5 inches by .8 inches and weighing less than 1 ounce, the Noopel Door Alarm has been aptly described as a “small-yet-mighty” device that is “great for travel.” In fact, it’s so small that it should be the first thing you pack for a trip since it can be easily thrown into any luggage, bag, or purse.

And speaking of mighty, one shopper said that this alarm is “very loud” and will absolutely “scare off” any unwelcome guests. According to another traveler that has used the device, it's “great for feeling safe at night,” and it even helped give one shopper the peace of mind to “sleep like a baby” in a hotel.

The Noopel Door Alarm is the hassle-free, on-the-go security solution that empowers you to travel with confidence. Best of all, with its current sale price of just $15, the device won't break your bank (or dip too much into your travel budget). It’s an offer that’s almost too good to pass up on. But if you’re in the market for other devices at Amazon to help you and your things stay protected, keep reading for more top-rated personal safety gadgets.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15.

