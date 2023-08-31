This Small Town in Napa Valley Now Has a Chic New Spot With Rare Design Pieces and a Café

The new hot spot is on St. Helena, California's Main Street.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023
The register counter at NO | MA House Cafe & Collective
Photo:

Katie Newburn/Courtesy of NO | MA House

St. Helena, the small charming Napa Valley town home to many upscale boutique hotels, as well as bustling culinary and art scenes, will welcome a new European-style concept store on Sept. 1, focusing on immersive design, wellness, and dining experiences.

Housed in a remodeled 1920s building with a courtyard on 1429 Main Street, NO|MA House Café & Collective will be an all-day gathering space with integrated shoppable decor and an ever-changing selection of objects and furniture sourced from international and hard-to-find brands. 

"It's a dynamic space. As soon as you walk into this space, you feel elevated," Ann Backen, NO|MA House's owner, told Travel + Leisure.

The exterior of NO | MA House Cafe & Collective

Katie Newburn/Courtesy of NO | MA House

Backen, a St. Helena resident who works alongside architect Howard Backen at their design firm Backen & Backen, was inspired by the idea of a gathering space that blends design, community, wellness, and cuisine. To make it more welcoming and connect the space to the outside, she opened the façade of the historic building by installing a 17-foot pivot window and incorporating an indoor-outdoor bar. Then, she added lush greenery and sidewalk seating reminiscent of European cafes. Another standout design feature is the 14-foot living green wall by award-winning landscaping California-based company Seasons that infuses the interior with a relaxing vibe and brings the outdoors in.

"We painted the floors in a beautiful, oversized checkered pattern like Alice in Wonderland to evoke this playful, whimsical feeling," Backen explained. "The design was the genesis of the whole project. We want to whisper luxury rather than jamming it down your throat," she added.

The interior of NO | MA House Cafe & Collective

Katie Newburn/Courtesy of NO | MA House
A vest/top hanging in a dressing room at of NO | MA House Cafe & Collective

Katie Newburn/Courtesy of NO | MA House

Guests of NO|MA House Café & Collective can purchase almost everything in the space—from the beautiful porcelain ceramic plates their food is served on to the chair they are sitting on. The property will be the only US retailer to carry items by sustainable lifestyle English brand Marfa Stance as well as luxury home textiles company Treko Chile, and Belgian furniture maker Ethnicraft. 

The cafe will offer comfort diner classics — think: lemon ricotta waffles, breakfast sandwiches, and grain bowls — prepared with fresh ingredients sourced from local farms and vendors.

Food on a table at NO | MA House Cafe & Collective

Katie Newburn/Courtesy of NO | MA House

The space will also feature a large video wall for special movie screenings and documentaries, workshops, and presentations by artists, designers, authors, and other tastemakers aimed to educate and engage the community on "regenerative practices for land, body, and building."

"This space [NO|MA House Café & Collective] will teach, inspire, and support whoever walks in there — their mental and physical health," Backen said.

NO|MA House Café & Collective opens in St. Helena, California, on Sept. 1st and will be open Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (retail only) and Thursday - Sunday from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

