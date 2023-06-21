I Walked Straight Across the Entirety of New York City and Back Again in These Wildly Comfortable Sandals

If you know me, you know how much I love shoes. As a shopping editor, one of my favorite aspects of my work is sampling new styles and reviewing them on comfortability, wearability, style, and, for anyone like me who gets cut up heels if she even looks at thick leather, what I like to call the blister scale. 

It was the first thing that came to my mind when I was able to test out a new pair of leather sandals from Nisolo, a brand I’ve come to know and love for being supportive, beautiful, and dedicated to sustainability. The Go-To Flatform Sandals are a pair of thick-soled stunners that were immediately cushiony and comfortable on my feet, but I was weary of the leather straps rubbing against my bare skin, so I decided to wear them for the first time when I knew I’d only be walking a few blocks to dinner with my husband. 

I was happily wrong about the leather, and even better, we have an exclusive code to instantly take 20 percent off your first pair of Nisolo shoes by entering the code NISOLO20 at checkout.

Nisolo Go-To Flatform Sandal Almond

Nisolo

To buy: nisolo.com, $111 (originally $138)

Like other best laid plans, this one quickly went awry, and before I knew it, we walked from our apartment on the Upper East Side in New York City south a solid 15 blocks away (thanks, restaurants that don’t take reservations), then across Central Park to the Upper West Side to meet friends for drinks before doubling back again to our place — all on foot. Six miles and over 12,000 steps later, my feet felt ready for more, and my skin lacked any semblance of a blister. 

Even more concerning than blisters for me is the fact that I have a genetic condition that affects my knees, which requires me to wear shoes that are particularly supportive if I’m going to be out and about in them for prolonged distances. The lightweight EVA midsole — aka a cushioned foam with high levels of shock absorption — acted like an easily walkable one-inch platform that kept my feet well off the ground and my joints feeling like I was walking on clouds. Add to that the soft, flexible leather straps that held everything in place, and the end result is that I’ve officially found my shoes of summer 2023 and beyond.

Nisolo Go-To Flatform Sandal Black

Nisolo

To buy: nisolo.com, $111 (originally $138)

The sandals come in seven neutral, wear-with-anything colors, including almond, the brown leather that I chose, black with brown soles, a creamy bone color, and a pale blush rose, plus a few other shades that are quickly selling out. The low inventory on some of these colors is no surprise considering there are over 400 largely positive reviews from shoppers who say the sandals are “so cute and comfortable,” “have no break-in period,” and true to their name as one shopper’s “new go-to pair.” 

If you’re looking for a stylish and beyond comfortable pair of sandals to quickly become the only ones you reach for this summer, grab a pair of the Nisolo Go-To Flatform Sandals today before your favorite color sells out. And don’t forget to enter code NISOLO20 at checkout for 20 percent off your first pair of these or any other Nisolo shoes.

Nisolo Go-To Flatform Sandal Bone

Nisolo

To buy: nisolo.com, $111 (originally $138)

Nisolo Go-To Flatform Sandal Rose

Nisolo

To buy: nisolo.com, $111 (originally $138)

