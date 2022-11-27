These Stylish and Weatherproof Leather Chelsea Boots Have No Break-in Period — and They’re on Sale Right Now

Finding truly versatile boots seems to be an urban shoe myth. It feels nearly impossible to find a pair that I want to wear to work, out to dinner, and — yes — even trekking through the woods on a drizzly fall morning. Anyone can tell by my sizable footwear collection that I’ve certainly tried to find a pair that ticks all of these boxes, and while I own many that come close, I’ve always balked at the site of gray skies or muddy trails.

That all changed once I got my hands on a sample of the Nisolo Everyday Chelsea Boots. When the brand says “everyday,” it means it. The exeterios of these boots are crafted of weatherized, vegetable-tanned leather, meaning that they are waterproof — something I learned to be true after wearing them on a short hike through wet grass.

To buy: nisolo.com, $133 with code GIFTS30 (originally $200)

They have a pull-on design, which is made easier by elastic panels on either side that negate any struggles with getting them on or off. Memory foam cushioned insoles, shock-absorbing outsoles, and grippy traction at the bottoms allow me to wear them for miles without pain and with added stability, too.

Typically, these beautiful, weatherproof boots are $200, but they currently have a double discount that makes them so much more affordable. Originally, they were marked down to $190, but a special sitewide Cyber Monday sale knocks another 30 percent off the price with code GIFTS30, which brings the total down to just $133. You can shop them in six neutral and versatile colors and in sizes 5 to 11, with half sizes included.

Not only do these boots feel good and look great on my feet, I can also take pride in the fact that the brand is dedicated to sustainability. Nisolo is one of the world’s top-rated Certified B Corporations and the number one ranked Re/Make brand, meaning they go above and beyond when it comes to using recycled materials. Plus, these boots, in particular, have been scored across 200 sustainability metrics to quantify their social and environmental impact — and they have received straight A’s.

And I’m far from the only one who loves them. This Chelsea style has an average rating of 4.3 stars from nearly 900 reviewers on Nisolo’s site, who say these boots are so “beautiful and comfortable” that they’ve replaced their sneakers as their go-to, everyday footwear. One shopper wrote that the next time they fly, they’ll wear these to the airport since they’re “easy to take off and put on” and “super comfortable to walk in.” Another added that the boots are “everything you could want in a shoe — comfortable, stylish, and sustainably made.”

Whether you’re gearing up for an active vacation or on the lookout for a stylish new pair of boots to acclimate seamlessly into your wardrobe, the Nisolo Everyday Chelsea Boots are sure to impress — especially at this Cyber Monday sale price. Just remember to enter code GIFTS30 at checkout for an extra 30 percent off and to order before the sale ends on Monday.

