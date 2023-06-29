This Roomy, Leakproof Toiletry Bag Is the ‘Perfect’ Traveling Companion — and It’s on Sale Now

If you’re waiting for a sign to upgrade from a collection of separate plastic bags holding makeup, haircare, skincare, and other toiletry items, consider this to be it. We found the perfect toiletry bag marked down ahead of Prime Day, and shoppers report it’s not only big enough to hold a full routine, but it can also fit in a carry-on, too.

The Nishel Travel Toiletry Bag is packed with pockets, slots, and zippered compartments to put everything in its proper place whether you need a little help getting organized or you already have high standards for sorting your items.

Amazon

Measuring 12.5 by 4.5 by 9.5 inches, the Nishel Travel Toiletry Bag opens like a book but with an additional central compartment for bottles to be secured upright — ideal for anyone traveling with full-sized containers in a checked suitcase. However, that large middle section can also easily fit a quart-sized bag so, if you’re traveling with a carry-on, you can put liquids in a separate bag and then just pull that out for the security screening as needed.

The middle section also has a clear zippered pocket on one side that can even fit a large eyeshadow palette, something that may normally need to be stashed separately. As this Amazon shopper affirms, “My makeup and skincare used to be all over the place in my suitcase and would take up so much room. 10/10 you need this if you’re a frequent traveler!”

Amazon

When it comes to the book halves, one side of the Nishel Travel Toiletry Bag has 10 slots for slim items like makeup brushes and a toothbrush so their bristles stay protected. The other half has three larger slots which can each hold several mascaras, liners, foundation tubes, or any other smaller items, plus there’s a roomy zippered section for loose bits like hairpins, cotton swabs, or even jewelry. This bag can easily hold a full routine's — and trip’s — worth of products so you can store everything together.

“First time I’ve been able to get all the toiletries and all the makeup, including brushes, in one bag,” another shopper reports about this “amazing” find. “You jam it full of so much stuff and think you’ll never get it zipped, but you do! And the ability to hang it up is just the cherry on the sundae!”

Amazon

We also love the multiple, sturdy zippers found on each side of the case, plus one to fully enclose the separate middle area. Just open the desired section and it’s simple to see exactly what you have and grab exactly what you need, and there’s even a roomy zippered pocket on the outside for items you want at a moment’s notice.

Plus, while the bag has a durable fabric exterior, there’s PVC plastic on the inside which is not only easy to keep clean but can also protect against spills. Absolutely no one wants to open a suitcase to find a soggy surprise, especially when it’s pricey skincare that leaked or precious clothing pieces damaged. “The zippers, handles, and all materials are very sturdy and have no signs of wear after a year of use (and I have tossed [in] a few times while in a hurry),” one shopper confirms.

Amazon

Right now, you can get the Nishel Toiletry Bag for $21 in five colors from dusty rose to classic black so you can choose the hue that appeals most without paying more when you grab this deal ahead of Prime Day. (Plus, remember to sign up for a free Amazon account and know that members get the best deals and savings once the event happens on July 11-12.)

If you’re still shopping around for toiletry bags, we’ve got you covered. Read on for additional, affordable picks from Amazon below, starting at just $12.

More Toiletry Bags on Sale at Amazon

365park Large Makeup Organizer

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $24)

Mulisoft Toiletry Bag With Hanging Hook

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $36)

Pantheon Men’s Toiletry Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $20)

Aaron Leather Goods 10-inch Premium Leather Toiletry Pouch

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21 (with on-site coupon).

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

