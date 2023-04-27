The World's Newest National Park Just Opened With the Planet's Oldest Animal Fossils

Nilpe­na Ediacara National Park opened in South Australia on April 27.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023
Aerial view of NilpeÂ­na Ediacara National Park
Photo:

Courtesy of Nilpena National Park

Australia is the flattest and driest inhabited continent on the planet, thanks in large part to the Outback, which covers most of the country. Yet, what many people don’t know is that much of the Outback was once an ocean floor — and it still hides the fossilized remains of the oldest animals on Earth. 

These ancient fossils, called Ediacara biota, are now protected as part of the new Nilpe­na Ediacara National Park, which opened to the public for the first time on Thursday, April 27. The park is already making waves for its fossil beds, which visitors can see up close, and the ongoing work by Mary L. Droser, an American paleontologist who unearthed one of the Nilpena’s most renowned fossil beds.

A fossils found in NilpeÂ­na Ediacara National Park

Courtesy of Nilpena National Park

“The fossils are about 550 million years old, which is well over half a billion years old,” explained Droser in an interview with Travel + Leisure. “With these beds, which basically are snapshots of the seafloor during that time (that is, fossils are preserved in place) — we have demonstrated the oldest animal sexual reproduction, the oldest macroscopic organism in the water column, the advent of mobility, and a number of other firsts.”

Aerial view of a group of people looking for fossils in NilpeÂ­na Ediacara National Park

Courtesy of Nilpena National Park

There are already almost 40 discovered fos­sil­ beds at Nilpe­na and the work is ongoing. Visitors to the park will be treated to a world-class fossil experience that includes guided tours to see the beds and fossil up close, and an audio-visual recreation that brings the ancient fossils to life. 

Due to the international significance of the findings at Nilpena and the ongoing work by Droser and her team, park visitors must book a guided tour to see the fossils. Ross Fargher, owner of the nearby Prairie Hotel, is currently the only tour operator who can run tours to the fossil site. This is significant because Fargher has played a personal role in the timeline of Nilpena. He stumbled upon several fossilized lifeforms in the ‘80s and bolstered the findings by Reg Sprigg, an Aus­tralian geol­o­gist who found the world’s most abundant Ediacara biota in the ‘40s.

Aerial view of the Ediacara Fossil Site in NilpeÂ­na Ediacara National Park

Courtesy of Nilpena National Park

Droser said that while the Ediacara biota have been found all over the world, the findings in South Australia are the best record of this suite of fossils, and Fargher’s findings are “significant because of the nature of preservation. It has allowed us to excavate sandstone beds covered with fossils. This is absolutely unique and has provided unprecedented insight into the early history of animal life on Earth.”

Droser is also part of a team preparing the nomination of the Flinders Ranges, where Nilpe­na Ediacara National Park is located, as a World Heritage Site

The entrance and sign to in NilpeÂ­na Ediacara National Park

Courtesy of Nilpena National Park

Nilpe­na Ediacara National Park is located in the Australian state of South Australia and is around six hours by car from Adelaide. Entry to the park is free, but guided tours must be booked in advance and start at $160.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Traditional houses in Cape May New Jersey USA
12 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Families
Point Reyes National Seashore
15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit on the West Coast — From Charming Small Towns to National Parks
A lioness spotted in front of a camera at Sena Oura National Park in Chad
This Lion Was Spotted in an African National Park for the First Time in Decades — It Was Thought to Be Extinct
Two people canoeing down River Wildlife River in Kohler, Wisconsin
This Charming Wisconsin Village Has Luxury Hotels, World-renowned Golf, and Fascinating History
Autumn colors at Valles Caldera in New Mexico.
This Small Town in New Mexico Is Hiding 3 National Parks and Sites — Plus Ancient Ruins and a Volcanic Caldera
Panoramic sight of Portoferraio in Elba Island, Tuscany, Italy.
This Under-the-radar Italian Island Offers Gin-clear Waters, White-sand Beaches, and Postcard-perfect Villages
Valldemossa village surrounded by green mountains on Mallorca island
15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Spain
Aerial View Of Auckland City Skyline, New Zealand
United Airlines Is Launching New Flights From the U.S. to Australia and New Zealand
Aerial shot of Beavers Bend in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
This Oklahoma Town You've Never Heard Of Is One of the Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse Next Year
A roof view of Stroget - the most famous shopping area in Copenhagen full of visitors
9 Best Places to Live in Your 30s, According to Real Estate Experts
Aerial of the Blue Heart Springs in Idaho
The 'Blue Heart Spring' in Idaho Is One of the State's Best-kept Secrets — With Gorgeous, Caribbean-blue Water Hidden by a Forested Passageway
Aerial shot of Switzerland Inn in Little Switzerland, NC
There’s a Swiss-inspired Town in the North Carolina Mountains — and It’s Only Open 6 Months a Year
Exterior view of building and walkway in downtown Santa Barbara
How to Have a Luxurious Day Trip in Santa Barbara for Under $100 — Beautiful Beaches, Charming Towns, and Wine Tasting Included
Wildflowers growing at Roan Mountain State Park
This Hidden Valley in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is Bursting With Wildflowers
A large crowd watching a show at Texas Live!
This Texas City Is an Unexpected Destination for Music Lovers — and It Attracts Some of the Biggest Names in the Business
Colorful field of Texas wildflowers in Hill Country, including bluebonnets
This State Is One of the Best in the U.S. for a Spring Road Trip — With 800,000 Miles of Wildflower-lined Highways