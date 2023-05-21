These Versatile Sneakers Are the Only Shoes I Pack for Trips — and I Can Walk Miles in Them Pain-free

If you’re like me, you love to be on-trend, but that's not always an easy task. While the saying goes that beauty is pain, that doesn't have to be the case when it comes to footwear. In fact, your shoes can actually be fashion-forward and comfortable at the same time. As an avid commuter in New York City, recently I have had trouble dressing up for events because I don’t like lugging around a second pair of shoes to travel, or having to find a spot to change out of my trainers into my more formal shoes. This all changed when I came across Nike Men's Air Force 1 Sneakers.

Many of my favorite celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, John Mayer, and Bella Hadid, have been spotted wearing these shoes to complete their everyday off-duty looks, proving that they can be just as stylish and sleek as a pair of rigid loafers or uncomfortable dress shoes. It's always been my dream to wear the iconic Air Force 1 Sneakers, and I was elated to find that Amazon is running an impressive deal on them, presenting the perfect opportunity to add the celebrity-loved kicks to my wardrobe; select sizes and colors are starting at $103 (they usually come in at around $110 to $120).

To buy: amazon.com, $103

The Nike Men's Air Force 1 Sneakers have leather exteriors and synthetic linings, as well as extra cushioning around the heels and toes to ensure a smooth step every time — making them ideal for travel; you won't get pesky blisters, and sightseeing won't be a problem. Additionally, the rubber soles provide plenty of traction and durability, so I can confidently run down subway terminal stairs, weave through slow walkers on the sidewalk, and hop over questionable puddles with ease. Aside from their crease-resistant constructions, they're also easier to clean and more breathable compared to similar styles, making them less likely to stink, even when worn without socks in the humid city summers. Plus, non-clear liquids won't stain the fabric of the debossed AF 1 logo permanently.

Another perk of sporting the Nike Men's Air Force 1 Sneakers around the city is that they feature thick platformed soles and foam midsoles. Apart from delivering that coveted, aforementioned cushioning, these important components absorb impact, resulting in fewer aches and pains on long travel days and treks.

I recently put these supportive features to the test on a hot spring New York City day when I knew I would need something comfy to wear for hours at a time. First on my itinerary was commuting to work. Then, after my eight-hour day, I walked (without stopping) from Brookfield Place to Penn Station, which is about a 3.5-mile trek uptown. When I returned to my apartment after my 14-hour day, which also included a scenic stroll through Central Park, I was impressed by how good my feet felt. What would have resulted in fatigue, blisters, and flat-out pain from other shoes felt like stepping on clouds in my Air Force 1 Sneakers.

Turns out, I’m not the only one who has been won over by them. With more than 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, it goes without saying that shoppers love these shoes. One reviewer wrote, "I've researched and tried several kinds of white sneakers and these are definitely the most comfortable. They felt great even during just the first wear and didn't take any breaking in like some of the other stiffer white leather sneakers." Another shopper shared that the sneakers keep their feet “comfortable for eight hours" at work, and that they've "worn them every work day since I got them."

I know that I'll always look cool when I'm rocking my pair of Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, but the best part is that my feet won't hate me at the end of the night. I’ll be wearing these classic, comfortable, and celeb-loved shoes all summer long, and you can bet they'll be coming with me on my upcoming trips (I won't need to pack half as many shoes as I once did). You should grab a pair at Amazon while they're slightly discounted, especially if you're in need of trusty travel shoes.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $103.

