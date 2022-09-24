I'll Never Travel Without These Comfy, Celeb-loved White Sneakers That Go With Any Outfit

Nike Air Force 1s are a classic for a reason.

By Kylee McGuian
Published on September 24, 2022

Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker
Photo:

Nordstrom

While many trends tend to be cyclical, good shoes always stand the test of time. You might see a new footwear style crop up every now and then, or there could be an instance of a trendy pair of sneakers getting some well-deserved recognition for their versatility, but largely, the classics are popular for a reason.

Case in point: I wore Nike Air Force 1 sneakers throughout my teenage years and found myself pairing them with everything from my favorite jeans to dresses, if I wanted a laid back yet put-together look. Even better, they always were super comfortable; I could wear them all day and not experience any discomfort. But, after some time, they started to go out of style (i.e. I figured I grew out of them) and I upgraded to a pair of Converse. I stored the Nike kicks in my closet and didn’t think twice about putting them on again for years.  

Fast forward to 2020, and suddenly, social media and celebrities like Hailey Bieber had convinced people that Air Force 1s were the essential shoe to own. So, I went digging in my closet and found my pair, hoping they’d still fit. I ended up bringing them to college, wore them out, and now have them with me in my New York City apartment. It’s safe to say that they are the type of shoe you’ll love if you don’t want to buy a new pair every season.

Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $110

The sneakers are made of a durable leather with a synthetic lining, so they’re super comfortable and breathable. The shoes have additional cushioning around the heels and toes for a consistent, buoyant step each time — making them the perfect pair for travel; you’ll have a reduced risk of getting pesky blisters, and you’ll be able to do all your sightseeing without a hassle. Plus, rubber soles make the shoes durable and provide plenty of traction for daily use. 

Shoppers agree that the Nike sneakers are a must-have for everyday wear and travel, since you can dress them up or down. They have “very comfortable insoles for walking around campus and they match everything,” one Nordstrom reviewer wrote. Another wearer said they feel like “walking on the clouds. Finally, a shopper confirmed what a staple the sneakers are by writing, “These are by far one of the most versatile shoes that I’ve bought! The sleek solid color finish makes it easy to match and style with any outfit.”

Although classic white is my preferred style, you can also shop them in white with a fun pop of gold in the Nike swoosh logo at Nordstrom, while also choosing from women’s sizes 5 to 12, including half sizes. If you’re planning your next getaway and need a fashionable, yet durable pair of sneakers that won’t wear out your feet, be sure to check out my go-to Air Force 1s. They’ll be sure to become a wardrobe staple in no time.

