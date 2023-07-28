One T+L Editor Finally Found the Perfect Strapless Bra for Summer Weddings — and It’s Only $24 Today

Trust us, you'll want to add it to your cart ASAP.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer
Published on July 28, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t have the greatest track record with strapless bras. There’s nothing worse than having to seemingly nonstop adjust ill fitting strapless bras when you’re on the go. And, if you're someone with a larger chest, finding a strapless bra that actually stays in place can seem like an impossible task. Even so, the allure of effortlessly flaunting a stylish off-shoulder top by the beach or that backless dress you packed for your vacation remains. But fear not, the Niidor Strapless Bra seems to be the strapless hero we’ve all been looking for. 

The Niidor Strapless Bra has garnered nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, making it Amazon’s best-selling adhesive bra — and for good reason. This highly rated bra is made of a soft nylon fabric that comes in seven shades, including classic colors like black, white, and nude, and caters to cup sizes A to G. Its skin-friendly silicone adhesive and lightweight construction ensures that it not only goes on comfortably but stays on, too. Plus, it has a V-shaped and thin-edged design, along with a transparent clasp closure, that’s easy to pack and provides ample lift and support as the perfect undergarment for anything from tops with plunging necklines to backless dresses. And, even better, it's reusable; clean it with warm water and a mild detergent and it will last you for many trips to come. 

This top-rated sticky bra also gets the stamp of approval from T+L senior editor Kayla Becker, who has personally experienced its seamless reliability: "I wore this under a strapless dress for a wedding and it stayed put all night, even though it was warm outside — I barely realized it was there."

Amazon Prime Day Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra Lycra Black

Amazon

Don’t just take our word for it; countless shoppers have also experienced the magic of this strapless bra firsthand. For one shopper, it solved the long-standing challenge of finding a supportive strapless bra: “This is the best adhesive bra I’ve ever purchased. My life is forever changed by this strapless bra. With it, my confidence is immediately boosted." And, another 40DD shopper echoed this sentiment, sharing, “This has been life-changing, I will absolutely be buying more.”

Chiming in, a satisfied customer that was initially skeptical but now swears by this bra, shared her experience wearing it to an outdoor wedding: “I was wearing a spaghetti strap, low-back dress and this bra kept everything in place. Nothing bounced and I didn’t spend a single second worrying about slippage because it just stuck on so well.” Similarly, an additional shopper, who also put this bra through ultimate wear tests, noted that “it held up great for a tropical wedding and even a trip to an amusement park on a hot day.”

Amazon Prime Day Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra Lycra Nude

Amazon

In fact, some Amazon customers are even ditching their everyday bras entirely for this highly loved adhesive version. One reviewer commented, “I initially bought it for an open-back dress but will always wear it now. It fits nicely, doesn't move, and doesn't feel uncomfortable. In fact, this bra is actually so comfortable that I’m thinking about replacing my regular bras with this one altogether.” 

So if you’re tired of all of the strapless bra woes, the Niidor Strapless Bra may be the ultimate solution. Now currently on sale, it's the perfect time to snag this wedding- and vacation-approved bra. 

But if you’re still searching for your perfect fit, read on for a few more highly rated strapless bras at Amazon, starting at $16. 

More Strapless Bras On Amazon

Cmojsk Sticky Bra

Amazon Cmojsk Sticky Bra, Backless Strapless Bra Push Up

Amazon

Wingslove Adhesive Bra

Amazon Wingslove Adhesive Bra Reusable Strapless Self Silicone Push-up Invisible Sticky Bras

Amazon

Mitaloo Adhesive Bra Set

Amazon MITALOO Adhesive Bra Invisible Sticky Strapless Push up Backless Reusable Silicone Covering Nipple Bras

Amazon

Loxoto Sticky Bra

Amazon Loxoto Sticky Bra Adhesive Silicone Push Up Invisible Bra Backless Strapless Bra

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24. 

