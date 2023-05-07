Vacationers Love How Easy This $29 Jumpsuit Is to Dress Up and Down

Travelers can’t believe how flattering it is — or that it’s less than $30 right now.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on May 7, 2023
By Emily Belfiore

Nfsion Women's Summer Casual Loose Tank Jumpsuit
When packing for a trip, my go-to mantra has always been: “The comfier, the better.” Instead of bringing restrictive denim shorts or a form-fitting dress on your beach getaway, take a cue from Amazon shoppers and pack the Nfsion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit. In fact, now is actually the perfect time to grab it since it’s been marked down up to 26 percent. 

With this discount, you can get the popular women’s overalls for as little as $29. At that rate, you might as well add a couple of colors to your cart (it comes in 16 different options that are each great for spring and summer travel). 

Nfsion Women's Summer Casual Loose Tank Jumpsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $39) 

Boasting an easy-to-style pull-on construction, the Nfsion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit is an instant outfit and creates a memorable look suitable for basically anything on your itinerary. It’s made with a cozy blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, making it soft to the touch, breathable and lightweight, and perfectly stretchy so you can be comfortable wearing it all day long. 

The relaxed-fitting overalls also have stylish wide-leg bottoms to elevate their seemingly simple silhouette. This detail also keeps them breezy, which you’ll be thankful for on stuffy flights, sightseeing tours in the hot sun, and toasty days at the beach. For added style points, the Nfsion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit has a versatile scoop neck tank with wide straps. But, unlike similar one-pieces, the arm holes drape close to the bust and aren’t too revealing, so your bra, bathing suit, or other undergarments won’t peek through. 

Nfsion Women's Summer Casual Loose Tank Jumpsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $39)

Another perk? They're stocked with two deep side pockets, which any traveler will be thankful for when they're juggling between taking pictures on your camera, following the GPS on your smartphone, and looking for your hotel key or wallet. It's not hard to see why the Nfsion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit is winning over so many shoppers. 

One reviewer wrote, "This turned out to be a great purchase. The jumpsuit is stretchy and comfortable, which will be perfect for our travels coming up this spring. It's versatile; you can dress it up or keep it casual — your choice." Another traveler added, "This jumpsuit is cute and comfy. It packs well, [and] with a shake, the wrinkles are gone." 

Nfsion Women's Summer Casual Loose Tank Jumpsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $39) 

Chiming in, a third shopper said, "I got this to wear at the beach as a cover-up. But man, it is so comfy, I’ve been wearing it out and about too. It’s my new favorite thing to wear on long road trips." Their review was followed by a customer that shared, "I bought this for a recent trip to Switzerland to have something that I can add things to and switch up my looks. It is perfect." They also added, "It comes up high enough that you don't need to wear anything under. Pair it with a long necklace and a shawl; perfect for a night out." 

And, a final shopper raved, "I was not sure when buying this how flattering it would be, [but it] completely exceeded my expectations. It's super cute and super comfy. I'm bringing it on vacation [and] just purchased another color, too." 

Whether you're looking for a show-stopping dinner look, a swim cover-up, or a cozy travel day outfit, the Nfsion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit can do it all. Grab one while it's up to 26 percent off at Amazon, especially if you're headed on a trip. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $29. 

