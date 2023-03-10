Newport, Rhode Island, has long been known for historic mansions, sailing, famous residents, and gorgeous coastline — but it was never known for daffodils. That is, until the city’s tree warden was inspired by the fields of daffodils in Aberdeen, Scotland, and took it upon himself to recreate the beauty back in the U.S.

That was more than 15 years ago. These days, daffodils have become synonymous with spring in Newport. The cheery yellow blooms usher in the start of spring and welcome visitors who come to experience Newport’s “Daffodil Days,” when more than 1.3 million blooms cover the city.

Courtesy of Newport in Bloom

Daffodil Days (also called Daffy Days) run the month of April when the bright yellow blooms can be spotted all over Newport. This year, the fun kicks off on April 1 with opening ceremonies and a “Daffy Dog Paw-rade.” On April 8, bikers dressed in yellow will visit Newport’s fields of daffodils on two wheels before ending their journey at Ballard Park, home to more than 20,000 blooms. The following Saturday, April 15, the Newport Rhode Races — a running series with a full marathon, half marathon, and 5K — start from Easton’s Beach, home to 25,000 daffodils. And from April 14 through April 23, the Daffodil Days overlap with Newport Restaurant Week, allowing foodies and flower lovers alike to enjoy discounts and deals at local restaurants.

The fun continues during the latter half of the month with a daffodil-themed gala at the Audrain Automotive Museum and a parade of decorated cars and drivers cruising to Newport’s daffodil hot spots during the “Driving Miss Daffodil” event. On April 25 and 27, the Green Animals Topiary Garden is the place to be. The grand estate and gardens that overlook Narragansett Bay will have an impressive array of daffodils surrounding their impressive topiaries, or trees sculpted like animals including a camel, giraffe, and ostrich.

Courtesy of Discover Newport

On Sundays throughout April, Castle Hill Inn, a hotel with 34,000 daffodil bulbs planted on property, hosts a jazz brunch that is served on the lawn with views of the flowers.

Newport’s iconic spring bloom can be seen all over the city, but there are seven official daffodil fields where visitors can best experience the magnitude of the blooms, which blanket the open space in color. Included in the lineup is a field of flowers along the cliff walk near Salve Regina University and a daffodil field across from Newport’s famous Easton's Beach (where the Newport Rhode Races start).

Daffodil Days' visitors should enjoy and photograph the flowers, but never pick them.