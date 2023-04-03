This Train Goes From New York City to Montreal Through Some of the Most Beautiful Scenery on the East Coast — and It Relaunches Today

Amtrak's Adirondack train goes from New York City to Montreal in 10 hours. Here’s what you can expect from the newly relaunched route.

By Annie Midori Atherton
Published on April 3, 2023
The Empire Builder Amtrak train going past wildflowers
Photo:

Courtesy of Amtrak 

Picture this: you wake up early to grab a coffee in Manhattan, board a train, then sit back and relax while you pass some of the most beautiful scenery on the East Coast. You watch the leafy hills of the Hudson Valley roll by, and by midday, you’re in the quaint Lake Champlain region, a perfect place for hikers and nature lovers to hop off and explore. If you stay aboard until the end of the line, you’ll arrive in Montreal by the evening, where you can spend the night and wake up to the city’s French delicacies, vivid street art, and live music.

Given the many benefits of train travel — no sitting in traffic or navigating directions, and less environmental impact relative to other forms of transportation — it may be one of the most underrated ways to get around. For those looking for a leisurely trip between two world-class cities, the Amtrak Adirondack Route, a 10-hour route that runs from New York City to Montreal and back, is hard to beat. In a region with four distinct seasons, the route offers gorgeous views no matter the time of year, from fiery-orange foliage in the fall to snow-covered hillsides in the winter. After pausing for several years, the full route reopens on April 3, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know before taking a trip on Amtrak's Adirondack route.

Aerial view of Upper West Side and Riverside Park, with Amtrak train below, from George Washington Bridge, New York, NY, U.S.A.

Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Highlights of Amtrak's Adirondack Route

If you board at Manhattan’s Penn Station in the morning and head north, you’ll soon enter the Hudson Valley, running close along the banks of the peaceful Hudson River. Those with a nostalgic streak will get a kick out of picturing the many classic movies and books set in the region, from the musical “Hello, Dolly!” to the many novels of Edith Wharton. The region is home to premium wineries, apple farms, and hikes. 

About 2.5 hours after leaving Manhattan, the train first stops in Albany, where you can grab a bite for lunch or visit sites such as the New York State Capitol building or the New York State Museum. Beyond Albany, the Fort Edward, Ticonderoga, and Rouses Point stops are all in or just outside the iconic Adirondacks. From there, a number of transportation options are available to get to local attractions, including the waterfalls at High Falls George or Ausable Chasm, the self-proclaimed “Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks,” where you can hike, float, or take a guided tour. Get a glimpse of U.S. history at the Forts of Ticonderoga and Crown Point, which date back to the 18th century. Lake Champlain, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S., is also a beautiful stopping point. The region is known for its array of summer and winter outdoor activities, including skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. Note that you'll need proper documents if you plan to ride to the end of the line in Canada.

An Amtrak train traveling past trees and a body of water

Courtesy of Amtrak

Seating on Amtrak's Adirondack Route

The Amtrak Adirondack route is a daytime train and is about a 10-hour journey from New York to Montreal. Coach class offers spacious reclining seats, dining trays, reading lights, and electric outlets. There’s no middle seat option, so you don’t need to worry about getting squeezed in. To get the clearest view of the Hudson River, sit on the left side going north and the right side going south.

Train conductor taking tickets inside the train

Amtrak

Dining on Amtrak's Adirondack Route

Amtrak’s Adirondack route includes a café car where you can purchase a variety of meals, snacks, and beverages (including beer, wine, and spirits). The menu features standard breakfast fare, grilled panini sandwiches, entrée salads, and pastries, as well as pizza and a number of packaged snacks and candy. 

Aerial of the Amtrak Crescent train

Courtesy of Amtrak

Perks on Amtrak's Adirondack Route

You can bring two bags and two personal items on board the train. Wi-Fi is available throughout the trip, so enjoy scrolling to your heart’s content. Depending on how far you’re going, you may be able to bring your small dog or cat for a fee (just note the guidelines and restrictions beforehand).

