There's Now a 24/7 Caviar Hotline in New York City — Here's How to Call It

Yes, an in-room espresso machine is cool, but have you tried on-demand caviar?

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Published on February 8, 2023
Tins of caviar with a deviled eggs and blini on a plate from Caviar Hotline at the Park Lane New York
Photo:

Courtesy of Park Lane New York

It takes something very special to stand out on New York City's hospitality landscape, which is dominated by sleek new hotels and grand historic landmarks. But Park Lane New York Hotel, the 47-story property towering above 39 Central Park South on Billionaire's Row, seems to have the answer.

On Valentine's Day, the luxury hotel will debut a caviar hotline, offering guests 24/7 in-room caviar service. All they need to do is dial "5" from their phone and choose from a sumptuous menu of delicacies, including smoked salmon blinis with Petrossian Royal Ossetra caviar and crème fraîche, deviled eggs topped with caviar, and small and large tins of the delicacy. Naturally, it's all paired with Champagne or vodka shooters, which are also on the menu.

Bottles of champagne and a tin of caviar from from the Caviar Hotline at the Park Lane New York

Courtesy of Park Lane New York
Caviar potato chips from the Caviar Hotline at the Park Lane New York

Courtesy of Park Lane New York

"We wanted to provide a unique yet luxurious and fun experience. The Caviar Hotline has a tinge of nostalgia and just the right amount of mischief. Our guests can indulge in a range of caviar experiences at the touch of a dial," Prince A. Sanders, managing director at Park Lane New York, told Travel + Leisure.

Caviar-obsessed travelers not staying at the hotel can get a taste of the unique amenity by dropping in for Caviar Hour at the on-site Harry's New York Bar, where every day from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., they can order from the same hotline menu of caviar delicacies. 

Caviar Blini from the Caviar Hotline at the Park Lane New York

Courtesy of Park Lane New York

"Park Lane sits at one of the most desirable addresses in the world, Central Park South, and our programming is designed to bring unexpected experiences to our guests," Sanders added, noting that the hotel, which underwent a recent top-to-bottom renovation, is inspired by "iconic New York culture with a twist."

"And, what's more iconic than on-demand caviar?" he said. 

Caviar is certainly having a moment in New York City and beyond, with bars and hotels adding it to their menus. And if you prefer to indulge from the comfort of your home, here is a list of online retailers that will gladly deliver a tin or two to your doorstep.

