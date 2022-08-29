Norwegian Cruise Line's Newest Ship Is Its Most Luxurious Yet — and We Got a Peek Inside

The new ship will set sail around Europe in September before heading to the United States.

Published on August 29, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Ship
Photo:

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Katy Perry christened a cruise, and she liked it. 

Over the weekend, the pop star fulfilled her role as godmother of the new cruise ship Norwegian Prima, christening it in Reykjavik, Iceland.  The ship is the first in Norwegian's new Prima category, the cruise line's new vessel class in nearly a decade, designed to bring new levels of entertainment, dining, and luxury to the brand.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Ship beach club lounge

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

At just 965 feet long with a passenger count of 3,100, Norwegian Prima won't be the largest ship in Norwegian's fleet, but in this case, that's a good thing — smaller ships can access more ports than bigger ones. But she's still large enough to pack some pretty over-the-top amenities.

"With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own," Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., said in a statement. "As the industry’s most spacious new cruise ship featuring 'only-available-on-Prima-experiences,' she is continuing NCL's legacy of industry firsts."

Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Ship stateroom primary bed interior

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Ship race track

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Some of those firsts include the ocean's first three-level race track, the world's fastest waterslides at sea, and most suite categories of any cruise ship afloat: 13. There are also a number of Norwegian-specific superlatives, including the first open-air food hall; the largest interior, ocean-view, and balcony cabins; and the most pool deck space of any ship in the fleet.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Ship top deck pool

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Beyond that, Norwegian Prima will also feature high-design public spaces like the Mandara Spa with a two-story waterfall, as well as high-tech ones like Galaxy Pavilion, where you'll find virtual reality experiences and simulators, including a TopGolf option.

The private spaces impress, too, particularly within The Haven, the ultra-luxe "ship-within-a-ship" area where suites come with 24-hour butler service and access to a private sundeck with an infinity pool, restaurant, and lounge.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Ship pool at sunset

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Prima will have a season of inaugural voyages over the next few months. The first departs on Sept. 3 from Amsterdam, cruising Northern Europe; ports of call include Berlin, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia; and Stockholm, Sweden. She'll then make the journey across the Atlantic to Galveston, Texas, where she'll sail an 11-day Caribbean itinerary in October. And finally, she'll spend most of the winter based in Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral) to sail five-, seven-, and nine-day trips to the Caribbean. Rates for a five-day cruise start at $1,499 per person.

