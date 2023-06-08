These 2024 Expedition Trips Offer Total Immersion in Once-in-a-lifetime Destinations

National Geographic Expeditions expands into coveted adventure destinations like Bhutan and Colombia.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023
Surrounded by both mountains and sea, travelers on the Colombia Signature Land itinerary with National Geographic Expeditions will explore Tayrona National Park as an expert naturalist teaches them about the surrounding environment
Surrounded by both mountains and sea, travelers on the Colombia Signature Land itinerary with National Geographic Expeditions will explore Tayrona National Park as an expert naturalist teaches them about the surrounding environment.

National Geographic Expeditions

If Bhutan, Colombia, or the Baltic countries are on your travel list, it's time for you to book your trip. National Geographic Expeditions just announced new Signature Land expeditions to all three destinations. Each of the itineraries will have multiple departures throughout 2024.

The Bhutan expedition is an 11-day trip through the mountainous kingdom, diving into its history, cultural traditions, and architecture. Highlights from the program include a private guided hike to the iconic Tiger's Nest monastery, archery lessons (it's Bhutan's national sport), and dinner with prominent Bhutanese dignitaries. Some of the departures will be led by medical anthropologist Caroll Dunham, who specializes in environmental conservation in sacred sites across Southeast Asia.

The Punakha Dzong was the second dzong (fortress-monastery) built in the country. This majestic structure plays a significant role in the community, and travelers on the National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land trip to Bhutan will visit the historic landmark.
The Punakha Dzong was the second dzong (fortress-monastery) built in the country. This majestic structure plays a significant role in the community, and travelers on the National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land trip to Bhutan will visit the historic landmark.

National Geographic Expeditions

In Colombia, travelers will spend nine days traveling from Bogota to Cartagena, visiting such destinations as the Cocora Valley, Tayrona National Park, and Barranquilla. Activities include coffee tastings, birdwatching, and visiting San Basilio de Palenque, the first free town for enslaved people in the Americas. National Geographic explorer and conservationist Rosa Vasquez Espinoza will be leading some of the departures.

The Baltic expedition is an 11-day journey across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Stops include the three countries' respective capital cities, as well as Gauja National Park and the Curonian Spit. Along the way, travelers will visit historic sites like a medieval castle, a 19th-century palace, and a 20th-century fortress, as well as natural sites like the Gusmanas Caves. This trip will be of particular interest to photographers; some departures will be led by photographer and naturalist Jeff Mauritzen, who has been published numerous times in National Geographic publications.

Bookings for these new expeditions open on June 13 and can be reserved at nationalgeographicexpeditions.com. The Bhutan trip starts at $10,995 per person; the Colombia trip at $5,995 per person; and the Baltics trip at $7,795 per person.

