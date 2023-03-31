I'm a Shopping Expert, and I'm Eyeing Amazon's 10 Newly Released Luggage and Travel Essentials

Traveling without considering the quality of the bag you’re packing or the gadgets you’re bringing along is one mistake we advise you not to make. Now that it’s officially spring, there’s never been a better time to root through your luggage selection and make some hard choices as to which pieces need to be replaced before your upcoming travels of the year.

Thankfully, Amazon regularly releases new travel essentials that far too easily fall under the radar — which is why we went ahead and pulled out the best deals you need to be shopping before they sell out. Traveling with a backpack as your carry-on is an excellent hands-free hack, and right now the new Rainsmore Laptop Backpack is on sale for just $28 with ample room for all of your essentials. If it’s organizational help you need, the recently released Bagsmart Packing Cubes are currently available for $19, and even the Tibes Weekender Bag set is only $34 for a limited time.

Keep reading to find the 10 best deals that Amazon has to offer right now on newly released backpacks, hardshell luggage, duffel bags, and more so you can be the first person on your flight with the highest-quality travel gear at the lowest prices. Hint: Check out the Quiemo Three-piece Luggage Set for only $34.

Cluci Belt Bag

Amazon

Belt bags and fanny packs are this season’s hottest accessory, and they’re also the perfect travel companion for keeping your valuable items close. This number one new release at Amazon is reminiscent of the ever-popular sporty Lululemon Belt Bag, made with a waterproof vegan leather and a spacious interior design. The bag comes with one large main pocket as well as two zippered front pockets, providing plenty of room for your keys, wallet, sunglasses, and more. It’s even adjustable to fit a wide range of people looking for a functional and sleek bag to take on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $25)

Rainsmore Laptop Backpack

Amazon

A spacious backpack is one of the best ways to enjoy hands-free travel while still bringing along all of your favorite items, and this new bag from Rainsmore is the spacious pack you’ve been looking for. The 17-inch backpack boasts plenty of space to hold your laptop, and a roomy main compartment can fit clothes, shoes, and whatever else you might traditionally put into a carry-on for shorter trips. A pocket on the back of the bag is designed to be anti-theft, keeping your valuable items close to your body, and the waterproof material will keep everything safe and protected no matter what the weather has in store. The best part? It even comes with a USB port for phone charging made easy.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $30)

Bagsmart Packing Cubes

Amazon

Packing cubes are the best hack for optimizing the space in your suitcase, and this set of six from Bagsmart is the perfect solution for storing dirty laundry, toiletries, and other items while you’re traveling. The polyester material is easily wiped down after use, and the structure of the bags will keep your clothes neatly folded and in place throughout the duration of your trip. High-quality stitching lends itself to the durability of these bags, and their lightweight design adds no extra weight to your luggage.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $30)

Keleilvtu International Travel Adapter

Amazon

Travel gear is just as important as the bags you bring along on your journey, and this cubed international charging converter is an absolute essential if you’re heading to Europe in the coming months. This charging block has four different types of plugs that are compatible with more than 200 countries, and the compact size makes it easily packed away for use whenever you need.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

Liysoca Makeup Bag

Amazon

If you’re not yet traveling with a makeup bag, now’s the time to get one because the new Liysoca pouch is currently on sale for just $9 at Amazon with an on-site coupon. Waterproof and made of a high-quality PU soft leather, this sleek bag is spacious enough for all of your toiletries to be stored in one place. A handle at one end of the pouch makes it easy to remove from even the most stuffed suitcase, and it’s also able to be wiped down if any makeup or skincare products leak during your travels.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 with on-site coupon (originally $10)

Yoolife Jute Beach Tote Bag

Amazon

Beach season is right around the corner, and this stunning burlap tote bag is the perfect accessory to take with you on your warm-weather travels. This spacious 16-ounce bag has plenty of room for a towel and other essentials during your beach vacation, and an adjustable shoulder strap makes it comfortable and easy to carry when you’re in a hurry but want to have your hands free. A small pocket on the inside of the bag is great for placing your keys, wallet, and phone for easy access, and a removable bottom allows the bag to stand upright without toppling over.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $20)

Quiemo Expandable Luggage Set

Amazon

This three-piece luggage set from Quiemo is a new release at Amazon and is one of the best picks for any trip you may have planned considering it includes handy 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch bags and comes in 20 stunning pastel and darker shades. These hardside bags are made with an extra-thick PC+ABS material, ensuring their durability while still remaining lightweight and easy to maneuver. Smooth, multi-directional spinner wheels glide across all surfaces, and added reinforcement brackets inside the top of each bag keeps them in great shape for years to come. Plus, each case features a TSA-approved lock so you can rest assured that your items are safe and secure, even when out of sight.

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Igolumon Travel Backpack

Amazon

Unlike most backpacks, this 180-degree side-open bag functions as both an effortless carry-on and traditional pack. The main compartment is spacious enough to store an impressive amount of clothes for a weekend trip, and an additional shoe pouch and hidden anti-theft pocket make this pack perfect for travel. Top and side-carry handles add to the versatility of this bag, and waterproof material makes this backpack a must-have for rainy spring vacations.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

Morfone Travel Bottle Kit

Amazon

Figuring out the best way to transport your liquid toiletries is now a no-brainer with this travel kit, complete with six empty bottles, two small jars, and a brush cleaner, as well as a clear bag to store it all in. The bottles are designed to be leakproof and tightly packed, and the clear bag makes it even easier to get through TSA without issue. Durable and made with a non-toxic BPA-free material, this kit is the simplest way to travel with all of your liquids.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 with on-site coupon (originally $12)

Tibes Weekender Bag

Amazon

If you’re looking for a more affordable choice to fill the Béis Weekender bag-sized hole in your travel lineup, look no further than this three-piece set from Tibes. This bundle of a sizable weekend tote, crossbody purse, and compact makeup bag is functional yet stylish, and excellent for shorter vacations or even use at the gym. The primary duffel contains a zippered shoe compartment that makes it easier than ever to travel with a wide array of footwear options, and the bag sits at 19 inches by 9 inches by 14.5 inches, making it small enough to fit within the overhead compartment of most commercial airlines with ease.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $37)

