An Immersive Harry Potter Exhibit Is Coming to NYC Next Month — With Magic Lessons, Butterbeer, and Film Props

Get ready to dive into the wizarding world this summer.

Published on April 21, 2023
Calling all wizards and muggles: It’s time to visit the Big Apple.

A new immersive Harry Potter exhibition is coming to New York City’s Herald Square on May 19, welcoming visitors to choose a Patronus, brew potions, and try out a game of Quidditch, organizers shared with Travel + Leisure. Tickets to "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" start at $29 for adults and are on sale through Oct. 15.

“Since it premiered in Philadelphia over a year ago, more than a million visitors have experienced this captivating exhibition celebrating Harry Potter and the entire Wizarding World,” organizers wrote in a statement provided to T+L. “The all-new behind-the-scenes exhibition creates memorable moments from the beloved franchise … guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments that fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props.”

Fans who visit are immediately immersed into the world of Harry Potter with the experience personalized using RFID wristbands. They can make their way through Hogwarts classrooms filled with iconic props and enjoy a magical lesson through digital touchscreens. Or head out to Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest for an interactive Patronus charm experience, view a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" displayed in a Gringotts-inspired vault, and get their hands on some Butterbeer.

Harry Potter fans who want to take their experience to the next level can snag a VIP ticket, which includes a commemorative lanyard, free access to the exhibition's audio guide, and a $10 credit to spend in the store. And it’s in the gift shop that visitors can get their hands on officially licensed products and “bespoke merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience.”

Beyond New York, the exhibition is currently open this month in Paris and was previously seen in Atlanta.

To buy tickets and learn more, visit new-york.harrypotterexhibition.com.

