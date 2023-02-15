This New Airport Lounge in Seattle Just Tripled in Size — and, Of Course, Has a Chic New Coffee Bar

The new Centurion Lounge at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport just reopened.

Stefanie Waldek
Published on February 15, 2023
There's never been a better time to fly through Seattle — if you have an American Express credit card, that is. Amex just reopened its Centurion Lounge at SeaTac, expanding it from just 4,500 square feet to a sprawling 14,000 square feet.

As is standard with all Centurion Lounges, there's some chic interior design at play here. The bar is a focal point, with a dynamic arched pergola covered in little globe lights pulling the space together. Amex has also commissioned artist Harold Caudio to create a 40-square-foot mural of the Seattle skyline out of coffee beans.

Speaking of coffee beans, SeaTac's Centurion Lounge is the first in the network to have a full-service coffee bar, featuring coffee from Seattle roaster Caffè Umbria — Amex even developed its own blend, Blue Roast by American Express, which is available exclusively at this lounge. The café also serves healthy bites, smoothies, and kombucha.

Local cuisine, too, is a highlight at the lounge. Amex has tapped chef Kristi Brown of Communion Restaurant and Bar, a James Beard Award semifinalist, to develop a "Seattle Soul" menu, incorporating local ingredients (beyond coffee, of course). Brown also infused her own background into the dishes, serving such highlights as Trinidadian spiced pork belly, blackened chicken cobb salad, and “Peach Cobbla” French toast.

To access the lounge, you'll need to have an Amex card with lounge privileges. Those cards include the Platinum Card, Business Platinum Card, Corporate Platinum Card, Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business Card, and, of course, the Centurion card itself. (If you're a Delta cardholder, you must be flying Delta the day that you enter the lounge, and you'll only have access to domestic Centurion Lounges, plus the ones in Hong Kong and London.)

If you're at SeaTac, you can find the expanded Amex Centurion Lounge on the mezzanine in the Central Terminal. It's open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

