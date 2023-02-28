This Hotel Opening in a Small Town Outside NYC Has Log Cabins, Porch Swings, and Fire Pits

A classic 1930s motor lodge in New York's scenic Catskills region will reopen as the area's newest luxe stay on March 16. Camptown, formerly Carl's Rip Van Winkle Motor Lodge sits just off Main street in Leeds, New York, boasting 22 acres of wooded tranquility, rustic-chic accommodations, and high-end amenities.

The property is the latest project by Ray Pirkle and Kim Bucci, owners of the chic Rivertown Lodge in nearby Hudson, who designed Camptown under their new company, Ramshackle Studio. The hotel features plenty of vintage references blended with sleek furnishings, infusing the spaces with a modern yet homey vibe.

Travelers can choose from 24 pet-friendly guest rooms located in the main lodge and 26 stand-alone log cabins spread throughout the property, offering privacy and additional amenities such as kitchenettes, wood-burning ovens, living rooms, and patios with swings. Crisp Frette linens, heated bathroom floors, and hand-crafted bath products by Hudson Valley–based 2 Note fragrance and body care company elevate the guest experience.

Camptown will debut Mexican eatery Casa Susanna, a tavern-style restaurant and bar with vintage French bar stools, custom-made leather banquettes, and outdoor seating for al fresco dining. The seasonal menu, created by chef Efrén Hernández, showcases Jalisco flavors such as blood sausage tamales and wood-fired roasted veal sweetbreads with garlicky black beans, prepared with fresh ingredients sourced from local Hudson Valley vendors. Casa Susana also doubles as Camptown's cozy lobby and lounge area, with a grand stone fireplace, exposed wood beams, and sleek sofas.

One of the hotel's stand-out amenities is the Pantry, located in a neighboring building. It is essentially a communal hangout space with, yes, a pantry stocked with snacks and fresh produce and meats for grilling that all guests have complimentary access to. A fire pit, bicycles, picnic tables, and grills are readily available for all guests.

Camptown's swim club and pool are expected to open this summer and will feature a covered pavilion with a fireplace, a sun deck with loungers, cabanas, and a pool bar. (Plus, if you're a local who lives in Hudson Valley, you can pay a membership fee for summer pool access.) Those who wish to sweat it out will have to wait until this fall, when the property will add a sauna to its long list of amenities, with an events space slated to open in 2024.

Nightly rates at Camptown start at $209 for the guest rooms and $299 for the log cabins. You can book your stay at camptowncatskills.com.