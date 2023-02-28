This Hotel Opening in a Small Town Outside NYC Has Log Cabins, Porch Swings, and Fire Pits

Camptown opens in Leeds, New York, this month with inviting, country-chic design.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023
Lobby lounge space with large stone fireplace at Camptown in Upstate New York
Photo:

Lawerence Braun

A classic 1930s motor lodge in New York's scenic Catskills region will reopen as the area's newest luxe stay on March 16. Camptown, formerly Carl's Rip Van Winkle Motor Lodge sits just off Main street in Leeds, New York, boasting 22 acres of wooded tranquility, rustic-chic accommodations, and high-end amenities. 

The property is the latest project by Ray Pirkle and Kim Bucci, owners of the chic Rivertown Lodge in nearby Hudson, who designed Camptown under their new company, Ramshackle Studio. The hotel features plenty of vintage references blended with sleek furnishings, infusing the spaces with a modern yet homey vibe. 

Travelers can choose from 24 pet-friendly guest rooms located in the main lodge and 26 stand-alone log cabins spread throughout the property, offering privacy and additional amenities such as kitchenettes, wood-burning ovens, living rooms, and patios with swings. Crisp Frette linens, heated bathroom floors, and hand-crafted bath products by Hudson Valley–based 2 Note fragrance and body care company elevate the guest experience. 

Bedroom interior of cabin at Camptown in Upstate New York

Chris Mottalini
Cabin living room with fire place stove at Camptown in Upstate New York

Lawerence Braun

Camptown will debut Mexican eatery Casa Susanna, a tavern-style restaurant and bar with vintage French bar stools, custom-made leather banquettes, and outdoor seating for al fresco dining. The seasonal menu, created by chef Efrén Hernández, showcases Jalisco flavors such as blood sausage tamales and wood-fired roasted veal sweetbreads with garlicky black beans, prepared with fresh ingredients sourced from local Hudson Valley vendors. Casa Susana also doubles as Camptown's cozy lobby and lounge area, with a grand stone fireplace, exposed wood beams, and sleek sofas. 

Dining tables at Casa Susana at Camptown in Upstate New York

Lawerence Braun

One of the hotel's stand-out amenities is the Pantry, located in a neighboring building. It is essentially a communal hangout space with, yes, a pantry stocked with snacks and fresh produce and meats for grilling that all guests have complimentary access to. A fire pit, bicycles, picnic tables, and grills are readily available for all guests.

Camptown's swim club and pool are expected to open this summer and will feature a covered pavilion with a fireplace, a sun deck with loungers, cabanas, and a pool bar. (Plus, if you're a local who lives in Hudson Valley, you can pay a membership fee for summer pool access.) Those who wish to sweat it out will have to wait until this fall, when the property will add a sauna to its long list of amenities, with an events space slated to open in 2024.  

Cabin kitchen space at Camptown in Upstate New York

Lawerence Braun

Nightly rates at Camptown start at $209 for the guest rooms and $299 for the log cabins. You can book your stay at camptowncatskills.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A guest room at The Richland Hotel in Los Angeles
This New Hotel in a Small Southern California Town Has an Attic Suite, Vine-covered Courtyard, and Cozy Bar
Lake Tahoe Emerald Bay Sunrise
13 Lake Tahoe Hotels With Postcard-worthy Views and Year-round Adventures
Nicewonder Farm and Vineyard
10 Farm Stays in the U.S. to Get in Touch With Nature and Animals
Aerial view of A-Frame Cabin exterior at Eastwind Oliverea Valley in New York
This New Glamping Resort in New York's Catskills Will Have Chic A-frame Cabins — Here's a First Look Inside
Exterior front view of Wildflower Cabin near Palm Springs, California at sunset
This California Town You’ve Never Heard Of Has a Luxe A-frame Cabin You Can Book Now
Exterior view of The Cloudveil
10 Hotels for an Elevated Stay in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Pool and lounge chairs at Palisociety hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles
This New Los Angeles Hotel Has Impeccable Style — and a Hidden Sushi Bar
The exterior of Wylder Hotel Windham
This New Hotel in New York's Catskill Mountains Has Outdoor Fire Pits, Gorgeous Antiques, and the Best Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Exterior of the Chedi Andermatt hotel in winter
10 Hotels With In-room Fireplaces for a Cozy Winter Retreat
The Hotel Indigo Memphis Downtown
11 Memphis Hotels to Book for Your Next Tennessee Getaway
Solage Auberge Resorts Collection-1
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Napa Valley
Exterior of cabin at Glen Oaks in Big Sur, California
17 Romantic Cabin Getaways in the U.S. for a Couples Trip
Dining at The Resort at Paws Up
10 Family-friendly U.S. Ranches to Experience the Great Outdoors
Hewing Hotel, Minneapolis
11 Sophisticated Hotels for a Modern Midwestern Stay in Minneapolis
Little Nell Colorado Scenic
9 Stunning Aspen Hotels for Winter Thrills and Summer Fun
Pool with desert rock formation in view in the distance
This Sedona Hotel Has a Luxe Spa, Fire Pits, and Incredible Views of the Red Rocks for a Dreamy Desert Getaway