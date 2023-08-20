The Comfy, Nurse-approved Sneakers That Never Go Out of Style Just Went on Major Sale — Prices Start at $42

Just as water is always wet and Paris is always a good idea, a solid pair of sneakers is always a must-pack for your suitcase. Whether you’re speeding through TSA or going on a hike, you need a good shoe that is both comfortable and reliable. And for the better part of the past century, New Balance has earned its well-deserved reputation as being one of the top activewear brands for its unmatched ability to blend comfort, style, and durability.

Not only have Travel + Leisure editors recognized New Balance as a leading shoe brand of all the styles they tested, but so too have shoppers and celebrities alike. With thousands of reviews gushing that New Balance makes the “best sneakers you’ll ever buy,” the adoration of nurses who swear by their comfort for long shifts, and favor among a long list of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, and many more, these versatile, always-relevant shoes are here to stay — so if you don’t own a pair or two by now, you really should.

But with so many styles and types on the market, it can feel overwhelming to find the right pair for all of your needs. That’s why we’ve gathered up a list of the best New Balance sneakers on sale this week, including the highly fashionable New Balance 574s and the sporty New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 V12 Running Shoe to help you get around better. And the best part? So many of these styles are massively discounted, with deals starting at just $33. Keep reading to find your new go-to dad sneaker.

New Balance 574 V1 Core Sneakers

Amazon

Whether you’re exploring a new city or running through the airport, you can never go wrong with a pair of New Balances. And we’re ready to dub them as a streetwear essential for its comfort, ease-of-styling, and fashionable look. Plus, with a price as low as just $52 right now, we’ve never seen this highly coveted pair on sale for so little, so consider this your sign to boost your travel style game. This pair is available in both men and women’s sizes and can be dressed up with a pair of jeans or worn to the gym — however you style them, you’ll be comfortable thanks to their cushioned midsoles. Just take it from one nurse who shared, “I was happy to find that they feel great even after a long shift on my feet!”

New Balance 847v4 Sneakers

Zappos

If you’re looking for an ultra-durable shoe that is made to withstand even the most rugged cobblestone roads with ease, this one's for you. Crafted with comfort in mind, these shoes have built-in cushioned and compression foam to keep your feet secure and comfortable all day long. They also have padded heels for an extra added layer of support, and they’re stocked with a lace-up closure and phantom liner for seamless wearing. What’s more, this trendy style comes in versatile colors including arctic fox/silver mink, light aluminum/vintage indigo, and for those that prefer a neutral shoe it comes in black, too. The best part? They’re on sale right now for nearly 30 percent off.

New Balance 327 Sneakers

Nordstrom

If there’s one thing about Jennifer Aniston, she’s got amazing taste. And she’s got so much influence in the realm of fashion and beauty, that when people found out that she was a fan of New Balance 327 Sneaker, it was sold out for months. But, thankfully, Nordstrom has this trendy shoe in stock but don’t sit on it too long, because to say that sizes are selling out quickly would be an understatement.

New Balance Women’s Nergize v3 Sneakers

Zappos

For those that crave a shoe with versatility, whether that’s running errands, hitting the gym, or going on a light hike — this is the shoe for you. Built with the brand’s signature DynaSoft midsole, this shoe is crafted with breathability and performance in mind. Plus, it has a memory sole insert that offers users a bit of extra cushion and gets better with each wear but is still comfortable right out of the box. And since they’re on sale for just $33, you should add this pair to your cart ASAP.

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers

Zappos

As one of the best-selling running shoes on the market, it doesn’t get better than the New Balance Fresh Foam Roavs. They’re specifically engineered with an ultra-slim and modern silhouette that offers lightweight breathability all while looking incredibly stylish. But these shoes aren’t just superstars on the track, they’re also great for just about anything on your itinerary and will carry you through walking tours, hikes, and any other plans you have, too. Plus, they’re on sale for $75.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 860 V12 Running Shoes

Amazon

Shoppers say that these ultra-comfy, top-rated sneakers feel like “walking on clouds.” If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about these shoes listen to this: they’re also equipped with a medial post to give you some extra heel support, too. What’s more, they’re designed with light-catching reflective accents for noticeability and safety on evening walks and hikes. Bonus perk: they’re on sale for over 40 percent off, so consider this is your sign to add them to your cart.

New Balance Classics WL515V3 Sneakers

Zappos

A seamless blend of comfort and style, the New Balance WL515V3 is a classic pick that goes with everything and will never go out of style. These sporty shoes have a smooth fit and extra plush collar and tongue with a soft lining for unmatched comfort. And for $60, these are the travel-ready sneakers begging to be added to your suitcase.

