Celebs Love This Comfy Shoe Brand — and One of Its Most Popular Styles Is on Sale for Nearly 35% Off Right Now

As I’ve grown older, I’ve begun to realize that my parents were right about one thing: Comfort is absolutely essential while traveling. That being said, I still value the style aspect of putting together an outfit, so finding the sweet spot between supportive and chic has become my personal mission for airport attire. The good news is that with the multitude of end-of-year deals popping up after the holidays, now’s the perfect time to grab a pair of those sneakers you’ve been eyeing to perfect your travel lineup.

Right now, celeb-approved New Balance is having some unbelievable sales on well-cushioned yet stylish sneakers — in particular, the New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker is currently slashed by up to 34 percent at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $43. With the brand spotted on celebs such as Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Aniston, you’re not going to want to miss out on these timeless kicks.

These lightweight yet durable sneakers are made to optimize your performance, whether that’s sprinting through the airport or actually going for a run. A REVlite midsole provides optimal arch support while you’re spending extended periods of time on your feet, and a breathable upper made of mesh and synthetic materials ensures your feet stay cool and comfortable (goodbye, feet sweat).

New Balance memory sole comfort inserts offer moderate cushioning that feels natural and light, and these sneakers are easily slipped on and off when you’re on the go. In short, they’re the perfect shoe to wear to the airport for international travel when you’re aiming to streamline your outfit for maximum functionality and comfort — even while going through security.

Shoppers confirm these shoes are exactly what they look for in a travel accessory, with one customer sharing that the shoes are “very lightweight and comfortable,” adding that the “slip on style [is] ideal for travel and comfort.” A nurse in their 60s concurred, “These are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn.” They continued, “First time I wore them was to the airport, and wouldn’t you know, my plane terminal was at the very end of the airport,” raving that their “feet felt great.”

For busy vacations, these are also the perfect sneakers to complement any outfit while keeping your feet supported. In fact, one traveler shared, “These are very cute and [I] plan on wearing [them] with sundresses on vacation and doing a lot of walking.” In need of a lightweight shoe for a short hike? One shopper wrote, “I have worn them on 5-plus-mile hiking trips and my feet don’t hurt,” revealing that they “broke in quickly and fit perfectly.”

In fact, one shopper loves their New Balance’s so much that they “now have four pairs in this style.” They shared that they usually opt for Skechers, but “bought these for a Disney trip,” and after returning home, “got three other colors.” They even went as far as to call them their “favorite sneakers.”

Coming in 26 different colors and sizes ranging from five to 12 (plus, wide and half sizes), why settle for just one pair? Just remember to buy these shoes a half size up, as customer reviews note that they tend to run small. This celeb- and Amazon shopper-approved sneaker is on sale for as little as $43, so if you’re looking to revamp your travel wardrobe, now is the time to shop.

