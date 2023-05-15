This New Safari in Australia Visits 8 National Parks in 21 Days

Africa might be the birthplace of safari, but safaris exist all over the world — and Australia might just be one of the best wildlife destinations around. That's why tour company Nat Hab has developed the Ultimate Australia Safari, a 21-day journey that will make its debut next year. The trip will visit eight national parks, seven private wildlife sanctuaries, and four UNESCO World Heritage Sites along the way, accommodating guests in some of the most beautiful lodges on the continent.

"When you look at a world map, you can see why Australia is known as the 'Land Down Under' — it's a huge island continent, way south, alone in the ocean, and it takes some effort to get to,” Ben Bressler, Nat Hab's founder and president, said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "But its isolation is also why it's home to such an intriguing array of wildlife and staggering landscapes — and with this new one-of-a-kind itinerary, our guests will see it all; there is no bigger or better Australia adventure for nature lovers."

Babs Soller/Courtesy of Natural Habitat Adventures

The adventure begins in Cairns with an excursion to the nearby Daintree Rainforest, one of the oldest rainforests on the planet at 135 million years old. There, guests will have a chance to see more than 400 species of birds, including the cassowary. Guests will also visit​ Australian Quoll Conservancy, where they'll take a behind-the-scenes tour and partake in citizen science projects focused on the carnivorous marsupials' well-being.

Bruce Senst/Courtesy of Natural Habitat Adventures

The journey then continues on to the Great Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. There's no shortage to the various wildlife you can see here, from manta rays under the sea to seabirds above it. Guests will then fly south to Tasmania for several days of excursions including kayaking with platypus to close encounters with Tasmanian devils.

Matt Meyer/Courtesy of Natural Habitat Adventures

The final two legs of the safari are in the Outback, specifically the Flinders Ranges in South Australia, where guests will hike to see ancient Aboriginal sites. And the final major stop is Kangaroo Island, where guests will whale watch, tour vineyards, and learn about the impact of bushfires on the ecosystem.

Nikki Sentinella/Courtesy of Natural Habitat Adventures

Each safari is limited to just 12 guests, which minimizes the group's impact on wildlife. The small group also means that guests are treated to special behind-the-scenes opportunities throughout the trip. There are five departures scheduled in 2024; rates start at $26,895 per person based on double occupancy and do not include an internal air cost of $3,838 per person. Book your safari today at nathab.com.



