So much travel inspiration these days comes from trending posts on Instagram and TikTok. But after being mesmerized by a social post, then comes the cumbersome step of finding the exact location and mapping it out when you start to plan your own trip. That’s exactly the problem that the new app Atly, which launched Wednesday, is hoping to solve by merging social media with maps.

“Atly allows communities and people all around the world to find the places they want,” Uriel Maslansky, the app's CEO and co-founder, told Travel + Leisure. “We’re combining user-generated content on a location-based map to make the experience of finding places much easier.”

The app allows users to create and join communities around topics and interests that are all centered around a map. That way when users open up the app, they can immediately see organic posts from community members that will point them to recommendations nearby.

“Atly creates a go-to source for previously unmapped content and surfaces gems of information from like-minded people that allow users to trust in the authenticity, integrity, and specificity of every recommendation they uncover,” the company said in a release. “In doing so, Atly gives people intent on discovery the confidence that they’re sure to enjoy the places they visit, and creators and businesses are met with higher conversion.”

The idea first came about in 2019 from Maslansky and fellow co-founders Aviad Coppenhagen and Joshua Kaufman, when they realized how user-generated content plays such a big part of our daily lives, but is hard to use practically. “It's the way we consume every single piece of information today and we're still missing one of our core aspects of our life, which is finding the best place to go,” Maslansky said.

Whether it’s finding a coffee shop that has a great cold brew and reliable Wi-Fi, or a trendy new place to impress a date, it often involves sorting through tons of recommendations before even seeing where they’re located. They realized people would start on Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, and the like and then screenshot and put it in their notes and then map it out.

“It’s a terrible experience,” he said. So they started testing the concept of Atly by centering community reviews around a map, as opposed to a feed. Within a few days of testing, they had 10,000 users organically, so they knew they were onto something.

After all, where we are matters more than anything else when we travel, which is the entire idea behind the name of the app. “I was inspired by the word Atlas since it's been more than 450 years since the first Atlas was published and that's what we do here — we're bringing mapping into the modern age,” Maslansky said.

“We want trustworthy information, so Atly provides location-based information in organized way,” he continued. “What's cool about it is that it was created by like-minded people, so you know that the recommendations you get on Atly are from people who have similar interests than you.”

Atly is available to download for free now on App Store or Google Play Store.