Travel Products Activity + Adventure Camping + Hiking This Campground in New York's Hudson Valley Just Reopened — With a Hammock Village, Yurts, and Nightly Rates Starting at $40 Low prices and a hammock village just two hours from New York City, what more could you want? Solitude and comfort often come at a price. But the recently reopened Neversink River Resort in the Hudson Valley is trying to change that. The peaceful 70-acre campground, next to the Neversink River and a 500-acre nature preserve, is working to provide weekenders with a comfortable and affordable alternative to the myriad glamping resorts charging luxury hotel prices. At the Neversink River Resort, which is just an hour-and-a-half from New York City in Deerpark, New York, tent sites start at just $40 a night and RV sites are just a few dollars more. Those looking for more comfort can reserve a cabin with air-conditioning, water, and electricity for as little as $120 a night. Multi-room cabins and yurts round out the offerings. While the property is newly refreshed, the nightly rates remain low to continue to entice Neversink's returning guests. Courtesy of Neversink River Resort The property dates back to the 1970s, which the designers embraced during the recent renovation. Stylish touches were added to the existing buildings, including vintage Tibetan rugs, modern tiled bathrooms, and furniture from neighboring farms. In addition to tent and RV sites, cabins, and yurts, the campground has a communal lodge, cafe, and general store, as well as a family area with a pool, playground, lawn games, and cruiser bikes. The Neversink River, great for tubing and swimming, runs along the east end of the property and provides a relaxing soundscape for the property's "hammock village," which is exactly what it sounds like. Courtesy of Neversink River Resort In addition to enjoying on-site amenities, guests can hike through the adjacent nature preserve or fish the Neversink River, known as the birthplace of American dry fly fishing. There are also yoga and fly-fishing classes on offer. Neversink is open from April to November and offers 150 tent sites, 125 RV sites, 14 cabins, and 3 yurts spread across seven distinct "villages," as they're called on-site.