This Train in Nevada Goes Right Under the Total Annual Eclipse in October — How to Get on Board

Hop aboard the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely, Nevada, for the Solar Eclipse Limited ride to see the total annular eclipse this October.

By
Brad Japhe
Brad Japhe
Brad Japhe
Brad Japhe is a freelance journalist specializing in food, beverage, and travel. He also hosts online video content as an expert in those fields. He’s reported from all 50 states and has visited all seven continents.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023
The Nevada Northern Railway Star Train under a starry sky
Photo:

Jason Bath/Courtesy of Nevada Northern Railway

Set your calendar reminders for Oct. 14, 2023. That’s when lucky skygazers in western parts of the U.S. will be able to observe the next annular solar eclipse. Actually, it has little to do with luck and everything to do with careful planning. If you’re keen on experiencing the rare astrological phenomenon for yourself, let Northern Nevada Railway (NNRy) help lay down the tracks. The mobile museum is offering tickets to see the spectacle from one of its historic early 20th-century locomotives. All aboard the Solar Eclipse Limited.

The railway, which is also designated a National Historic Landmark, is located in Ely, Nevada — smack-dab in the “path of annularity.” That means from this vantage point, during the eclipse, the sun will briefly look like an ultra-bright ring of fire. But unlike other parts on this path – swinging in a southeasterly direction from coastal Oregon through Corpus Christi, Texas – there’s relatively little cloud cover here in October. Your chances of an unobstructed view are quite high in Ely.

The Nevada Northern Railway Star Train under a starry sky

Kevin D. Grant/Courtesy of Nevada Northern Railway

The Solar Eclipse Limited will leave the station at 7:30 a.m. and head to a viewing area outside of Ely in Keystone, which is also in the path of annularity. Passengers will be joined by NASA-affiliated interpreters and provided with special eclipse-viewing glasses. Tickets are $60 per adult, $51 for seniors, and $30 for kids up to 12. 

“Riding the Solar Eclipse train is a once in a lifetime experience,” promises Mark Bassett, the president of NNRy. “Nowhere else can you ride a National Historic Landmark railroad to see an eclipse! It ties together the heavens with history.”

In addition to the Solar Eclipse Limited, the railroad also hosts several events in the nights leading up to the big show in the sky. On the evenings of Oct. 12 and 13, passengers can hop aboard a Sunset, Stars, and Champagne ride to enjoy panoramic views of the sunset from high above Steptoe Valley. On the return, a nocturnal ceiling emerges to reveal one of the most unperturbed views of the Milky Way available anywhere in the Lower 48. 

But if you can’t make it anywhere near the path of annularity this October, try to keep a sunny disposition; a total solar eclipse is returning to the U.S. on April 8, 2024. This one runs across such a vast swath of the nation that it's been dubbed “The Great American Eclipse.” It even has its own website, which is worth checking out, because, like we said, it’s all about careful planning.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wildfire smoke causes an orange haze over New York City
NYC Flights Are Delayed Due to Wildfire Smoke — Here's What to Know If You're Traveling
Airport drop off lane with taxis in the early morning
Here's How Early You Should Get to the Airport
Beach on a St. Kitts island with black sand
You Can Fly to This Quaint Caribbean Island for Under $200 Thanks to This New Jet Blue Route
A lion seen on the Makgadikgadi Game drive from San Camp in Botswana
How to Plan a Safari in Botswana, According to Experts
Little Mermaid themed Malibu beach house pink and blue bedroom
You Can Book This 'Little Mermaid'-themed Malibu Beach House for Under $6 — and We Got an Inside Peek
A couple celebrating and renewing their vows on on an Air Tahiti Nui flight
First Same-sex Couple to Marry in California Celebrates 10-year Anniversary With In-flight Vow Renewal
skyscanner flight deals tout
I’m a Frequent Flier, and This Is My Best-kept Secret for Scoring Massive Flight Deals
What I Pack for A Family Beach Trip Tout
I Go to the Beach a Dozen Times a Year, and This Is What I Always Pack for a Family Trip — All Under $50
SAS Electric plane in flight above the clouds
This Airline Is Selling Seats for Its First-ever All-electric Flights — Here's How to Book
Strawberry Moon
From a Planet Pyramid to a Strawberry Moon — Here Are 6 Can’t-miss Astro Events This Month
Amtrak
Score $19 Tickets on Amtrak's Auto Train — When to Book
A view of the sunset from 42nd street during the 'Manhattanhenge' on May 29, 2023 in New York,
Tonight's Your Last Chance to See Manhattanhenge Until July
Air New Zealand scale
This Airline Is Weighing Passengers Before They Board — Here's Why
A United Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane pulls into a gate at Denver International Airport
It Just Got Easier to Get to Puerto Rico From This U.S. Airport
Rendering of the future PS MIA terminal, scheduled to open in 2025.
This Busy Florida Airport Is Getting a Brand-new Private Terminal
Author sits during hike at high elevation at cloud level in Machu Picchu and a llama grazing
I Went on My First Solo Hiking Trip in Peru — Here's How You Can, Too