Nepal Bans Solo Trekkers Throughout the Country — Here’s Why

Starting April 1, all hikers will have to hire a government-licensed guide and obtain a card proving permission through authorized trekking agencies.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023
A flagged path leading to Gokyo Peak in the Khumbu region of the Nepal Himalayas located on the west side of the Ngozumpa glacier, which is the largest glacier in Nepal and reputed to be the largest in the whole Himalayas.
Photo:

Pakawat Thongcharoen/Getty Images

Nepal will ban individual trekkers from venturing out alone next month in an effort to prevent potentially costly search and rescue efforts.

The country, which, CNN reported, already banned individual climbers on Mount Everest five years ago, will now ban solo trekkers across all of Nepal, according to the Nepal Tourism Board. Starting April 1, all hikers will have to hire a government-licensed guide and obtain a card proving permission through authorized trekking agencies.

“The decision has been taken subsequent to a series of discussions with the trekking and expedition stakeholders and relevant trade unions in Nepal, to help mitigate adverse incidents like getting lost en-route, health issues and/or natural disasters etc.,” the tourism board wrote in a notice. “With this implementation, the trekkers will have immediate access to [a] professional support system and will help in addressing the challenges of rescue operations in case of any unwarranted situation. In addition to safety, the new provision will create employment for workers in the tourism sector of Nepal and discourage unauthorized trekking operations in the country.”

Nepal’s Himalayan peaks are home to some of the tallest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest, which is the tallest from sea level to peak. Mani R. Lamichhane, the director of the Nepal Tourism Board, told CNN the cost to rescue solo travelers is significant.

"When you are traveling solo, in case of emergencies there is no one to help you," Lamichhane said. "It is fine if they are traveling in the cities, but in the remote mountains, the infrastructure is not adequate… When tourists go missing or they are found dead, even the government cannot track them because they have taken remote routes."

Trekking in Nepal is a bucket list experience, but there are other amazing hikes closer to home, like Mauna Kea in Hawaii, which is a National Natural Landmark and is actually taller than Everest if measured from its base beneath the Pacific Ocean.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial view of Antartica landscape
Leading Expeditions in Antarctica Was Considered a Man's Job for Far Too Long — Meet the Women Who Are Changing That
Himalayan Mount Everest
Nepal Reopens to Pre-approved Adventure-seeking Mountaineers
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Ski guide Jamie Selda wearing a yellow and black jacket against a blue sky
British Columbia Is One of the Best Places to Backcountry Ski — Here Are the Top Mountains and Resorts
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in Bali, Indonesia
Where Americans Can Travel in Asia — A Country-by-country Guide
A guest on a cruise ship looks at icebergs in Antarctica
This Incredible 18-day Cruise Takes You to Antarctica in Total Luxury
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
From Left to Right: Floyd Cardoz, Kellee Edwards, Jan Morris (below), Mickey Mouse, Kate McCue (above), Anthony Bourdain, Mario Rigby, Amelia Earhart
T+L's 50 Most Notable People in Travel: 2021
The Fushimi Inari Taisha entrance in Kyoto
I Visited Japan As Soon As It Fully Reopened to Travelers — Here's What It's Like and How to Plan Your Trip
Flamingos in Turks and Caicos
Every Caribbean Island's COVID-19 Travel Policies — and What You Need to Know to Plan Your Trip
A group of four men wade into the water of a lake in Turkey
With Ancient Ruins and Striking Landscapes, Turkey's Lakes Region Is a Hidden Gem
Silhouette of a man and boat on the water, against an orange sky, in Mozambique
Mozambique Has Extraordinary Beaches and Marine Wildlife — Experience Its Beauty at These 3 Idyllic Resorts
Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen
The 51 Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen of 2023
West Point Lighthouse, Prince Edward Island, Canada
These Are the Canadian Islands You Need to Know About
201311-a-global-vision-awards
Global Vision Awards 2013
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine