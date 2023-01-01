I’ll Never Go on Another Winter Run Without This Comfy Long-sleeve Compression Shirt

It’s breathable, quick-drying, and fits under any outerwear.

By Rachael Green
Published on January 1, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

NELEUS Women's 3 Pack Athletic Compression Long Sleeve tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Running is just about the only time I actually prefer cold weather to warm. Sure, the first few minutes are rough, but once your blood starts pumping, the ice-cold air is refreshing. It definitely takes extra preparation, though. You need to layer up enough to stay warm but not so much that you overheat on the go. 

That ideal cold-weather run outfit starts with a great base layer, like these Neleus Women’s Athletic Compression Long Sleeve Shirts. The three-pack of long-sleeve shirts features a quick-drying polyester and spandex blend that fits snuggly around your arms and torso but provides plenty of stretch so that you still have a full range of motion.

NELEUS Women's 3 Pack Athletic Compression Long Sleeve T Shirt Dry Fit

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $60)

I got these last winter as a quick and cheap replacement for a merino wool long-sleeve base layer that turned out to be too warm (and a little too scratchy) for running. While I figured I’d just use them while I found a more permanent solution, they turned out to be exactly what I needed in a base layer: a good balance of warmth and breathability that layers easily under my other winter gear but can also be worn on its own on warmer fall or spring days. 

The long-sleeve design is thin and form-fitting enough to wear under any jacket or sweater, even the more fitted ones I prefer when running. As an added bonus — and a necessity for longer runs — the material and the flat lock seams feel smooth and frictionless against the skin so you can avoid chafing and irritation.

The shirts are so comfy that I’ve even started wearing them outside of running. They make a great base layer for any outdoor activity, from hiking to ice skating to wandering through outdoor markets with a mug of hot chocolate. 

The Neleus compression shirts are available in Small to 3XL in a range of mostly neutral or earthy tones like coffee, rose, and gray, so it’s easy to coordinate the shirts with your existing gear. Plus, each pack includes three different colors so you can switch up your looks, and they’re affordable enough that you can pick up a couple packs if you want to keep a separate set for running and everyday wear. 

NELEUS Women's 3 Pack Athletic Compression Long Sleeve T Shirt Dry Fit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $60)

The white color has also become a staple of my airport looks. It’s a lightweight, stretchy layer that keeps me warm on the plane and helps me stay comfy even on long flights. And, it’s breathable enough that I won’t be drenched in sweat if I land somewhere hot. 

Even after a year of wear and frequent washing, these compression shirts haven’t lost their shape or elasticity as often happens with spandex. I think part of that is because I hang dry them instead of tumble drying. But it’s still a feat for shirts that have been worn almost daily through fall, winter, and spring and washed at least once a week in that time frame. 

And I’m not the only one who thinks these shirts are top-notch. Just take it from one of more than 6,400 five-star raters who called these shirts, “just what I wanted” and perfect for wearing underneath scrubs during a 12-hour work shift.

NELEUS Women's 3 Pack Athletic Compression Long Sleeve T Shirt Dry Fit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $60)

So if you want to take your winter runs to the next level, you can’t go wrong with a great base layer like the Neleus Women’s Athletic Compression Shirt. Grab a three-pack of this travel and exercise essential in your favorite color pallet to kick off 2023 in style and comfort.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Best Winter Running Gear of 2022
The Best Winter Running Gear of 2022
Memory Foam Slippers
These 15 Comfy Memory Foam Slippers Are Best-sellers on Amazon — and They’re Up to 50% Off
Best Travel T-shirts
The Best Travel T-shirts
Best Thermal Underwear
The Best Thermal Underwear of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Ski Sweaters
The 14 Best Ski Sweaters of 2022
Most Comfortable Clothing for TravelMost Comfortable Clothing for Travel Tout
The Most Comfortable Clothing for Travel
15-best-shackets-for-travel-of-2022-tout
The 14 Best Shackets for Travel of 2022
Most Comfortable Travel Loungewear
The 19 Most Comfortable Travel Loungewear Pieces of 2022
Best Cardigan Sweaters for the Coziest Flight
The Best Cardigan Sweaters for the Coziest Flight
Best Luxury Pajamas
The Best Pajamas That Will Make You Feel Like You're at a Five-star Hotel
Best Hiking Pants for Women
The 11 Best Hiking Pants for Women of 2022
Best Fleece Jackets of 2022
The 12 Best Fleece Jackets for Men and Women in 2022
Fashion
The Best Sun-protective Clothing for Women
TikTokkers are ditching their leggings for Amazon's best jumpsuits round-up tout
TikTokers Are Trading Their Leggings for Jumpsuits This Winter — and It’s Actually a Genius Move for Traveling
Lululemon After Christmas Sale Tout
Lululemon Quietly Put Hundreds of Items on Sale for Up to 62% Off — and They’re Selling Out Fast
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft-Touch Crewneck Novelty Sweater
This Icelandic-inspired Fair Isle Sweater Is Just $20 at Amazon — and It’s the Ultimate Winter Travel Look