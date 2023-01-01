I’ll Never Go on Another Winter Run Without This Comfy Long-sleeve Compression Shirt

Running is just about the only time I actually prefer cold weather to warm. Sure, the first few minutes are rough, but once your blood starts pumping, the ice-cold air is refreshing. It definitely takes extra preparation, though. You need to layer up enough to stay warm but not so much that you overheat on the go.

That ideal cold-weather run outfit starts with a great base layer, like these Neleus Women’s Athletic Compression Long Sleeve Shirts. The three-pack of long-sleeve shirts features a quick-drying polyester and spandex blend that fits snuggly around your arms and torso but provides plenty of stretch so that you still have a full range of motion.

I got these last winter as a quick and cheap replacement for a merino wool long-sleeve base layer that turned out to be too warm (and a little too scratchy) for running. While I figured I’d just use them while I found a more permanent solution, they turned out to be exactly what I needed in a base layer: a good balance of warmth and breathability that layers easily under my other winter gear but can also be worn on its own on warmer fall or spring days.

The long-sleeve design is thin and form-fitting enough to wear under any jacket or sweater, even the more fitted ones I prefer when running. As an added bonus — and a necessity for longer runs — the material and the flat lock seams feel smooth and frictionless against the skin so you can avoid chafing and irritation.

The shirts are so comfy that I’ve even started wearing them outside of running. They make a great base layer for any outdoor activity, from hiking to ice skating to wandering through outdoor markets with a mug of hot chocolate.

The Neleus compression shirts are available in Small to 3XL in a range of mostly neutral or earthy tones like coffee, rose, and gray, so it’s easy to coordinate the shirts with your existing gear. Plus, each pack includes three different colors so you can switch up your looks, and they’re affordable enough that you can pick up a couple packs if you want to keep a separate set for running and everyday wear.

The white color has also become a staple of my airport looks. It’s a lightweight, stretchy layer that keeps me warm on the plane and helps me stay comfy even on long flights. And, it’s breathable enough that I won’t be drenched in sweat if I land somewhere hot.

Even after a year of wear and frequent washing, these compression shirts haven’t lost their shape or elasticity as often happens with spandex. I think part of that is because I hang dry them instead of tumble drying. But it’s still a feat for shirts that have been worn almost daily through fall, winter, and spring and washed at least once a week in that time frame.

And I’m not the only one who thinks these shirts are top-notch. Just take it from one of more than 6,400 five-star raters who called these shirts, “just what I wanted” and perfect for wearing underneath scrubs during a 12-hour work shift.



So if you want to take your winter runs to the next level, you can’t go wrong with a great base layer like the Neleus Women’s Athletic Compression Shirt. Grab a three-pack of this travel and exercise essential in your favorite color pallet to kick off 2023 in style and comfort.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34.

