A New Tour of This Texas Cave Includes a Bridge Over Its Deepest Point and a 'Natural Theater' of Colorful Lights — See Inside

Welcome to the Natural Bridge Caverns.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023
Hidden Wonders features a first ever sound and light show in a massive box canyon
Photo:

Courtesy of Natural Bridge Caverns

A cave in Texas just underwent a major expansion, and is about to open to the public with an incredible new tour.

The Natural Bridge Caverns, which is located just outside San Antonio, completed an 1,100-foot-long expansion of public passageways, complete with a stainless-steel bridge across the cavern's deepest point and a new viewing area, according to the attraction. The expansion, which will open to the public on May 12, takes guests to areas previously only accessible by cavers.

Dense with thin delicate formations the Broom Closet in one of the most stunning areas seen during the Hidden Wonders Tour in Natural Bridge Caverns

P. Michael Jones/Courtesy of Natural Bridge Caverns

And with the expansion comes a new tour, Hidden Wonders, which brings visitors to an area of the cave that didn’t have a natural opening to the surface, which the company said allows them to see beautiful formations that grew in a completely sealed environment.

Stunning formations within the Hidden Cavern are brighter than ever in the new Hidden Wonders Tour

P. Michael Jones/Courtesy of Natural Bridge Caverns

“Our goal is to give visitors a stunning view of the cavern like never before, without impacting its beauty," Brad Wuest, the president of Natural Bridge Caverns, said in a statement. "Developing this tour has been challenging due to many things – including the depth of the new public tour area… We plan to showcase the science behind the beauty of this once hidden cavern on our tour. With Hidden Wonders' many enhancements we have an opportunity to both educate and entertain."

The new tour features a “massive passage” called the Box Canyon, which functions as a “natural theater for a unique sound and light show finale.” The new space also includes a 5,700-square-foot dome chamber, which serves as an event space.

Hidden Wonders' Ballroom is a new underground event space at Natural Bridge Caverns

Courtesy of Natural Bridge Caverns

The company also built a 710-foot exit tunnel — carefully constructed for minimal impact on the cavern, according to Natural Bridge Caverns. The project has been in development since 2017.

“We used best in class techniques and developed new ones to make it work,” Wuest said. “We took the time to do it right. The result speaks for itself."

Exploring cave systems is a popular activity across the country with breathtaking caves available to tour in Kentucky, Washington, Tennessee, and more.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tranqui Napa Valley scene backlit by warm sunlight
This 50% Off Flight Sale Has Tickets to California Wine Country, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park Starting at $34
Havasu Falls in Arizona falling into blue green waters below
Everything You Need to Know to Visit Havasu Falls — Including How to Get a Permit, What to See, and How to Be a Good Visitor
Aerial view of Barlocco Isle in Scotland
This Uninhabited Island in Scotland Is on Sale — and It's Cheaper Than an NYC Apartment
Traditional houses in Cape May New Jersey USA
12 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Families
Sunset Panorama from above Ekebergparken over Sorenga District towards Oslo Cityscape with Oslo Harbor in late afternoon light close to sunset
How to Spend One Perfect Day in Oslo, Norway
View of the evening city, ships moored on the canal, central railway station in the distance in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
How to Spend One Perfect Day in Amsterdam
A two year old child plays with a toy in the water on the beach in Hawaii, wearing blue swim shorts and blue baseball cap.
Why You Should Never Buy Your Child a Blue Swimsuit, According to a Swim Instructor
The bar and FlyteCo Tower mural at the FlyteCo Brewing in Denver
This Airport Control Tower in Colorado Is Now a Brewery — With 6 Bowling Alleys and a Wright Flyer Aircraft Inside
Historic Houses, Beaufort, South - Carolina
This Small Coastal Town in South Carolina Has Charleston-like Charm Without the Crowds
Yacht anchored near Coast Guard station at Block Island, Rhode Island, USA, shortly after sunrise
15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit on the East Coast
Point Reyes National Seashore
15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit on the West Coast — From Charming Small Towns to National Parks
Two women in Umbridge's office at the Harry Potter: The Exhibition in New York City
An Immersive Harry Potter Exhibit Is Coming to NYC Next Month — With Magic Lessons, Butterbeer, and Film Props
Rendering of the exterior view of Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating This Historic Texas Hotel for Their 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff
Exterior of Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties
This $19-million Mansion on the Grounds of Walt Disney World Resort Just Went on Sale — See Inside
Two people canoeing down River Wildlife River in Kohler, Wisconsin
This Charming Wisconsin Village Has Luxury Hotels, World-renowned Golf, and Fascinating History
Autumn colors at Valles Caldera in New Mexico.
This Small Town in New Mexico Is Hiding 3 National Parks and Sites — Plus Ancient Ruins and a Volcanic Caldera