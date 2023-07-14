How to Stay Safe at National Parks Amid This Summer's Extreme Heat, According to Experts

Hydration and preparedness is key.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta
Published on July 14, 2023
Blue Sky Colorado River in the Grand Canyon from raft trip
Photo:

Jim Mallouk/Getty Images

As temperatures across the U.S. hit record-highs this summer, visitors to national parks are encouraged to keep their health in mind as they head to the nation's beloved landmarks.

“Visitors should take a few factors into consideration — like the area’s environment, what the weather will be like, and what activities they have planned in the park," a National Park Service (NPS) spokesperson told Travel + Leisure. "Parks with limited shade cover, like our desert environments, park with high humidity and high elevations increase your risk of heat exposure.”

The spokesperson's advice follows tragic incidents that occurred earlier this month when a 57-year-old female hiker died in Grand Canyon National Park and a 65-year-old man died in Death Valley National Park on the same day due to the extreme heat.

Additionally, July 3 clocked in as the hottest recorded day on earth, according to Reuters.

T+L spoke with health and hiking experts for more advice on how to beat the heat while traversing national parks.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

“With the extreme heat we’re seeing during the summer months, having an electrolyte drink to replenish the salts you lose from sweating is also important," Dr. John Rodarte of Cedars-Sinai Huntington Health shared with T+L.

Rodarte also recommends traveling with a bandana that can be soaked in cool water for a chill towel after a hike. 

When it comes to water intake, another expert encouraged hydrating not only during outdoor activity but before.

"To stay well hydrated, it's recommended to take at least 1 liter of water for every hour you plan to hike — and hydrating ahead of a hike, no matter how strenuous the hike will be, is important as well," Maggie Peikon from the American Hiking Society shared with T+L. 

Plan Your Visit Ahead of Time

The NPS is encouraging visitors to do their research before visiting any of the esteemed parks, and regularly updates individual park websites with advisories on changes or alerts, including heat. 

"If possible, try to do your hiking in the early morning hours or later evening hours,” Rodarte also said.

Echoing that sentiment, the NPS also encourages those spending time outdoors to schedule activities before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to avoid the most extreme heat.

While you would generally bring an umbrella for rain, the NPS points out it can also be an excellent portable shade cover. 

Feel Free to Turn Around

When in doubt about the heat, the NPS encourages outdoor enthusiasts to speak up, and listen to their bodies.

“Turn around if it starts to feel too hot!  Don't be afraid to speak up if you're not feeling well to let your group know that you need to take a break or move to Plan B,” the NPS spokesperson shared with T+L. 

