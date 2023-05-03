These National Parks No Longer Accept Cash

Bring your credit card next time you're headed to a national park as cash is a thing of the past.

The cashless trend has been growing across popular national parks from coast to coast, with parks like Rocky Mountain National Park and Death Valley National Park planning to implement no-cash policies this summer.



Going cashless actually saves money for parks, allowing them to stop spending on armored cars to transport the cash and saving time counting money and processing that paperwork, according to the National Park Service. In the case of Death Valley National Park alone, the NPS estimates it will save about $40,000 per year.

"Entrance fees are an important source of revenue national parks use to improve the visitor experience,” Greg Dudgeon, the park superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park, which will also switch to cashless payments later this month, said in a statement. “Moving to a cashless system helps the park manage visitor dollars more effectively. Going cashless reduces the amount of time park staff spend handling cash, increases the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improves accountability while also reducing risk.”

In these parks, electronic card and mobile payments can be used to pay for entrance fees, campground fees, and other permits. These fees are used to fund things like road repairs, trail improvements, lead school field trips, and more.

Entrance fees vary by park, with many parks charging per vehicle, other mode of transportation, or per person (like Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, for example, which charges $20 per vehicle and $10 per person arriving on foot or by bicycle). Other parks, however, like Redwood National Park in California and Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, are free year-round without any entrance fees.

These are the national parks and national historic sites that have switched or are switching to a cashless policy.