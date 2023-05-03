These National Parks No Longer Accept Cash

Electronic card and mobile payments can be used to pay for entrance fees, campground fees, and other permits.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023
Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
Photo:

Lightvision, LLC/Getty Images

Bring your credit card next time you're headed to a national park as cash is a thing of the past.

The cashless trend has been growing across popular national parks from coast to coast, with parks like Rocky Mountain National Park and Death Valley National Park planning to implement no-cash policies this summer.

Going cashless actually saves money for parks, allowing them to stop spending on armored cars to transport the cash and saving time counting money and processing that paperwork, according to the National Park Service. In the case of Death Valley National Park alone, the NPS estimates it will save about $40,000 per year.

"Entrance fees are an important source of revenue national parks use to improve the visitor experience,” Greg Dudgeon, the park superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park, which will also switch to cashless payments later this month, said in a statement. “Moving to a cashless system helps the park manage visitor dollars more effectively. Going cashless reduces the amount of time park staff spend handling cash, increases the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improves accountability while also reducing risk.” 

In these parks, electronic card and mobile payments can be used to pay for entrance fees, campground fees, and other permits. These fees are used to fund things like road repairs, trail improvements, lead school field trips, and more.

Entrance fees vary by park, with many parks charging per vehicle, other mode of transportation, or per person (like Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, for example, which charges $20 per vehicle and $10 per person arriving on foot or by bicycle). Other parks, however, like Redwood National Park in California and Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, are free year-round without any entrance fees.

These are the national parks and national historic sites that have switched or are switching to a cashless policy.

  • Badlands National Park, South Dakota: Find out more
  • Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, Colorado: Find out more
  • Chaco Culture National Historical Park, New Mexico: Find out more
  • Crater Lake National Park, Oregon: Find out more
  • Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia: Find out more
  • Death Valley National Park, California, Nevada (starting June 1): Find out more
  • Devils Tower National Monument, Wyoming: Find out more
  • Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Maryland: Find out more
  • Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland (three month pilot program started April 15): Find out more
  • Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii (starting May 26): Find out more
  • Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site, New York: Find out more
  • Isle Royale National Park, Michigan: Find out more
  • Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, Montana: Find out more
  • Mount Rainier National Park, Washington (starting May 26): Find out more
  • Pipe Spring National Monument, Arizona: Find out more
  • Prince William Forest Park, Virginia (three month pilot program started May 1): Find out more
  • Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado (starting June 1): Find out more
  • Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan: Find out more
  • Thomas Edison National Historical Park, New Jersey: Find out more
  • Vicksburg National Military Park, Mississippi, Louisiana: Find out more
  • Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota: Find out more
  • Wright Brothers National Memorial, North Carolina: Find out more
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Glacier National Park
Use This Complete List of All the U.S. National Parks to Plan Your Next Adventure
logan pass trail in Glacier national park on sunny day in Montana
These U.S. National Parks Are Requiring Reservations for Summer 2023 — Here's What to Know
Tent campsite at Badlands National Park, South Dakota, early morning
The Ultimate Guide to Badlands National Park Camping
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve with mountains in distance at sunset, Alamosa, Colorado
This Lesser-known Colorado National Park Is Home to the Tallest Sand Dunes in North America
Aerial shot of Griffith observatory
51 Most Romantic Places in the U.S.
Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii
12 Affordable Vacations for Couples on a Budget
Gorgeous view of Cumberland Falls, Kentucky
The Best Waterfall in Every U.S. State
Aerial view of Fort Jefferson national monument, Dry Tortugas national park
This National Park in Florida Is 99% Underwater — and It's One of the Country's Most Beautiful
Boats tied up at dock in Fossil Bay, Sucia Island, San Juan Islands, Washington State
15 Affordable Weekend Getaways Around the U.S.
Dog watching the sunrise in Shenandoah National Park
11 Most Pet-friendly National Parks in the U.S.
Bike on the George S. Mickelson Trail, South Dakota
The 15 Best Rail Trails in the U.S.
BestDrives_3x2
10 Best National Parks to Drive Through for a Scenic Road Trip
Yosemite National Park at sunset
7 of the Best National Parks for Seniors
Milky Way and stars shine off the coast of Acadia National Park
10 Darkest Places in the U.S. for Incredible Stargazing
Number 1 Experience in Each State
This Is the No. 1 Experience in Every State, According to TripAdvisor
Colorado River, South Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
The Best National Parks in Arizona