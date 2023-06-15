This Book Explores Some of the Most Famous Dishes Around the World — and Why They're Worth Traveling For

Food and travel writer Anya von Bremzen is well-known in culinary circles for her richly researched cookbooks, including a seminal volume on recipes of the Soviet Union. But in “National Dish: Around the World in Search of Food, History, and the Meaning of Home,” she takes a wider view, touching down in places such as Tokyo, Paris, and Naples, Italy, in search of quintessential dishes that define a place, whether that’s a bowl of ramen or the perfect, just-blistered-at-the-edge pizza. The Penguin Press–published book hit shelves on June 20.

“Nations and their cuisines are a lot more complex — and fascinatingly so — than we could ever imagine,” von Bremzen observes, in an interview with Travel + Leisure. Her book, an engaging blend of memoir and culinary history, is a celebration of satisfying food, an examination of how certain meals become part of a country’s identity. “Never have we been more cosmopolitan about what we eat — and yet never more essentialist, locavore, and particularist,” she notes.

The second half of the deeply researched book sees von Bremzen head for Oaxaca, Mexico, and Seville, Spain — as well as her part-time home in Istanbul, where she finds inspiration in the “edible memoryscapes” of Ottoman cuisine.

The engrossing book ends with a melancholic epilogue, on the history and meaning of borsch. “I had a different epilogue planned for the book,” von Bremzen tells T+L, before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. “Amid all the crying and adrenalized doom scrolling,” she adds, “I suddenly realized that, after all these years of investigating national cuisines and identities, I no longer knew how to think or talk about borsch, a super-traditional beet soup which both Ukraine and Russia claimed as profoundly their own, a soup that my mom made almost daily when we were living in Moscow.”

It, too, is a fascinating reflection on the connection between food, place, and what flavors mean to the people who prepare them and those who travel to seek them out. “It’s a chapter I wish I didn’t have to write, brought about by such wrenching circumstances,” the author says. “But as I worked on it, it really brought home in a deeply intimate way what food means to identity.”

