Published on July 27, 2023
A bridge spans the Mississippi River at Natchez, Mississippi.
Photo:

Michael Warren/Getty Images

Sitting on a slight bend of the Mississippi River, the small town of Natchez, Mississippi, is quietly making waves as one of the most enticing destinations in the south. And now the river cruise company American Queen Voyages is partnering with Historic Natchez to shine the spotlight even brighter on the city of about 14,000.

Natchez impressively boasts more than 1,000 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. That means stunning architecture throughout the nearly 16-square-mile town, including pre-Civil War mansions (like the country's largest octagonal house Longwood) and historic churches (like the state’s oldest Catholic building still in use, St. Mary Basilica). The walkable downtown is filled with a fascinating hodgepodge of shops, such as boutiques stocked with one-of-a-kind gifts like Darby’s Gifts and Decorative Accessories and a gallery showcasing local artwork, ArtsNatchez

The American Queen ship in Natchez, Mississippi during Christmastime

Courtesy of American Queen Voyages

Also of note are the landmarks torn from the history books, like the location of the country’s largest slave markets in the 1830s and 1840s at Forks of the Road National Park, as well as three prehistoric Native American burial grounds at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians. The city itself was added to the Historic Lafayette Trail in 2021, and just this past April, Natchez’s Dr. John Banks House was added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

Not only is Natchez known as the Biscuit Capital of the World, but its culinary offerings are on the rise, with the recent addition of Frankie’s on Main. But of course the town is best known for its trademark southern cuisine, best served at The Castle Restaurant, The Camp, The Kitchen Bistro and Piano Bar, and The Little Easy. (Pro tip: visit Fat Mama’s Tamales for the state's famous tamales, like the locals do!)

Interior of the Owners Suits cabin on board the American Queen

Michel Verdure/Courtesy of American Queen Voyages

With so much going on in the small town, it’s no wonder American Queen Voyages honed in on the destination to feature extended ports of call there during the holiday season, when Natchez turns into a festive wonderland, with a joyful spirit in the air reminiscent of the European Christmas markets. In a month-long celebration, a 30-something-foot tree becomes the town's centerpiece, with events like caroling and concerts. 

“Natchez is the quintessential Christmas town, making it the perfect place for our guests to enjoy this festive fusion of European yuletide nostalgia and authentic southern charm,” said Cindy D'Aoust, president of American Queen Voyages, in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. Among the merriment cruisers will find are food stands with eggnog, fruitcake, and gingerbread, and gift markets with local handicrafts. 

The traditional Christmas Market on the historic Market Square of Goslar, Germany at dusk.

Juergen Sack/Getty Images

The Christmas Markets Experiential Voyages will be offered on select trips down the Mississippi River in 2023 and 2024, as will other holiday-themed itineraries for Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

For more information on the new trips, visit AQVoyages.com.



