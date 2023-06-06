JetBlue will launch a new flight to Nassau in the Bahamas this fall, marking the first-ever nonstop flight from Los Angeles to the Caribbean island.

The new flight, which will launch Nov. 4, will operate once per week on Saturdays, the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board shared with Travel + Leisure. The flight will take off from Los Angeles International Airport and fly to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport.

“We are continuing to see a strong visitation to Nassau Paradise Island from Los Angeles, and we are excited to expand access and offer the first nonstop flight from LAX in the history of the destination,” Joy Jibrilu, the CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Nassau and Paradise Island are the perfect getaway for those on the West Coast craving a tropical vacation with our white sand beaches, turquoise waters, world-class resorts and unmatched Bahamian hospitality.”

When it launches, the new route will mark the first nonstop service for JetBlue from the West Coast to Nassau. Currently, JetBlue flies to the island from seven other U.S. cities, including from Fort Lauderdale, Boston, and New York.

Getting back to the U.S. from Nassau is also very easy since the Lynden Pindling International Airport offers preclearance, allowing travelers to go through U.S. customs before boarding a flight back to the country, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. And last year, the Transportation Security Administration opened its first-ever TSA PreCheck location outside of the U.S. at the airport there.

This isn’t JetBlue’s only new international route. Last month, the airline launched a brand-new flight to Bermuda and this summer, the airline will expand its transatlantic options with new flights to both Paris and Amsterdam.