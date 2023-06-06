JetBlue Will Soon Fly to The Bahamas From This Major U.S. Hub

The flight will be out of LAX and launch in November.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023
Nassau, Bahamas
Photo:

Getty Images

JetBlue will launch a new flight to Nassau in the Bahamas this fall, marking the first-ever nonstop flight from Los Angeles to the Caribbean island.

The new flight, which will launch Nov. 4, will operate once per week on Saturdays, the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board shared with Travel + Leisure. The flight will take off from Los Angeles International Airport and fly to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport.

“We are continuing to see a strong visitation to Nassau Paradise Island from Los Angeles, and we are excited to expand access and offer the first nonstop flight from LAX in the history of the destination,” Joy Jibrilu, the CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Nassau and Paradise Island are the perfect getaway for those on the West Coast craving a tropical vacation with our white sand beaches, turquoise waters, world-class resorts and unmatched Bahamian hospitality.”

When it launches, the new route will mark the first nonstop service for JetBlue from the West Coast to Nassau. Currently, JetBlue flies to the island from seven other U.S. cities, including from Fort Lauderdale, Boston, and New York.

Getting back to the U.S. from Nassau is also very easy since the Lynden Pindling International Airport offers preclearance, allowing travelers to go through U.S. customs before boarding a flight back to the country, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. And last year, the Transportation Security Administration opened its first-ever TSA PreCheck location outside of the U.S. at the airport there.

This isn’t JetBlue’s only new international route. Last month, the airline launched a brand-new flight to Bermuda and this summer, the airline will expand its transatlantic options with new flights to both Paris and Amsterdam.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Little Mermaid themed Malibu beach house pink and blue bedroom
You Can Book This 'Little Mermaid'-themed Malibu Beach House for Under $6 — and We Got an Inside Peek
Aerial view of Long Bay Beach on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands
It Just Got Easier to Fly to the British Virgin Islands with the First-ever Nonstop Flight from the U.S.
Sunset View of the Grand Canyon North Rim from Locust Point on the edge of the Kaibab Plateau from the North Rim.
The Grand Canyon's North Rim Just Reopened to Visitors — but There Are Still Some Restrictions in Place
A couple celebrating and renewing their vows on on an Air Tahiti Nui flight
First Same-sex Couple to Marry in California Celebrates 10-year Anniversary With In-flight Vow Renewal
Aerial view of colorful umbrellas on sandy beach, swimming people in blue sea at summer sunny day. Sardinia, Italy.
These Italian Beaches Are Enforcing Strict Daily Visitor Limits — Here's How to Book Your Spot
SIXT rental car keys
Sixt's Flash Sale Is Slashing Luxury Car Rental Prices by 30% — but You Have to Act Fast
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways stands at the gate before the first flight from the capital's airport BER to New York (JFK)
This Airline's Flash Sale Has Tickets to London From Miami for Less Than $200 — but You'll Have to Book ASAP
Travelers head toward their gates after passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Denver International Airport
These Airports Will Let Passengers Reserve a Spot in the Security Line Ahead of Time
A boardwalk leading to Likuliku Lagoon Resort on Malolo Island in Mamanucas, Fiji
Score 40% Off Flights to Fiji, Australia, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport
Frontier Just Launched a $299 Unlimited Flight Pass for Fall and Winter Trips — but It Won't Be This Price for Long
A Qantas airplane flying through clouds and a blue sky
Qantas Is Relaunching Flights From Australia to New York This Month — What to Know
A United Airlines airplane flying over water during sunrise/sunset
United Just Launched a Fall Flight Sale to These U.S. Cities — and We Have the Promo Code
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston with their Dos Hombres tequila in a pool
You Can Now Cash In on Over-the-top Celebrity Hangouts for Just One Marriott Bonvoy Point
Strawberry Moon
From a Planet Pyramid to a Strawberry Moon — Here Are 6 Can’t-miss Astro Events This Month
Amtrak
Score $19 Tickets on Amtrak's Auto Train — When to Book
Exterior and the pool at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
Score Major Savings on Your Orlando Trip With These Deals on Theme Parks, Hotels, and More