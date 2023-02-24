4 Astronauts Are Taking Off to the International Space Station on Monday — Here's How You Can Watch the Mission

In the early hours of Monday morning, four astronauts will lift off to the International Space Station (ISS) in the latest NASA and SpaceX crewed mission.

As of now, conditions are favorable for lift off for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in what will be a 6-month mission. In the latest preparation for the mission, the rocket’s nine Merlin engines were activated for seven seconds successfully, which was the latest critical test on the countdown to the launch, NASA shared on Friday.

For space exploration enthusiasts looking to stay up late Sunday night, here's everything to know about this weekend's launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Dragon spacecraft on top is seen at sunrise on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-6 mission at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

When will the launch take place?

The SpaceX "Endeavor" will launch on Monday, February 27 at 1:45 a.m. EST. The Department of Defense Space Force currently predicts that weather conditions are 95% favorable for the launch, according to a recent post from NASA. Earlier this week, the launch was delayed from Sunday to Monday. The latest updates and any changes will be posted on NASA’s official website and social media accounts.

How can people watch?

NASA TV provides a free stream of pre-programming and the launch itself on the NASA website. Viewers can tune in starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday night for live coverage that will continue throughout the anticipated launch on at 1:45 am EST on Monday morning.

Who will be on board?

This launch will include two NASA astronauts, Stephen Bowen, who will serve as the Mission Commander and Warren Hoburg, who will serve as Pilot. They will be joined by United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, according to a statement from NASA.

What's important about this specific launch?

This will be the sixth crewed mission to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The crew will be participating in science experiments in space over their six month stay at the ISS.



Can travelers visit Kennedy Space Center?

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Central Florida, and welcomes visitors around the world. The Visitor’s Center has tourist packages to watch launches live including the "Feel The Heat'' Launch Viewing Package which provides access 3.9 miles from the launch site, and includes bus transportation through NASA's gates, and a meal. Tickets are only available for purchase online, and total $250 plus tax each. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit their website.

