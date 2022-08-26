NASA Is Returning to the Moon in an Unmanned Mission — Here's How You Can Watch the Historic Event

NASA will launch a historic rocket to the moon on Monday, and people all over the world can tune in live.

The Artemis I will be the first launch of the new Artemis moon program and will be an unmanned flight test on the Orion spacecraft and the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The Orion will complete a distant retrograde orbit around the moon, according to NASA.

This launch is the start of “increasingly complex missions” that will eventually send the first woman and first person of color to land on the surface of the moon in coming years.

This is everything people need to know before Monday'’s launch.

When will the launch take place?

The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday, Aug. 29, sometime during a two-hour launch window between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch is of course dependent on weather and certain meteorological conditions must be met, including ensuring there is no lightning in the area and ensuring the temperature at both 132.5 feet and 257.5 feet does not exceed 94.5 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 consecutive minutes.

As of Thursday, NASA said launch preparations remain on track and the weather was predicted to be 70% favorable.

How can people watch?

People all over the world can tune in to NASA’s YouTube page where the official broadcast will go live Monday morning. In the meantime, space fans can watch a preview of the flight online.

How long will the rocket circle the moon?

The entire mission will take 42 days, 3 hours, and 20 minutes. The Artemis I is then expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, on Oct. 10.

Why is this so historic?

The Artemis I, which was initially supposed to launch in 2021 before it was beset by a series of technical issues, will mark the beginning of NASA’s journey back to the moon. The last time a human walked on the surface of the moon was 1972 with Apollo 17, the last of the Apollo missions, according to NASA.

During its orbit, the Orion will fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown, traveling 280,000 miles away from Earth and 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon (beating the previous record set during Apollo 13). The craft will get within about 60 miles of the lunar surface.

NASA said Orion will also stay in space longer than any human spacecraft has without docking to a space station.

“With Artemis I, NASA sets the stage for human exploration into deep space, where astronauts will build and begin testing the systems near the Moon needed for lunar surface missions and exploration to other destinations farther from Earth, including Mars,” NASA wrote on its launch website. “With Artemis, NASA will collaborate with industry and international partners to establish long-term exploration for the first time.”

Additionally, NASA will deploy ten small satellites as part of the mission to study the moon or head further out into deep space.

Why is the mission uncrewed?

NASA says this mission will “provide a foundation for human deep space exploration,” testing the capabilities of the rocket and spacecraft. While no crew will be on board, the Orion will host three “passengers” in the form of mannequins that will be fitted with sensors to record everything from vibration to radiation levels.

