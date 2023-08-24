Travelers' Favorite Underseat Carry-on Duffel Is on Sale for $10 — and It Can Fit 1 Week's Worth of Clothes

Avoid sneaky bag fees with this compact- yet- spacious bag.

Published on August 24, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We all know that airfare can be expensive, but once you factor in the extra fees for carry-ons and checked bags on select flights, the costs can rack up quickly. And when it comes to traveling on a budget, every penny counts. However, travelers have discovered a clever (and affordable) solution in the Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag; it's a spacious weekender bag that not only fits under airplane seats and replaces your need for a bulky carry-on suitcase, but is also on sale for just $10. 

This game-changing travel bag measures just 18 inches by 13 inches by 6.3 inches, which means it meets the requirements for a personal item on Spirit and Frontier Airlines. In other words, it always flies free (and you won't have to worry about paying any additional bag fees).

Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag

Amazon Narwey Duffel Bag Tote

Amazon

Though this bag is compact, don’t let its size fool you. Shoppers are happy to report that this bag is “surprisingly spacious” and can fit up to “a week’s worth of clothes, plus toiletries and shoes as a free carry-on.” It is also equipped with multiple spacious pockets that help travelers “fit everything” they need for a short trip. 

And to say that customers are putting this bag to the test would be an understatement — one reviewer said that it "worked perfectly" for a week-long trip, and noted that it flew with ease on their Spirit Airlines flight. They even bought six of them for their family. Chiming in, another shopper called the bag “great for international travel” after taking it on a 12-day trip to Ireland. 

Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag

Amazon Narwey Duffel Bag Tote

Amazon

In addition to being spacious, the Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag is also made with water-resistant materials and has a built-in luggage strap to attach to your suitcase handle, too. And even though it’s been dubbed the “perfect personal item” for flights, it can also make a great bag for weekend trips, the gym, commuting, and more. As if it couldn’t get any better, when you’re not using it, it folds down for easy storage (or you could pack it in your suitcase so you’ll have an extra travel bag on-hand for day trips and souvenirs). 

Between its convenient ability to sidestep hefty baggage fees and its overwhelming praise from travelers, the Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag is the perfect weekender that you’ll want to use again and again. And now, you have the perfect opportunity to get it while it's as little as just $10 at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $10. 

