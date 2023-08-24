Travel Products Travelers' Favorite Underseat Carry-on Duffel Is on Sale for $10 — and It Can Fit 1 Week's Worth of Clothes Avoid sneaky bag fees with this compact- yet- spacious bag. By Alexandra Domrongchai Alexandra Domrongchai Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland We all know that airfare can be expensive, but once you factor in the extra fees for carry-ons and checked bags on select flights, the costs can rack up quickly. And when it comes to traveling on a budget, every penny counts. However, travelers have discovered a clever (and affordable) solution in the Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag; it's a spacious weekender bag that not only fits under airplane seats and replaces your need for a bulky carry-on suitcase, but is also on sale for just $10. This game-changing travel bag measures just 18 inches by 13 inches by 6.3 inches, which means it meets the requirements for a personal item on Spirit and Frontier Airlines. In other words, it always flies free (and you won't have to worry about paying any additional bag fees). Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $10 Though this bag is compact, don’t let its size fool you. Shoppers are happy to report that this bag is “surprisingly spacious” and can fit up to “a week’s worth of clothes, plus toiletries and shoes as a free carry-on.” It is also equipped with multiple spacious pockets that help travelers “fit everything” they need for a short trip. And to say that customers are putting this bag to the test would be an understatement — one reviewer said that it "worked perfectly" for a week-long trip, and noted that it flew with ease on their Spirit Airlines flight. They even bought six of them for their family. Chiming in, another shopper called the bag “great for international travel” after taking it on a 12-day trip to Ireland. Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $10 In addition to being spacious, the Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag is also made with water-resistant materials and has a built-in luggage strap to attach to your suitcase handle, too. And even though it’s been dubbed the “perfect personal item” for flights, it can also make a great bag for weekend trips, the gym, commuting, and more. As if it couldn’t get any better, when you’re not using it, it folds down for easy storage (or you could pack it in your suitcase so you’ll have an extra travel bag on-hand for day trips and souvenirs). Between its convenient ability to sidestep hefty baggage fees and its overwhelming praise from travelers, the Narwey Foldable Duffel Bag is the perfect weekender that you’ll want to use again and again. And now, you have the perfect opportunity to get it while it's as little as just $10 at Amazon. But, if you’re looking for other spacious-yet-compact bag options, check out these great finds that Amazon shoppers and travelers are also loving. More Weekender Bags at Amazon: Etronik Weekender Bag With Shoe Compartment Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $37 Bagsmart Weekender Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $34 Wogarl Weekender Bag and Toiletry Case Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $40 At the time of publishing, the price started at $10. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Madewell’s Secret End-of-summer Sale Is Overflowing With Travel Clothing, Shoes, and Bags for Up to 50% Off 12 Cooling Clothes With Moisture-wicking Technology to Keep You Sweat-free on Your Next Trip — From $10 I Love Long Flights (Even in Coach!) — These 15 Amazon Products Are My Secrets to Staying Comfortable