I Never Travel Without This $18 Toiletry Bag That Takes Up Zero Counter Space

If you’re anything like me, half of the battle when it comes to packing for a trip is figuring out how to make space for (and organize) all of the many beauty products that are essential for a vacation. Sunscreen, moisturizers, face wash — the list goes on. On several occasions, I’ve been tempted to take all of my tiny toiletries, throw them into a plastic bag, and call it a day.

After trying out my fair share of bags that break after only a couple trips and don’t fit in my weekender bag, I was exasperated. Then a friend recommended a genius toiletry bag that keeps all your bottles and brushes organized without risking any spills or leaks: the Narwey Hanging Toiletry Bag. Since I am a firm believer in organization and planning things days (even weeks) before my departure, I ordered it straight away. And let me tell you, it’s the solution to my travel problems.

Using this hanging toiletry bag, I’ve been able to avoid spills, simplify my packing routine, and stay organized — no more digging around for things. The secret? This smart toiletry bag opens into four separate storage compartments and features a hook at the top for hanging on the back of the hotel door. Each of the compartments are secured using a mesh screen, which allows me to quickly identify which toiletries are in each pocket. Gone are the days when I’d use a plastic bag.

This compact accessory measures 10.75 inches long, 8 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep, meaning there’s plenty of space for all my essentials. Yet it weighs less than one pound, so I don't have to worry about it taking up much room.

In addition to its spacious main compartment, the toiletry bag includes eight mesh pockets and four zipper pockets that are ideal for storing smaller items such as tweezers, makeup products, and lip balms. With a durable hook at the top, I like to hang the toiletry bag to easily access everything inside without taking up counter space. Additionally, the bag has reinforced top handles as well as durable zippers that won't snag. As a result, it is very easy to transport.

I have the purple version, but there are 11 colors available, including solids, florals, and animal prints, and they're on sale for as low as $18 right now (in the color beige bird). Most shoppers and I agree that the toiletry bag is big enough to fit everything they need for most trips, but if you feel as though you need extra room, a large version is also available for just $22.

I also love that the bag’s separate compartments are water-resistant, meaning even if a toothpaste bottle or body wash decides to explode in transit (it happens to the best of us), it’ll be contained to its compartment and, more importantly, won’t get all over the rest of my belongings.

I’m not the only one who is enamored with this game-changing organizer. I’ve already gifted it to several of my friends who travel. And over at Amazon, the Narwey Hanging Toiletry Bag has more than 2,800 five-star ratings from happy travelers.

Despite its compact size, Amazon shoppers say the bag is still big enough to hold all their essentials, thanks to all its roomy pockets and compartments. One five-star reviewer loves that “It’s easy to close” and “doesn’t take up too much space when traveling.” Another shopper who called this bag a “life saver” shared they tested this bag to the limits and raved that it’s “sturdy and lasting.” A final shopper simply wrote: “I'm happy to have found a bag that holds everything, and I no longer have to use two different toiletry bags.”

Trust me, you’re going to want to grab the Narwey Hanging Toiletry Bag while it's still on sale to up your packing game and keep organized on the go, no matter where your travels take you.

