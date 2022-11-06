Car Campers Say They Go to Bed 'Comfortable and Confident' Thanks to This ‘Best Tent Ever’ — and It’s on Sale

We campers are a rare breed indeed. Our bags are always packed, and we are ready to hit the road to sleep under the stars — anytime, anywhere. However, one thing that can throw a kink in the best laid camping plans is a “Sorry, Campground Full” notification. While having an RV would certainly alleviate this problem, the next best thing (and much cheaper alternative) is the Napier Backroadz Truck Tent that lets you set up camp in the back of your pickup truck.

If the thought of sleeping in your truck bed is making your back hurt, hear some fellow car campers out. Amazon reviews are lauding this tent for being spacious and comfortable — you just need to outfit it with an air mattress, and you’re good to go. “Matched with the AirBedz, very comfortable camping experience,” a shopper shared. “I highly recommend this tent for anyone that has a truck and wants to go camping!” another raved. “You do not have to sleep on the ground with this and it is a little extra comfort and peace of mind knowing that no critters will be wanting to visit you.”

And while camping gear and tents tend to be pricey, this car camping tent is 26 percent off right now, meaning that you can snag it for just $164. That’s quite a deal for something that customers are calling “the best tent ever.” And with hundreds of five-star reviews and a solid 4.6 average rating, it is easy to see why. This tent is the perfect way to sit back and relax after a long day adventuring in the woods or on the water, without having to worry about finding a campground.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $164 (originally $220)

What makes this car tent so great? For starters, the Backroadz Truck Tent is easy to set up. With a color-coded pole and sleeve assembly, like that of a traditional tent, it can be assembled in under ten minutes, according to the brand. One couple that purchased the tent to camp during their fishing trips confirmed this was the case: “Last night was the first time we used it and the set up was so easy.. maybe took us about 10 minutes [from] start to finish.” They added, “The instructions come sewn into the tent bag so you’ll never have to worry about losing them.”

Plus, it even has a spacious interior with a fully seamed floor. This keeps the tent floor clean and dry from the rest of the truck bed. This three-season vehicle mount tent comfortably sleeps two adults with more than 5 feet of headroom. A separate gear loft and gear pocket provides storage for all your personal camping items. The lantern holder on the top is very useful for additional lighting for the whole tent. Speaking to its size, a reviewer reported, “Fits perfectly in the back of our truck. Good height inside to make movement easy and less cramped. Have used [it] almost every weekend since it was purchased!”

And if you are worried about facing the elements in case the weather turns, don’t be. The tent is made with polyester mesh keeping the insides dry. The poles are made of fiberglass, so they are lightweight and durable. It has a full rainfly and zipped storm ﬂaps covering two large windows to provide privacy and safety from the elements. Another shopper was very impressed with the weather protection of the tent, noting that it “has been raining for two straight days and it is 98 percent waterproof.” They continued, “There is no water inside except when you smack the water on the cab side of the tent, a couple drops will fall, but nothing more! Very good quality and has exceeded my expectations!”

Have plans to camp in an area where you might run into bears? This review really had us sold: “All my friends were jealous — this thing is a ridiculous value. Pretty spacious inside, definitely awesome to be up off the ground for all sorts of reasons, one of which is bears.” They also pointed out that “setup was fast and easy” and that they went to bed “comfortable and confident.”

It is available in five models that fit almost any kind of truck in the market. And if you’re not sure which one is right for you, the brand offers a handy size chart with their recommended tent based on the make and model of your truck. It honestly couldn’t be easier.

The Napier Backroadsz tent provides the perfect camping setup no matter where your adventures take you. Furthermore, with every Backroadz Tent purchased, Napier will plant a tree thanks to a partnership with Trees for the Future — a great feel-good moment. So go ahead, answer the call of adventure with the Napier Backroadsz truck tent, and take the scenic route whether it’s an impromptu road trip, a trek to the mountains, or even a day at the beach.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $164.